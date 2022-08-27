ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

New York State Fair attendance picks up this weekend

Geddes, N.Y. — The heat and humidity couldn’t keep nearly 80,000 people away from the state fair Sunday. Temperatures reached 86 degrees, but it felt even warmer. A total of 79,324 people came out, bringing this year’s total attendance to 325,274. Saturday’s drew 89,797. That means 169,121...
Syracuse.com

More than 58,000 endure rain showers for Day 3 of the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Despite rain showers, 58,450 people came out Friday for the third day of the New York State Fair. It’s the highest day for attendance so far this year, but Friday still fell short of pre-pandemic attendance. In 2019, 98,238 people came out for the fair’s third day. That was an all-time daily record. The attendance on the first Friday of the fair has averaged just under 74,000 people since 1985.
Syracuse.com

Hall of Fame drummer lets NY State Fair audience pick the setlist (photos)

Geddes, N.Y. — Is there anything Max Weinberg doesn’t do for his shows?. The drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street band helped set up his own gear 2½ hours before showtime. He fetched his own bottle of water to cool off. This guy who’s played before audiences of 60,000-plus even grabbed a microphone from backstage and introduced himself as he strolled onto Chevy Court on Monday evening.
Syracuse.com

A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America

There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Big Frog 104

One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made In New York

Maybe you're one of those people who truly enjoys weird food combos. Have you heard that one of the weirdest ice cream flavors in America is made right here in New York State?. With all the hot temperatures that took place in the summer of 2022 here in New York, we understand you may have been looking for ways to cool down. Maybe one of those ways was enjoying a delicious cold treat. If your ice cream consumption went way up this summer, we absolutely understand why. When you’re looking for a tasty way to cool down, what’s your flavor of choice?
wnynewsnow.com

NY State Museum keeps firefighting history alive

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back...
localsyr.com

Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
Power 93.7 WBLK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State

Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair 2022 day 7 forecast: How hard will it rain?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- After the New York State Fair’s hottest day so far today, Tuesday promises to be the wettest. It could be raining hard during the fair’s two evening concerts Tuesday: country artists Big & Rich at Chevy Court, at 6 p.m.; ‘80s British band Boy George & Culture Club, at Chevy Park at 8 p.m. You might want to pack umbrellas and rain coats.
Syracuse.com

Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
96.1 The Breeze

Flo From Progressive's Ties To Schools In New York

The beauty of streaming television is that you can get caught up on the most popular shows even if they have been over for a few years. I had been hearing so much about the show "Mad Men" and finally had a chance to see it. Although the ending was a little lackluster, I though it was pretty good overall. The show may be over but there are some familiar faces still on television and streaming videos everyday and one one of them is from right here in New York State.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

