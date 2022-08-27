FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's not like other states don't have fairs; corndogs and corn roasts aren't exclusive to the Gopher State, either.So what is it?"All the different activities, the food, the rides," Nikki Nelson explained to WCCO, holding her 11-day-old son, Hudson. "It's excitement and warm feeling of memories," Jule Bagaason added, as her grandchildren enjoyed some cotton candy. "I want them to learn about the culture, the fun, food, the animals. Just enjoyment with the family for the day."Indeed, the size and scope of the Minnesota State Fair is second only Texas, and even that is apparently up for debate among Minnesotans."We don't even bother going to Wisconsin," Morgan Weeks, a resident of western Wisconsin, quipped. "Getting the kids to watch new things and seeing it through their eyes is amazing."There are many things to see, to touch, to smell, to hear and taste. No matter what appeals to the senses, there's no question the Great Minnesota Get-Together is an event felt in the heart."It's all I think about," Shane Maklen, baby Hudson's dad said. "This is a good place to become a family and I would rather spend time with them than anyone else."
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Great Minnesota Get-Together brings in visitors and vendors from all across the state. But it truly is an international affair.We wanted to know where fairgoers travel from? Good Question. Our Jeff Wagner learned the sweet treats and quirky items have roots around the world.There's many fishes in the sea of people that flow through the Minnesota State Fair, most of whom call this state home. But with tens of thousands – sometimes hundreds of thousands – lining up for food and learning about livestock can't all be locals. Back in 2019, tickets were sold to all 50 states, and to nearly 30 countries, including Canada, France, India, Japan and more.Carmel Dyer and her luscious potatoes hail from Australia, but she now calls California home."The Minnesota State Fair is probably the number one fair in the country," Dyer said.Georgia resident Kim Underwood has been selling custom toe rings at the fair for 14 year. "A lot of us travel a long distance to come here because it's amazing," Underwood said
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Most of the foods eaten at the Minnesota State Fair are not native to Minnesota. But on Saturday, fair-goers could learn all about ingredients that are local at the fair's Indigenous Food Lab cooking demonstrations. "We're really excited to be able to come here again and to celebrate Indigenous foods, Indigenous identity here at the Minnesota State Fair," said Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to the crowd at Dan Patch Park, where Indigenous food was the topic of the day. "We just feel really lucky because historically there hasn't been a lot of diversity here at...
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair is lined with hundreds of food stands, but one of its most enduring food establishments is a brick-and-mortar sit down meal.This year, Hamline Church Dining Hall celebrates its 125th anniversary."We heard a lot about it, so we started eating here and never quit," Ron Thorkelson, a Hamline fan from Granite Falls, told WCCO. "We like the food, and it hasn't changed."Indeed, the foundation of what Hamline is about hasn't changed, even if the menu, prices and location on the fairgrounds have been modified.The dining hall dates back to 1897 when a group...
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities are in for a tranquil day under a sunny sky on Tuesday.Highs across the state will be around average, with most spots topping out in the uppers 70s or lower 80s. The metro should land right around 80. Wind speeds will pick up as the day goes on.Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer, and dew points will start to climb, as well. On Thursday, temperatures could be close to 90.Friday will be warm and humid, with a slight chance of a passing shower.Temperatures will drop into the mid-70s for the weekend.
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Tuesday is Military Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair, a time to say thank you to all the men and women who have served, and are serving, our country.You could find all kinds of tributes to the military on the fairgrounds. At Dan Patch Park, more than 50 different groups that support the military were on hand. They were there to offer support in a lot of different areas, but that was just the start.WCCO's Reg Chapman spent some time with some of his fellow brothers and sisters who have served.The presentation of the flag,...
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Downed trees and power outages litter the metro after severe storms blew through the area Saturday night.But the severe weather is not over yet - WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows reports there's a chance for more storms bringing damaging wind Sunday evening.Around 9:40 p.m., over 27,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power across the Twin Cities.The storm interrupted the fun at the Minnesota State Fair and even led to flash flooding around the fairgrounds.The fair canceled the Grandstand concert featuring Portugal. The Man, Manchester Orchestra, and Bad Bad Habits due to the severe weather. Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park closed early as well as the free stages. Reports show wind gusts reached 61 mph near the fairgrounds.The Metro Transit temporarily shut down the blue and green line trains but has resumed service as of 9:19 p.m.The storm resulted in multiple tornado warnings around the metro and into Wisconsin.The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dakota and Scott County. Approximately an hour later, a tornado warning was issued for Goodhue County in Minnesota and Pierce County in Wisconsin, which expired at 10:15 p.m.The tornado warnings were radar indicated.
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A war thousands of miles away is being felt at the Minnesota State Fair. Ukrainian students here as part of a youth leadership program met with Minnesota 4-H members at the State Fair on Monday.On a bright August day, a group of Ukrainian teenagers are getting a taste of life at the Great Minnesota Get-Together."A lot of open-minded people. It is perfect, I think," Ukrainian student Dasha Bozhko said.It's a stark contrast to life in Ukraine, where family members are constantly live in fear. "It's not very safe anywhere. I know some people are dealing with air...
APPLE VALLEY, Minn – The National Weather Service says multiple EF0 tornadoes touched down in southern Ramsey County and Dakota County amid Saturday evening's bout of severe weather.One tornado, with a wind speed near 75 mph, "tracked from southwest of I-94 and Highway 10 & Highway 61," according to the NWS.The tornado moved near Harding High School on St. Paul's east side, and ended its journey near Goodrich Golf Course in Maplewood. The tornado's path was more than three miles in length. Officials also say four EF0 tornadoes -- with max wind speeds between 75-85 mph -- moved through Dakota...
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Supreme Court will soon consider updates to rules about audio and cameras recording inside state courtrooms for criminal proceedings, after it ordered a review of current practice last year.At issue is whether there should be changes to expand the recordings of district court criminal proceedings. Under current rules, audio and video coverage is authorized in certain circumstances if all parties at trial agree to let it happen, which is rare. Cameras are allowed at sentencing hearings unless a judge finds good cause to prohibit coverage.The public can weigh in on changing the camera policy. Minnesotans and organizations...
MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. government is helping more Minnesota seniors stay in their homes. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge made a trip to Minneapolis Monday to announce a $15 million investment to the nationwide initiative Housing Modification Program to help seniors age in place. It comes at a critical time as in the Twin Cities and across the country seniors are the fastest growing population among a growing shortage for affordable housing. That's leaving seniors with a tough decision: to sell their homes or try and find the money to make modifications...
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair signals the start of election season going into full swing. There are 71 days left until the November election.The latest poll in the governor's race was taken in early June. It showed a tightening race with Gov. Tim Walz just two points ahead of Republican rival Scott Jensen.But since then, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, changing the election landscape in Minnesota and across the nation. Earlier this year, Jensen said in an interview he would like to ban abortion. He has also said he does not think there should...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Some are calling out Gov. Tim Walz for a statement he made on WCCO Sunday Morning.WCCO's Esme Murphy asked him about COVID-19 restrictions, and the impact on students in the classroom."Would you have done the schools any differently? Because I think that's where a lot of parents are upset with what happened with the schools," Murphy asked. "Do you think you could have made any other choice?""Just to be clear, over 80% of our students missed less than 10 days of in-class learning," Walz responded.When you take into account the entire pandemic, starting in March 2020, that statement...
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's State Patrol day at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Troopers are on hand to talk traffic, safety, education, and meet with Minnesotans from across the state.Minnesota State Patrol day began back in 2004, but since then the duties of state troopers have expanded.WCCO's Reg Chapman spoke with the chief of the State Patrol to get his thoughts on how troopers are called upon more to help with public safety. Walking the grounds of the State Fair, Col. Matt Langer is reminded of how his troopers are more visible to the public now than ever before."Our number...
ST. PAUL, Minn. – As inflation continues driving prices sky high, a popular event is helping families save money by giving out free school supplies and a fresh haircut for kids.The Minnesota Chapter of the National Black Police Association is hosting the second annual Backpacks and Barbers event Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Conway Recreation Center off Conway Avenue in St. Paul.The event features food, fun games and arts and crafts in addition to the free school supplies and haircuts.Families can register children for free haircuts online.The event is geared towards students in grades K-8 but there is limited availability for high school students. It is also first come first serve while supplies last.For more information, click here.
