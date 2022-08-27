Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
Advance Titan
01 Vintage opens in downtown Oshkosh
There’s a wide variety of stores located in downtown Oshkosh, and opening recently is 01 Vintage, a store that provides clothing and decor from a previous era. Opening a vintage store has always been a priority of store owner Viktor Kielman. “It’s always been my dream to open up...
seehafernews.com
Manufacturing First Returns to Green Bay in October
The Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing conference is returning to Green Bay in October. The event will be held at the Resch Expo on October 26th from 7:00 to 4:00 p.m. The annual event capping National Manufacturing Month provides Wisconsin manufacturers with hands-on opportunities to grow...
msn.com
“Lights on the Fox” boat parade
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 30 lighted and decorated boats floated through downtown Green Bay Friday night. The Green Bay Yacht Club hosted “Lights on the Fox.”. Starting at about 8:30, the boat parade traveled up and down the Fox River in Green Bay, looping between the Main Street and Mason Street bridges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
spectrumnews1.com
Crafting the blend for success: New store in Shawano is helping women-owned businesses
SHAWANO, Wis. — Five years ago, Megan Pedersen started making decorative signs in her parent’s garage. It has been her creative outlet for a long time and today she’s still at. But now, she works in her own space at her Shawano home. “It’s a way for...
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Fox Valley Humane’s longest-term resident, Ash, ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Ash is a sweet, two-year-old mixed breed that is going on five months at the Fox Valley Humane Association. This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a shelter and would love to move in with you as your only pet. He is an active, fun-loving boy that enjoys playtime in the yard followed by lots of cuddles after he runs off his energy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Check out the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center of Manitowoc
Wisconsin is a state that is rich in agricultural heritage. Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center of Manitowoc County, right off of Interstate 43 and south of Manitowoc, celebrates this history and teaches kids about the importance of family farms. This museum offers interactive exhibits, educational programming, and so much more! If you are looking for a fun and educational activity to do with your kids, Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is definitely worth checking out!
wearegreenbay.com
Game Day catering & party packages from Parker John’s, plus a new location announcement
(WFRV) – With preseason underway, football is officially back and when you think of Game Day, think Parker John’s. Derek and Rebecca stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how they can add some smokin’ good BBQ to your next tailgate party. Order by September 4...
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtaq.com
Fire Forces Family Out Of Their Home
TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the American Red Cross is helping a family displaced after a fire. An exact number of people displaced was not given. The fire began around 9 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cavil Way in Ledgeview. No...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc PD search for dogs that bit victim
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc officers are asking for the public’s help in locating two dogs that were involved in an incident on Saturday morning. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an area in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother charged with stealing daughter’s car, tv & household items
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing six charges after allegedly breaking into her daughter’s residence and stealing items ranging from a car to a box fan. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 44-year-old Shae Dowdy was arrested on August...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
pleasantviewrealty.com
1707 Sunset Lane New Holstein WI
City living with the quiet, country feel. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is in a great location on the Southern edge of New Holstein. It has updated bathrooms and new carpet in the living and dining rooms. It has an attached 2 car garage and a concrete pad on the side of the garage. The home sits on a large corner lot and has a large sandbox and playground in the backyard as well as a wood deck that is great for entertaining. The home is near the aquatic center, parks and walking trails.
wearegreenbay.com
Door County deputies release IDs in deadly Saturday crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died due to a Saturday evening crash and the SUV driver who hit her on CTH BB. According to a post on the office’s Facebook, the 71-year-old who was hit by the SUV is identified as Marilyn Vandenbogart from Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said an autopsy was conducted but it is not available yet.
94.3 Jack FM
New Monument Remembers The Best Of Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Three service members who died for our country in Iraq are being honored in Oshkosh. A new monument was unveiled for them Saturday. Sergeant Andrew Wallace, Private First Class Brent Vroman, and Captain Benjamin Jansky will forever be remembered with this monument at the South Park Memorial Complex.
94.3 Jack FM
Authorities Deal With A Rise In ATM Theft Attempts
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – ATM break-ins have been a growing issue. One of the most recent incidents took place in Brown County when a Chase Bank in Allouez was robbed. “I cannot say the amount,” Brown County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brian Slinger said. “I will say, they were successful, and it is a substantial amount of money.”
Comments / 0