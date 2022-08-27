Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota
EMILY, Minn. – A pilot who gave rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north-central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff’s officials. Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a 58-year-old...
kfgo.com
State finds no takers for natural gas pipeline, extends deadline
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO KCND) – North Dakota’s Industrial Commission has again extended the deadline for pipeline companies to apply for a grant for a natural gas pipeline, which would run from the Bakken to eastern North Dakota. The deadline is now December 15th. An August 15th deadline passed...
