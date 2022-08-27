Read full article on original website
Abe Alexander
3d ago
this guy tried to sue, the Des Moines Police department for racially profiling him a couple years ago. lololololol. turns out they were right. All these shootings on the Court avenue are perpetrated by people of a certain skin tone.
Reply(1)
3
Marie Warmth
3d ago
Another wild weekend atDodge city,. We would not have so many gunslingers if we had sensible gun laws. I won't take seriously, replies about punishing people who carry and are responsible owners. IM NOT SPEAKING of those people. Don't twist my reply.This person's drunken shooting spree could have been deadly and also avoided altogether.
Reply
3
Related
KCCI.com
Police: Waukee man charged with attempted murder after hitting victim with a car
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee man who police said intentionally hit another person with a car is charged with attempted murder. Thirty-year-old Asif Hodzic has been charged. According to police, Hodzic was driving a BMW 750 when he struck a man in the southbound lane of Sixth Street between Walnut and Locust Streets.
KCCI.com
Third person charged in Des Moines homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made a third arrest in a Des Moines homicide that claimed the life of22-year-old Charles Lovelady, of Des Moines. Police located and arrested Cedrick Charles Thomas Jr. in Detroit, Michigan on Friday. Des Moines detectives traveled to Detroit to continue their investigation.
theperrynews.com
Drunken Des Moines man at Waukee home claims to be cop
A Des Moines man was arrested early Tuesday in Waukee after knocking on a homeowner’s door and claiming to be an agent of law enforcement. Richard Forrester Hurd, 45, of 2212 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, was charged with impersonating a public official and first-offense public intoxication. The incident...
KCCI.com
Police: 17-year-old shot on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital Sunday after a shooting on Des Moines' south side. Police told KCCI the shooting stemmed from a fight that occurred in the 800 block of Philip Street. According to police, one vehicle blocked another vehicle. A 17-year-old, armed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Police: West Des Moines man stabbed cat to death
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man stabbed a cat to death after he said God spoke to him and told him to do it, according to police. Thirty-five-year-old Travis Allessi is charged with animal abuse. The crime was allegedly committed on June 3. According to...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly going armed while drunk
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after a pistol was found in the vehicle he was drunk in. Buay Kong Chuol, 24, of 2801 E. P. True Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence. The incident began...
1380kcim.com
Des Moines Man Charged For Multi-County Pursuit Over The Weekend
A Des Moines man faces several charges following a multi-county pursuit over the weekend. At approximately 6:09 p.m. on Saturday, an Iowa State Patrol trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 144 in Greene County. The driver, identified as 42-year-old Ian Russell Patterson, failed to yield to law enforcement’s lights and sirens and sped away. With the assistance of a spotting aircraft, Patterson’s vehicle was located in Boone County, and he was taken into custody for eluding, a class D felony, driving while barred and third-offense possession of a controlled substance—marijuana, aggravated misdemeanors, and several scheduled traffic violations. Patterson was booked into the Greene County jail where he remains in custody as of this (Tuesday) morning. Multiple area law enforcement agencies assisted the Iowa State Patrol during Saturday’s pursuit.
Boy shot in Des Moines, expected to survive his injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was shot in Des Moines late Sunday night, according to police. He was rushed to a hospital from an Indianola Avenue apartment complex, but is expected to survive. WHO 13 cameras witnessed paramedics rushing the boy to the hospital from the Park Ridge Apartments at approximately 9:15 p.m. However, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Two Found Dead in Waukee after Police Investigate "Unknown Issue"
(Waukee, IA) -- An investigation is ongoing after Waukee police and fire personnel found two people dead. "A little bit after 10:30 am, there was a call to dispatch of an unknown issue over on Abbott Drive," says Waukee Police Sergeant Mackenzie Ferrara. "Officers did respond. Unfortunately, they did find two deceased individuals inside the home."
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly assaults wife in motel
A Waukee man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a Waukee woman in a motel. Seth Travis Farnsley, 48, of 2885 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Grand...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man crashes car in park, blames deer
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after crashing his car in a park while allegedly high on Xanax. Joshua Andrew Kleinhans, 36, of 204 S. 64th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense OWI and failure to maintain control. The incident began about 2 a.m. Monday...
KCCI.com
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide after 2 found dead at Waukee home
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a Waukee home on Monday. Police were dispatched to the home, located in the 2600 block of Abbott Drive, for an unknown problem. According to police, 39-year-old Jennifer Greimann and 50-year-old Dev Puri...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
US Marshals looking for homicide suspect with possible connections to Des Moines
OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Marshals office offering a $10,000 reward for information about a homicide suspect that may have connections to Des Moines. Investigators say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska and robbery in Omaha. According to investigators, leads in Chambers' case have...
iheart.com
U.S. Marshals Offering Reward For Man Wanted In Kearney Murder
(Omaha, NE) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of a murder in Kearney and a robbery in Omaha. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force says 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is accused of committing the crimes in January 2022. The task force says Chambers is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached. He was last known to be in Des Moines, Iowa. Information that leads to his arrest could lead to a $10,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or submit a tip online at usmarshals.gov/tips.
iheart.com
Reward Offered For Nebraska Murder Suspect Last Seen In Des Moines
(Omaha, NE) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a Nebraska murder suspect last seen in Des Moines. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha says 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is accused of murdering someone in Kearney, Nebraska and committing a robbery in Omaha in January 2022. The task force says Chambers is 6'2 with a red "B" tattooed on his forehead that looks like a Boston Red Sox logo. Chambers is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached. Information that leads to his arrest could lead to a $10,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or submit a tip online at usmarshals.gov/tips.
msn.com
KCCI Archive: Garbage truck police chase in Des Moines
When two capitol police officers take up the chase, a big green garbage truck with four police cars behind it heads right for them. See the resolution to that chase in the video above. Click below to see more KCCI Archives:. TOP STORIES FROM KCCI:. READ THE FULL STORY:KCCI Archive:...
Iowa Man Stabs Cat, “God Told Me To Do it”
I'm a Christian. I believe in divine intervention. Crazy, beautiful, miraculous things happen in this world, and sometimes, there's no logical explanation for it all. I also believe that drugs make people do and say really stupid, awful things from time to time. This time around, I'm definitely going with the latter as the explanation.
theperrynews.com
Man who allegedly molested daughter, 12, in 2009 arrested
A Des Moines man was arrested Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with incidents occurring between 2009 and 2011 in which he allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted his daughter. George Diaz Avila, 52, of 5185 N.W. Torgerson Dr., Des Moines, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse-child under 12. According...
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
fox5ny.com
Parents seek drug dealer in daughter’s death, offer reward: ‘No questions asked’
AMARILLO, Texas - Robert Gilliam said he’s not afraid. He knows it’s dangerous. But he said the situation is worth the risk because it’s a problem not only affecting his family, but the entire country. The 53-year-old and his wife, Karletha,— who both live in Amarillo, Texas,—...
Comments / 4