Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement

MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Advance Titan

01 Vintage opens in downtown Oshkosh

There’s a wide variety of stores located in downtown Oshkosh, and opening recently is 01 Vintage, a store that provides clothing and decor from a previous era. Opening a vintage store has always been a priority of store owner Viktor Kielman. “It’s always been my dream to open up...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manufacturing First Returns to Green Bay in October

The Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing conference is returning to Green Bay in October. The event will be held at the Resch Expo on October 26th from 7:00 to 4:00 p.m. The annual event capping National Manufacturing Month provides Wisconsin manufacturers with hands-on opportunities to grow...
GREEN BAY, WI
msn.com

“Lights on the Fox” boat parade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 30 lighted and decorated boats floated through downtown Green Bay Friday night. The Green Bay Yacht Club hosted “Lights on the Fox.”. Starting at about 8:30, the boat parade traveled up and down the Fox River in Green Bay, looping between the Main Street and Mason Street bridges.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay, WI
Government
Ashwaubenon, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
Fox11online.com

Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Meet Fox Valley Humane’s longest-term resident, Ash, ready for his forever home

(WFRV) – Ash is a sweet, two-year-old mixed breed that is going on five months at the Fox Valley Humane Association. This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a shelter and would love to move in with you as your only pet. He is an active, fun-loving boy that enjoys playtime in the yard followed by lots of cuddles after he runs off his energy.
APPLETON, WI
#Washington Street
msn.com

Check out the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center of Manitowoc

Wisconsin is a state that is rich in agricultural heritage. Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center of Manitowoc County, right off of Interstate 43 and south of Manitowoc, celebrates this history and teaches kids about the importance of family farms. This museum offers interactive exhibits, educational programming, and so much more! If you are looking for a fun and educational activity to do with your kids, Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is definitely worth checking out!
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
ALGOMA, WI
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Fire Forces Family Out Of Their Home

TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the American Red Cross is helping a family displaced after a fire. An exact number of people displaced was not given. The fire began around 9 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cavil Way in Ledgeview. No...
LEDGEVIEW, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc PD search for dogs that bit victim

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc officers are asking for the public’s help in locating two dogs that were involved in an incident on Saturday morning. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an area in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1707 Sunset Lane New Holstein WI

City living with the quiet, country feel. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is in a great location on the Southern edge of New Holstein. It has updated bathrooms and new carpet in the living and dining rooms. It has an attached 2 car garage and a concrete pad on the side of the garage. The home sits on a large corner lot and has a large sandbox and playground in the backyard as well as a wood deck that is great for entertaining. The home is near the aquatic center, parks and walking trails.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Door County deputies release IDs in deadly Saturday crash

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died due to a Saturday evening crash and the SUV driver who hit her on CTH BB. According to a post on the office’s Facebook, the 71-year-old who was hit by the SUV is identified as Marilyn Vandenbogart from Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said an autopsy was conducted but it is not available yet.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

New Monument Remembers The Best Of Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Three service members who died for our country in Iraq are being honored in Oshkosh. A new monument was unveiled for them Saturday. Sergeant Andrew Wallace, Private First Class Brent Vroman, and Captain Benjamin Jansky will forever be remembered with this monument at the South Park Memorial Complex.
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Authorities Deal With A Rise In ATM Theft Attempts

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – ATM break-ins have been a growing issue. One of the most recent incidents took place in Brown County when a Chase Bank in Allouez was robbed. “I cannot say the amount,” Brown County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brian Slinger said. “I will say, they were successful, and it is a substantial amount of money.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI

