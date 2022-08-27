ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Jack FM

Escapee From Winnebago County Jail Captured in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — A man who escaped from the Winnebago County Correctional Center Monday afternoon has been arrested in Waushara County. Michael Blake was taken back into custody this afternoon about 24 hours after he walked away from the Oshkosh jail. The exact circumstances of his escape aren’t clear. The Winnebago County Correctional Center is a minimum security facility.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

Here’s why Oshkosh boat crash case has been transferred to Madison

Rumors, especially on social media, that named a range of top local officials as passengers on the powerboat that collided July 9 with a commercial paddleboat are the reason why the local prosecutor has shifted the case to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A well-known local businessman, Jason Lindemann, was...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oshkosh, WI
Accidents
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, WI
Fox11online.com

Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant

KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Family Dollar in Fond du Lac

The suspect involved in a weekend shooting at a Family Dollar store in Fond du Lac has been apprehended. Officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department had responded to the store in the 500 block of West Johnson Street just after 8:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting involving two vehicles.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Traffic Accident#The State Takes#Fox
wearegreenbay.com

Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Authorities Deal With A Rise In ATM Theft Attempts

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – ATM break-ins have been a growing issue. One of the most recent incidents took place in Brown County when a Chase Bank in Allouez was robbed. “I cannot say the amount,” Brown County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brian Slinger said. “I will say, they were successful, and it is a substantial amount of money.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/27/22 Two Separate Injury Crashes In FDL County

Drivers in two separate rollover accidents in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning were injured. Sheriff’s officials say alcohol use and failure to wear seatbelts were also things the two accidents had in common. The first accident was reported at 2:49 am on Fourth Street Road near 7 Hills Road in the Town of Empire and involved a 41-year-old Mt. Calvary man. The second crash was reported at 4:02 am by a passerby and occurred on Highway 151 at Fourth Street Road also in the Town of Empire. The 18-year-old North Fond du Lac woman driving the vehicle was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Both drivers were arrested for suspicion of Operating while under the influence.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Accused of Physically Abusing a Child

A Manitowoc man has been arrested after he allegedly physically abused a child. Officers were dispatched to a residence at around 11:00 last night (August 29th) after a woman claimed her boyfriend was being physically abusive. The woman explained that she had come home from work just after 8:30 p.m....
MANITOWOC, WI
WausauPilot

Portage County man reported missing

Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

FedEx Driver Helps Catch a Would-Be Thief in Manitowoc

A would-be thief in Manitowoc was caught in part due to the actions of a FedEx driver. The incident was reported to the Manitowoc Police Department at about 12:15 p.m. on Friday (August 26th). The victim and a FedEx driver were following a man who had attempted to take a...
MANITOWOC, WI
msn.com

Fond du Lac officers take shooting suspect into custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers chased down a shooting suspect on foot after seeing a person in the Family Dollar parking lot on 528 W. Johnson Street shooting at two vehicles around 8:10 P.M. Saturday. Fond du Lac police ran towards the suspect, who fled the...
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy