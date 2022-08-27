LaSalle County CASA is looking for volunteers to meet a backlog of children who need advocates in the court system. Jennifer Gilbert, who is a recruiter with LaSalle County CASA, says there are 28 children being served by an advocate, but over 120 abuse and neglect cases in the county. Gilbert notes that not every case would be assigned to a CASA volunteer, but says that she would to see at least thirty or forty more. Advocates appear in court for their assigned child and help resolve their cases in a way that is in the best interest of the child.

LASALLE COUNTY, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO