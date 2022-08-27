ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenleaf, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Escapee From Winnebago County Jail Captured in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — A man who escaped from the Winnebago County Correctional Center Monday afternoon has been arrested in Waushara County. Michael Blake was taken back into custody this afternoon about 24 hours after he walked away from the Oshkosh jail. The exact circumstances of his escape aren’t clear. The Winnebago County Correctional Center is a minimum security facility.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Authorities Deal With A Rise In ATM Theft Attempts

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – ATM break-ins have been a growing issue. One of the most recent incidents took place in Brown County when a Chase Bank in Allouez was robbed. “I cannot say the amount,” Brown County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brian Slinger said. “I will say, they were successful, and it is a substantial amount of money.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

A Warning About Those Back To School Photos

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Come Thursday, “First Day of School” pictures will start flooding your social media. While these pictures are a fun way to mark the start of the school year, sometimes they contain information about your child you may not want the public to see.
APPLETON, WI
Greenleaf, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Murder Suspect May Try To Have The Case Heard In Juvenile Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for the 15-year-old charged in a murder in a pharmacy parking lot may request to have the case moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

New Monument Remembers The Best Of Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Three service members who died for our country in Iraq are being honored in Oshkosh. A new monument was unveiled for them Saturday. Sergeant Andrew Wallace, Private First Class Brent Vroman, and Captain Benjamin Jansky will forever be remembered with this monument at the South Park Memorial Complex.
OSHKOSH, WI

