Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
‘Mario Kart’ is 30 years old, if you can believe that
Released a few years after Super Nintendo, Super Mario Kart was an odd proposition: Nintendo mascot Mario, his brother, friends and enemies get in go-carts, racing around flat, pseudo-3D tracks based on some very familiar Mario worlds. The weapons included turtle shells, fire flowers and, er, bananas. They’re all linchpins...
This is the biggest working keyboard ever built
Youtube channel RKade (opens in new tab) is all about "gaming like you've never seen it" and I have to admit that I have never before seen two people build a 16-foot long keyboard from scratch. The build seems to be taking a tilt at the (currently vacant) Guinness World Records spot for 'biggest keyboard' though, as the RKade pair would find out, Guinness World Records are a load of rubbish.
Gamespot
Shovel Knight Dig, Gris+, And A Tom Hanks Trivia Game Coming To Apple Arcade In September
Shovel Knight will soon be digging through iOS devices via Apple Arcade, as Shovel Knight Dig is among the games slated for release on Apple's subscription service in September. Shovel Knight Dig is a roguelike adventure that pits the shovel-centric knight against Drill Knight and his digging crew. Instead of...
Gamespot
8BitDo's Latest Switch Controller Looks To Be A Real Pro Controller Rival
8BitDo has announced three new versions of its Ultimate Wired Controller aimed at Nintendo Switch and PC gamers. The controllers match the designs of the previously released models for Xbox, which are very good indeed. 8BitDo is also including charging docks with the two wireless models of these controllers--a first for the heralded third-party controller manufacturer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
KartRider: Drift Is Entering Cross-Platform Open Beta
KartRider: Drift, the upcoming free-to-play kart racer title from publisher Nexon games, recently finished up its pre-registration period and is preparing to enter open beta with its Global Racing Test. The open beta begins Wednesday, August 31 at 6:00 PM PT and goes until Tuesday, September 6 at 6:00 AM PT on the platform of your choice. The open beta will be playable on PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Gamespot
New PS5 Model Spotted In Australia | GameSpot News
New PS5 console models have launched in Australia, and similar to previous PlayStation iterations of the past, they bear new model numbers. These new editions--the CFI-1202B digital console and the CFI-1202A disc console--don't have any cosmetic changes but are lighter than the previous builds. In other Sony news, PlayStation has...
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers Preorders Are Discounted Already
Sonic Frontiers will offer a fresh spin on 3D Sonic platforming in just a couple short months. If you're looking forward to the Blue Blur's upcoming outing, you can save on your preorder through Fanatical right now. Fanatical is offering a $7 discount on PC preorders. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next purchase along with the Adventurer’s Treasure Box preorder bonus.
Splatoon 3 players weep for Big Man as his team loses the Splatfest
Big Man's still a winner in our hearts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Logitech's Gaming Handheld Leaks, Looks Like A Switch
PC gaming giant Logitech and Tencent Games are working together on a new cloud gaming device, and now supposed images of the portable machine have leaked for the first time. Images posted on social media, some of which have since been removed due to copyright claims, show a white handheld device that looks like a Nintendo Switch, both for its form factor and UI.
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teasing Another New Pokemon
Pokemon is dropping teasers for another new monster making its debut in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. The official Pokemon Twitter account has shared images of mysterious markings on trees and rocks. These were evidently left by a Pokemon called Grafaiai, another brand-new monster native to the Paldea region, where Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set.
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 Preorder Deal Drops Price To $49 (Exclusive)
The wait is almost over--Splatoon 3 is set to release for Nintendo Switch on September 9. If you know you’ll be picking up a copy on day one, consider checking out this new preorder deal from SuperShop that lets you snag the game for just $49 when using promo code GSNSPTN.
Gamespot
Amazon Gaming Week Is Live - Check Out The Best Deals
Amazon Gaming Week is back, and from now until September 9 you’ll find a variety of games and gaming accessories available with steep price cuts. Whether you’re looking to stock up on new titles, upgrade your desktop, or pick up a new monitor for your battlestation, Amazon has you covered for the next week and change. We’ve perused its catalog to uncover the best deals, which you’ll find listed below. Just make sure to check out the savings before they disappear on September 9.
ComicBook
Nintendo Fans Believe Next Direct Will Transpire in September 2022
Nintendo fans have convinced themselves that the popular video game publisher is going to hold a new Direct presentation at some point in September 2022. With August coming to a close later this week, the month has come and gone with Nintendo saying very little about its upcoming games that will be coming to Switch. And while the Switch is already due to have a big remainder of 2022, fans are under the impression that a new Direct needs to happen soon so that Nintendo can outline what lies in wait for 2023.
Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition: What's Included?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "Dead Island 2" is officially on its way. The game was announced all the way back in 2014, but it had a somewhat rocky development cycle that left fans wondering what ever happened to it. Yager Development was hired to make "Dead Island 2" back in 2012 and it was announced at E3 2014 before numerous delays and creative differences led producer Deep Silver to fire the team. Luckily, Koch Media's CEO announced that the game was still happening and that developer Dambuster Studios would be taking over. Now, a new cinematic trailer has just released at the opening night of Gamescom 2022 that told fans they would finally get to play the game on February 3, 2023.
The Verge
Sony’s new PlayStation Studios Mobile team is making spinoff games for your phone
As part of Sony’s push into mobile gaming, the company has formed a PlayStation Studios Mobile Division that will operate separately from console game development. According to a press release, the new team will create mobile games with “new and existing PlayStation IP.”. Sony’s move to form a...
Splatoon 3 cheaters are already getting banned
"Not sure why people thought this was OK to try"
The biggest new video games releasing the week of 8/29/22
The summer of gaming is almost at an end, but the great releases haven’t stopped yet! While we wait for fall 2022‘s major releases, like Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and God of War Ragnarök, let’s check out what’s releasing this week. Teenage Mutant Ninja...
Pokemon Game Timeline Breakdown
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are now some of the most heavily anticipated games for the core series. With the last Pokemon Direct in everyone’s minds, everyone is getting ready to either mount Koraidon or Miraidon. Honestly, getting the double pack is entirely worth it here. That being said, the Pokemon games have not only has a long, rich history in the lives of fans but a long history in their own world. To most kids, it may seem that the Pokemon games take place sequentially. But in actuality, generational release order is not the series’ chronological order. This Pokemon game timeline breakdown will give an overview of the core series timeline.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
ComicBook
Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Making Big Change With Prepaid eShop Cards
Nintendo is making a massive change to the eShop on Nintendo 3DS and Wii U platforms after today. Previously, Nintendo announced that both the 3DS and Wii U eShops would be shutting down in the early part of 2023, which will lead to fans being unable to purchase games via these platforms in the future. And while that eventual shuttering might still be a few months down the road, a massive change with both 3DS and Wii U will be kicking in this week.
Comments / 0