Onondaga County, NY

Syracuse.com

30 new businesses in Central New York

Summer is winding down and people are trying enjoy a last vacation before school starts. That was reflected in the business community with only 30 new businesses filing certificates in Central New York last week. Seventeen of them were in Onondaga County and 13 were in Cayuga and Madison counties.
wxhc.com

Smell That? Smells Like a New Pizza Hut for Cortland

Yes, the headline is correct. The Cortland area looks to be getting a new Pizza Hut location. The new location, 1099 NY-222 is located right across the street from Burger King and will be built as a Pizza Hut Pickup location. Plans will be submitted to the Cortlandville Planning Board...
Syracuse.com

Another Popeye’s restaurant set to open in CNY this week

Cicero, N.Y. — Central New York’s newest Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will open Friday in Cicero. The fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwiches will open at 10 a.m. at 7980 Brewerton Road, just west of Dairy Queen. This location has a drive-through window and a parking lot that accommodates 19 vehicles.
Syracuse.com

Mary Jo Coleman: Nun, social worker, shop owner, Tipp Hill booster. She lived live to the fullest

Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. — A vast catalog of social work provides the foundation to Mary Jo Coleman’s life. A little leprechaun door offers a peek into her clever ways. The many three-colored homes on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill continue to pay homage to her taste and style. And a song of empowerment suggests a suitable score to her legacy.
localsyr.com

8 restaurants fail their health inspection: August 7-13

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022. Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit) TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA. Sake Japan in Destiny USA. Sbarro in Destiny USA. Cajun Cafe &...
mylittlefalls.com

Home Depot to place distribution center in Schuyler Business Park

Photo by Dave Warner – Work continues in the Schuyler Business Park in Herkimer on drainage near the new location for the Home Depot Distribution Center. Herkimer, New York – The Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), in partnership with Bloom Utica, LLC, is announcing the introduction of a Home Depot Distribution Center to the Schuyler Business Park in Herkimer County. John Piseck, Chief Executive Officer of the IDA, explains, “this is a great opportunity for Herkimer County and the Town of Schuyler as we continue to bring economic development to our area.”
Syracuse.com

American healthcare is not aligned with its patients (Guest Opinion by Dr. Barry B. Perlman)

Dr. Barry B. Perlman, a retired psychiatrist, is a past president of the New York State Psychiatric Association and past chair of the New York State Mental Health Services Council. He also served as a member of the state Hospital Review and Planning Council. “Rearview: A Psychiatrist Reflects on Practice and Advocacy In a Time of Healthcare System Change,” his memoir, was published in 2021. Perlman lives in New York.
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York health officials issue overdose death warning

New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

