Ledgeview, WI

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Minnesota #hunters asked not to shoot ear-tagged, radio-collared research bears

The Minnesota bear hunting season opens Thursday, Sept. 1, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is once again asking hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. Researchers with the DNR are monitoring 25 radio-collared black...
MINNESOTA STATE
What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin

For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
WISCONSIN STATE
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
Accidents
Public Safety
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin. The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. The high temperature Sunday is expected to reach 81 degrees. Monday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 87 degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE
Gas Continues to Drop, But Prices Still Way Higher than 2021 Levels

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Gas prices are continuing to drop throughout Wisconsin and the United States. Although they’re still way above levels a year ago, we are seeing some consistent relief that’s likely to continue. Molly Hart with AAA says people are simply driving a lot less right now.
WISCONSIN STATE
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin

The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
WISCONSIN STATE

