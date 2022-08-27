Read full article on original website
Day 7 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — The Monday after the first weekend of the New York State Fair is usually among the slowest days here, especially if the heat index rivals that of Venus. That said, such steamy days can be decent for Fair grazing. No lines, and sometimes larger-than-usual portions. That’s what I found, along with 49,911 other Fair friends.
New York State Fair attendance picks up this weekend
Geddes, N.Y. — The heat and humidity couldn’t keep nearly 80,000 people away from the state fair Sunday. Temperatures reached 86 degrees, but it felt even warmer. A total of 79,324 people came out, bringing this year’s total attendance to 325,274. Saturday’s drew 89,797. That means 169,121...
New York State Fair attracts nearly 90,000 for first day of opening weekend
Geddes, N.Y. — Nearly 90,000 people walked through the New York State Fair gates to start off opening weekend. Organizers said 89,797 people came out Saturday. It’s the highest daily attendance so far this year, as expected for the first Saturday of the fair. But it’s well short...
Update: The Catholic Mass is back at the New York State Fair
The traditional Roman Catholic Mass will return the New York State Fair this Sunday after what the the fair’s interim director admitted was a “hiccup” that led to its cancellation last weekend. The Mass has been held each Sunday during the fair for nearly 50 years. But...
For at least 49 years, the NYS Fair hosted a Catholic Mass. This year, it was cancelled
The nearly 50-year tradition of a Roman Catholic Mass on Sundays at the New York State Fair has been cancelled for 2022. It’s not clear why or whether it’s a permanent decision. Rev. Joseph Clemente, pastor of St. Marianne Cope Parish in Solvay, said he received an email...
BBQ pork with Reese’s Cups? This sandwich is now a NY State Fair delicacy (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — The sign hanging above Charlie’s Famous Steak Pit stand promoting “The Latest Craze” at the New York State Fair is raising a lot of eyebrows. It should be raising a lot of hands because it’s so much better than it sounds. The...
More than 58,000 endure rain showers for Day 3 of the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Despite rain showers, 58,450 people came out Friday for the third day of the New York State Fair. It’s the highest day for attendance so far this year, but Friday still fell short of pre-pandemic attendance. In 2019, 98,238 people came out for the fair’s third day. That was an all-time daily record. The attendance on the first Friday of the fair has averaged just under 74,000 people since 1985.
Hall of Fame drummer lets NY State Fair audience pick the setlist (photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — Is there anything Max Weinberg doesn’t do for his shows?. The drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street band helped set up his own gear 2½ hours before showtime. He fetched his own bottle of water to cool off. This guy who’s played before audiences of 60,000-plus even grabbed a microphone from backstage and introduced himself as he strolled onto Chevy Court on Monday evening.
A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America
There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made In New York
Maybe you're one of those people who truly enjoys weird food combos. Have you heard that one of the weirdest ice cream flavors in America is made right here in New York State?. With all the hot temperatures that took place in the summer of 2022 here in New York, we understand you may have been looking for ways to cool down. Maybe one of those ways was enjoying a delicious cold treat. If your ice cream consumption went way up this summer, we absolutely understand why. When you’re looking for a tasty way to cool down, what’s your flavor of choice?
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
NY State Museum keeps firefighting history alive
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back...
Monday was the hottest day during the NY State Fair in at least 50 years
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today’s brutal heat not only set a record for Aug. 29, but was also Syracuse’s hottest day during the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. The high in Syracuse was 94 degrees, at 2:35 p.m. the National Weather Service said. That beat the previous Aug. 29 record of 93, set in 1953,
Holy cow, that’s a lot of milk: What first-timers think of NYS Fair (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 65. Monday was fair’s hottest day; today could be the wettest. Photo of the Day. MUSIC TO THE MAX: Max Weinberg, longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,...
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
NYS Fair 2022 day 7 forecast: How hard will it rain?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After the New York State Fair’s hottest day so far today, Tuesday promises to be the wettest. It could be raining hard during the fair’s two evening concerts Tuesday: country artists Big & Rich at Chevy Court, at 6 p.m.; ‘80s British band Boy George & Culture Club, at Chevy Park at 8 p.m. You might want to pack umbrellas and rain coats.
Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Flo From Progressive’s Ties To Schools In New York
The beauty of streaming television is that you can get caught up on the most popular shows even if they have been over for a few years. I had been hearing so much about the show "Mad Men" and finally had a chance to see it. Although the ending was a little lackluster, I though it was pretty good overall. The show may be over but there are some familiar faces still on television and streaming videos everyday and one one of them is from right here in New York State.
Garth, Reba, James Taylor, Color Me Badd. Inside the NYS Fair Grandstand’s most legendary year
Live music is one of the pillars of the New York State Fair. Each years thousands of music fans attend concerts there. In the years before the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater and Chevy Park, concerts, featuring some of the biggest acts in music, occurred at the Grandstand. Tastes in...
