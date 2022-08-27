A Des Moines man faces several charges following a multi-county pursuit over the weekend. At approximately 6:09 p.m. on Saturday, an Iowa State Patrol trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 144 in Greene County. The driver, identified as 42-year-old Ian Russell Patterson, failed to yield to law enforcement’s lights and sirens and sped away. With the assistance of a spotting aircraft, Patterson’s vehicle was located in Boone County, and he was taken into custody for eluding, a class D felony, driving while barred and third-offense possession of a controlled substance—marijuana, aggravated misdemeanors, and several scheduled traffic violations. Patterson was booked into the Greene County jail where he remains in custody as of this (Tuesday) morning. Multiple area law enforcement agencies assisted the Iowa State Patrol during Saturday’s pursuit.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO