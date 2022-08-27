Photo by Dave Warner – Work continues in the Schuyler Business Park in Herkimer on drainage near the new location for the Home Depot Distribution Center. Herkimer, New York – The Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), in partnership with Bloom Utica, LLC, is announcing the introduction of a Home Depot Distribution Center to the Schuyler Business Park in Herkimer County. John Piseck, Chief Executive Officer of the IDA, explains, “this is a great opportunity for Herkimer County and the Town of Schuyler as we continue to bring economic development to our area.”

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO