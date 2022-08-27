ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma achievers: Rose State college students receive awards; OKC student honored

By Staff reports
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

Rose State College receives awards

Rose State College was recognized by the Oklahoma College Public Relations Association (OCPRA) for its creative imagination related to the college’s marketing and public relations efforts.

“The creative and talented team that makes up Rose State’s marketing and public relations department repeatedly delivers impactful and quality work,” said Jeanie Webb, Rose State president.

Rose State’s winning entries included:

  • General Poster Design, Excellence Award, Workforce Poster
  • Traditional Sports Photo, Achievement Award, Softball Photo
  • Logo Design, Honorable Mention, Foundation Logo Entry
  • Small Brochure, Excellence Award, Business and Information Technology (BIT) Brochure and Rack Cards
  • Before and After, Honorable Mention, BIT Brochure and Rack Cards
  • Before and After, Excellence Award, Billboard
  • T-Shirt Design, Honorable Mention, Engineering T-Shirt Design
  • Cover Design, Excellence Award, Annual Report Cover

For more information about Rose State College, call 405-733-7673.

OC students place in the national 'Up to Us' campaign competition

Oklahoma Christian University students placed seventh in the nation in a competition to encourage students and voters to address our nation's debt crisis.

Launched in 2012, the "Up to Us campaign is a national and intentionally nonpartisan college program to raise awareness of federal fiscal issues. OC’s campaign was run by Eagle PR team, led by Danica Hammack , public relations student.

The winning campaigns were determined by their ability to engage peers, use of creative strategies, earned and social media efforts and overall impact of the campaigns.

Members of the team were Hammack, from Modesto, California; Chris Meyer , from Mustang; Kelly Webber Foxx , from Broken Arrow; Jaidyn Ahl , from Meridian, Idaho; Taylor Hankins , from Fort Smith, Arkansas; Emma Higginbottom , from Rochester Hills, Michigan; Cassidy Littlewood , from Springfield, Missouri; Makiley Rhodes , from Lufkin, Texas; and Kaitlyn Willis, from Sekiu, Washington. The faculty adviser of the campaign was OC associate professor of communication Josh Watson.

To learn more about Eagle PR, go to www.eaglepr.org .

OKC student honored as presidential scholar

Aishwarya Swamidurai , a 2022 graduate of Classen School of Advanced Studies High School at Northeast, was honored at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting. She received a commendation as a presidential scholar from state schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

Since 1964 the Presidential Scholars Program has recognizes high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

“I am ecstatic. It’s such a big honor to be recognized in this way,” said Aishwarya Swamidurai. “I plan to attend Princeton University next year to major in politics or public affairs.”

To be considered for this column, please email achievement announcements and photos to DLindauer@Oklahoman.com

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma achievers: Rose State college students receive awards; OKC student honored

