30 new businesses in Central New York
Summer is winding down and people are trying enjoy a last vacation before school starts. That was reflected in the business community with only 30 new businesses filing certificates in Central New York last week. Seventeen of them were in Onondaga County and 13 were in Cayuga and Madison counties.
Company news: Upstate University Hospital promotes Jolene Kittle
Jolene Kittle has been promoted to research scientist nurse for Upstate University Hospital‘s adult trauma program. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Syracuse nursing home opens Covid wing after outbreak infects 40 residents, 8 employees
Syracuse, N.Y. – Forty residents and eight employees of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have tested positive for Covid-19. The nursing home at 990 James St. has opened a separate Covid wing where it is isolating infected residents, said Jeffrey Jacomowitz, a spokesman for Bishop. That wing is staffed by employees who care for Covid residents only.
See how much every town in Onondaga County pays to every school district
Syracuse, N.Y. — Taxpayers in Clay sent the most money of any Onondaga County town to a local school district in 2021, according records from the New York State Comptroller’s Office. The Liverpool Central School District collected over $55 million from Clay taxpayers last year. That’s the highest...
Dreaded invasive bug that attacks grapes and apples has infested Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. – The rapidly spreading spotted lanternfly, feared by vineyard and orchard owners because of the damage it could cause to the state’s most important crops, has been found in Central New York. About a dozen lanternfly nymphs were discovered in the railyards of East Syracuse this...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego ‘in talks’ with Texas Roadhouse for potential location in city
OSWEGO — The city of Oswego is strapping up its boots for what could potentially be a new dining experience. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow addressed rumors on social media last week about a possible Texas Roadhouse coming to the Port City.
wxhc.com
Smell That? Smells Like a New Pizza Hut for Cortland
Yes, the headline is correct. The Cortland area looks to be getting a new Pizza Hut location. The new location, 1099 NY-222 is located right across the street from Burger King and will be built as a Pizza Hut Pickup location. Plans will be submitted to the Cortlandville Planning Board...
For at least 49 years, the NYS Fair hosted a Catholic Mass. This year, it was cancelled
The nearly 50-year tradition of a Roman Catholic Mass on Sundays at the New York State Fair has been cancelled for 2022. It’s not clear why or whether it’s a permanent decision. Rev. Joseph Clemente, pastor of St. Marianne Cope Parish in Solvay, said he received an email...
Group of kids as young as 8 badly vandalize Central NY artists’ work space, some art work
Utica, N.Y. — An art center in Utica was broken into and vandalized sometime between Friday and Sunday by a group of five young children, police said this week. The five children -- 8 to 11-years-old -- charged with breaking in and causing significant damage to the Sculpture Space, 12 Gates Rd., according to a news release from Utica police.
Day 7 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — The Monday after the first weekend of the New York State Fair is usually among the slowest days here, especially if the heat index rivals that of Venus. That said, such steamy days can be decent for Fair grazing. No lines, and sometimes larger-than-usual portions. That’s what I found, along with 49,911 other Fair friends.
Another Popeye’s restaurant set to open in CNY this week
Cicero, N.Y. — Central New York’s newest Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will open Friday in Cicero. The fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwiches will open at 10 a.m. at 7980 Brewerton Road, just west of Dairy Queen. This location has a drive-through window and a parking lot that accommodates 19 vehicles.
Oxygen tube catches fire at Syracuse senior living facility; sends 2 to hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people went to the hospital Monday after a fire at a senior living facility in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse. Someone was smoking while wearing medical oxygen, when the tubing caught fire while connected to an oxygen-concentrator machine, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. Someone...
Update: The Catholic Mass is back at the New York State Fair
The traditional Roman Catholic Mass will return the New York State Fair this Sunday after what the the fair’s interim director admitted was a “hiccup” that led to its cancellation last weekend. The Mass has been held each Sunday during the fair for nearly 50 years. But...
Mary Jo Coleman: Nun, social worker, shop owner, Tipp Hill booster. She lived live to the fullest
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. — A vast catalog of social work provides the foundation to Mary Jo Coleman’s life. A little leprechaun door offers a peek into her clever ways. The many three-colored homes on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill continue to pay homage to her taste and style. And a song of empowerment suggests a suitable score to her legacy.
localsyr.com
8 restaurants fail their health inspection: August 7-13
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022. Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit) TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA. Sake Japan in Destiny USA. Sbarro in Destiny USA. Cajun Cafe &...
mylittlefalls.com
Home Depot to place distribution center in Schuyler Business Park
Photo by Dave Warner – Work continues in the Schuyler Business Park in Herkimer on drainage near the new location for the Home Depot Distribution Center. Herkimer, New York – The Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), in partnership with Bloom Utica, LLC, is announcing the introduction of a Home Depot Distribution Center to the Schuyler Business Park in Herkimer County. John Piseck, Chief Executive Officer of the IDA, explains, “this is a great opportunity for Herkimer County and the Town of Schuyler as we continue to bring economic development to our area.”
Company news: Amanda Accamando hired to lead Beaver Lake Nature Center
Onondaga County Parks Commissioner Brian Kelley announced the appointment of Amanda Accamando as the new director of Beaver Lake Nature Center in Baldwinsville. Accamando succeeds Heidi Kortright, who recently retired after a 37-year career at the nature center.
Turn Sentinel Heights into a community, nature space (Your Letters)
Regarding “In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close” (Aug. 25, 2022):. A sad end to the Sentinel Heights fire department is a rare opportunity for an amazing new beginning: the Sentinel Heights Nature Center!. A safe, peaceful space: Seniors sipping morning coffee,...
American healthcare is not aligned with its patients (Guest Opinion by Dr. Barry B. Perlman)
Dr. Barry B. Perlman, a retired psychiatrist, is a past president of the New York State Psychiatric Association and past chair of the New York State Mental Health Services Council. He also served as a member of the state Hospital Review and Planning Council. “Rearview: A Psychiatrist Reflects on Practice and Advocacy In a Time of Healthcare System Change,” his memoir, was published in 2021. Perlman lives in New York.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York health officials issue overdose death warning
New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
