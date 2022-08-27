ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma company hit with record-setting hazardous waste penalty for hand sanitizer

By Dale Denwalt, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a $6.6 million penalty against a Chickasha company that allegedly stored large quantities of hand sanitizer on pallets, some of which were dumped onto the ground or caught fire.

The penalty leveled against Brannan Bordwine and Bordwine Development is the largest cash penalty ever assessed by the agency before the cost of cleanup and remediation.

In July, DEQ received citizen complaints alleging the improper storage and disposal of large quantities of hand sanitizer. Then this month, local fire crews responded to fires at two of the three sites under investigation. DEQ discovered that some of the sanitizer was released into the environment.

"Once it's recalled or discarded in any way, expired, once it becomes a waste, it becomes a hazardous waste," DEQ general counsel Rob Singletary said during a press conference broadcast by KWTV. "It's clearly a very ignitable material."

According to an administrative compliance order issued by DEQ, the agency received complaints that Brannan Bordwine and Bordwine Development were receiving semi-truck loads of hand sanitizer and either dumping it on the ground or burying it at separate locations in Chickasha and Ninnekah.

When investigators arrived at one site, they saw pallets of boxed sanitizer stacked inside a warehouse. Outside, a large open pit was observed with standing liquid inside. At another site, the investigators observed employees using a backhoe to load bottles of sanitizer into an open-top trailer.

The bottles were then crushed, leaving the liquid sanitizer to drain out of the trailer onto the ground.

Several days later, local fire crews responded to a fire at one of the sites, Chickasha Manufacturing. At one point, the Chickasha Fire Department said that over 100 firefighters were on the scene. The building was a total loss. Crews responded to another fire that week at a third facility containing roll-off containers.

Testing at the sites revealed ethanol, a component in hand sanitizer, was present in the ground. Vegetation in the area appeared to be dead.

State law authorizes DEQ to levy a $25,000-per-day penalty for noncompliance of hazardous waste rules. The total penalty is $6,653,850 and is due within 60 days. Bordwine is allowed to request a hearing, after which the penalty may be revised. The respondents can also request a settlement.

Bordwine referred questions about the DEQ order to its attorney, who declined to comment.

The state agency has advised the public that if they received hand sanitizer from Brannan Bordwine or Bordwine Development, or unlabeled hand sanitizer from any unknown source, they should discontinue use immediately and deliver it to the Chickasha Fire Department. Anyone with questions about the notice or how to properly dispose of it can call a DEQ hotline at 1-800-522-0206.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma company hit with record-setting hazardous waste penalty for hand sanitizer

Comments / 3

