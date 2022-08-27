Read full article on original website
kanecountyconnects.com
Spotlight on Kane County's Halle Cox
Today’s spotlight is on Halle Cox, Kane County’s Law Library and Self-Help Director. Cox recently was recognized for her work by the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice. She was the recipient of the Jeffery D. Colman Access to Justice Award. Cox has served in her role with Kane County since 1993 and throughout her tenure has openly advocated for and fiercely supported equal access to justice.
WSPY NEWS
Wilmington Man Wanted in Statewide Burglary Ring Apprehended By Grundy Co. Proactive Unit
If you saw a heavy police presence in the area of Route 6 near Wal-Mart and Aldi last night, the Grundy County Proactive Unit arrested a man wanted in a statewide burglary ring. The Grundy County Pro Active unit learned that Lucas Bailey, 40, of Wilmington was in the Morris...
wjol.com
Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County
A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
walls102.com
Retired Ottawa K-9 passes away
OTTAWA – The Ottawa Police Department is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Gussy. She served the Ottawa Police Department along with partner and handler Sgt. Robert Nilles for nine years before retiring this past July. Police say during her service, Gussy made an impact on illegal drugs within the community.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson files lawsuit to stop closure of voting precincts
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson filed a lawsuit Monday against the Chicago Board of Elections. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, is seeking an injunction to stop the board from eliminating 121 neighborhood polling places. "For them to do this here is moving time back to the Jim...
wlip.com
Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam
(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County CASA in urgent need of volunteers
LaSalle County CASA is looking for volunteers to meet a backlog of children who need advocates in the court system. Jennifer Gilbert, who is a recruiter with LaSalle County CASA, says there are 28 children being served by an advocate, but over 120 abuse and neglect cases in the county. Gilbert notes that not every case would be assigned to a CASA volunteer, but says that she would to see at least thirty or forty more. Advocates appear in court for their assigned child and help resolve their cases in a way that is in the best interest of the child.
starvedrock.media
Streator Woman Accused of Trespassing, Changing Locks on Apartment
A Streator woman allegedly has elevated squatting to a new level. Donna Casey-Schultz, 54 and homeless, was arrested Monday on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to real property. The arrest stems from a neighbor's complaint of a person entering an empty apartment building in the 400 block of South Vermilion Street in Streator. The building is under construction. Police say Casey-Schultz cut a lock to enter the building. And, they say that, once inside the building, she changed to locks on the doors and claimed residency on the property.
Funeral Monday for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will be held Monday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.The funeral for the Dobosz family will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family.
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Monday, August 29th
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Roccola Busby, 22, Kenosha, Wisconsin for driving while license suspended. Busby posted a $250 bond and has a court date on September 26th. Also arrested was Thadeus Kopelman, 36, of Morris for DUI. He posted a $100 bond and has a court date on September 19th.
Kane County gun buyback event an overwhelming success, more than 100 guns turned in
A gun buyback event held in Kane County on Saturday was an overwhelming success resulting in more than 100 guns being turned in. The Kane County Sheriff’s office sponsored the event and ran out of gifts cards that were given for each gun.
Body of skydiver found in LaSalle County cornfield
OTTAWA, Ill. — The body of a skydiver was found Saturday afternoon in a cornfield just north of Skydive Chicago. The man was an experienced skydiver with over 5,000 career jumps, sources told WGN News. Witnesses described seeing his parachute spinning until it hit the ground. He was not...
WSPY NEWS
Four arrested after brawl in North Aurora
North Aurora Police arrested four people Saturday evening from the North Aurora Island Park on State Street at the Fox River. A news release says police were called for a report of a large group of people fighting and were told that someone may have a gun. 20-year-old Xykiriah Clark,...
WSPY NEWS
Newark Village Board adopts junk ordinance
At their recent meeting, the Newark Village Board adopted a Junk Ordinance. The Village already has an Abandoned Vehicle Ordinance, a garbage ordinance and a grass ordinance. This broader coverage will be responsive to neighbor complaints of excess stuff in yards and driveways. The Board also approved a subscription to...
fox32chicago.com
Democratic Chicago lawmaker calls out Lightfoot, Foxx for crime wave: 'The criminals are winning'
CHICAGO - Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell lost his brother on the streets of Chicago and he has been pushing for accountability and answers to help make the city safer. Caldwell held an exclusive "Fox & Friends" interview with Democratic State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, who is pleading...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Health Department to start with LIHEAP appointments on Thursday
The Kendall County Health Department will begin taking appointments to help people sign up for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) on Thursday. The program is meant to help people afford heating and electric bills, especially with current energy costs expected to increase. Melissa Creamer is with the...
Report calls for Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center to be shut down, replaced with smaller facilities
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A scathing new report calls for a Cook County juvenile detention center to be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller community-based facilities. The focus, it says, should be on rehabilitation, not severe treatment. The report is from a blue ribbon committee convened last year by Cook County's Chief Judge Timothy Evans. It calls the "Temporary Juvenile Detention Center" isolating and deprivational. Among other things, it states most of the children there spend at least 13 hours a day locked in small cells, left to sleep from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. It also states that jail staff often discipline the youths by confining them to their cells for several additional hours. Judge Evans' office said he is forming another committee to implement changes but did not give specifics. The center is where juveniles charged with a crime await trial.
wjol.com
Open container of alcohol leads to arrest by Joliet Police
A 33-year old Decatur was arrested on Saturday and charged with Aggravated DUI. It was at 9:22 pm, officers pulled over a car in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street for speeding. Police identified Jerell Crayton as the driver of the vehicle. While speaking to Crayton, Officers noticed the smell of alcohol as well as an open alcohol container. Despite numerous requests by officers, police tell WJOL that he refused to exit the vehicle. Crayton was told that he was under arrest at which time he was removed from the vehicle and placed into custody. Officers requested Crayton complete field sobriety tests, to which he refused.
