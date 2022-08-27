Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
McFarland woman who was missing for nearly two weeks found safe
MCFARLAND, Wis. — Police said a McFarland woman who hadn’t been seen in roughly two weeks was found safe Saturday. Officials said family members last saw Julie Spink, 60, at her home in McFarland two weeks ago. Spink left her phone at home and has not been heard from since, which officials said is unlike her. On Saturday, just after...
wtaq.com
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
94.3 Jack FM
Minnesota #hunters asked not to shoot ear-tagged, radio-collared research bears
The Minnesota bear hunting season opens Thursday, Sept. 1, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is once again asking hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. Researchers with the DNR are monitoring 25 radio-collared black...
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
msn.com
102-year-old Plover woman given Wisconsin Broadcasting Association award
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Lilly Johnson of Plover received a Wisconsin broadcaster’s association award at the age of 102 when Travis Place of 107.9 the Big Cheese’s Trav in the Morning gave her the trophy she helped him win for Best Morning Show. Johnson is a long-term resident...
What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin
For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, allegedly smuggled meth into jail
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed...
Will closure at large Midwest oil refinery impact gas prices in Wisconsin?
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The closure of a BP refinery in Whiting, Ind. hasn’t impacted gas prices in Northeast Wisconsin, at least not yet. According to AAA which tracks gas prices around the country, the statewide average for gas in Wisconsin was the same on Monday as it was on Sunday and it’s actually […]
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Shock over Wisconsin TV morning anchor's sudden death
A Wisconsin TV news station is grieving the sudden death of one of its beloved anchors. Wausau-based WAOW News 9 announced on Monday that morning anchor Neena Pacholke had died on Saturday at the age of 27, saying it is "absolutely devastated by the loss." "Neena loved this community and...
Five vacation spots in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VacationIdea website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great vacation spots in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
msn.com
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for SE Wisconsin
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin. The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. The high temperature Sunday is expected to reach 81 degrees. Monday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 87 degrees.
msn.com
September is upon us. That means Wisconsin hunting seasons begin Thursday with geese, teal and doves.
In keeping with modern tradition, Wisconsin's 2022 hunting seasons will kick off as the calendar turns to September. The early Canada goose, early teal and mourning dove seasons open Thursday, with most other hunting opportunities, including bow deer, ruffed grouse and wild turkey, to start later in the month. The...
94.3 Jack FM
Gas Continues to Drop, But Prices Still Way Higher than 2021 Levels
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Gas prices are continuing to drop throughout Wisconsin and the United States. Although they’re still way above levels a year ago, we are seeing some consistent relief that’s likely to continue. Molly Hart with AAA says people are simply driving a lot less right now.
wearegreenbay.com
Supervisor at a Wisconsin state prison faces charges stemming from relationship with inmate
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, authorities were made aware of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a supervisor and an inmate at a Wisconsin correctional institution. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the allegation of the relationship that was happening at the Racine Correctional Institution (RCI)...
Wisconsin Pottery Association holds show at Alliant Energy Center
MADISON, Wis. — Vintage ceramics were on display and on sale Saturday at the Wisconsin Pottery Association Show. Over 40 art dealers showed off their craft at the Alliant Energy Center, hosting a variety of vintage and modern ceramics including dinnerware, stoneware, tiles and figurines. “We have dealers from...
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
wwisradio.com
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
