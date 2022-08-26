Read full article on original website
Flora Jean Blackmon
Flora Jean Blackmon was born into time on November 25, 1945, the third child born to Hosie and Florzel Blackmon. Flora was born and raised in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. She was a student at Peake Elementary and graduated from Peake High School in 1964. Upon graduation, Flora “Jean” attended Ouachita Baptist for one year.
Gurdon youth wins medal at Transplant Games
GURDON — Austin Taylor, a kidney transplant recipient from Gurdon, won a silver medal, placing second in the darts competition at the Transplant Games of America held July 29 through August 3 in San Diego, California. Taylor also participated in the basketball competition with fellow transplant recipients Anthony Freeman,...
Tigers, Bison battle in 2022 opener
ARKADELPHIA — The 19th-ranked Ouachita Baptist University football team opens its 116th season on Thursday, September 1 on the road against Oklahoma Baptist. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Shawnee, Oklahoma at Crain Family Stadium. For fans planning on attending Thursday night’s game, tickets can only be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3pZ4J7r, and there is a clear-bag policy in place.
Tiger Mart, Pine Street projects top August building permits
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $1,281,872 for the month of August 2022. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. Permits issued in August were:
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Aug. 31
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Tigers make Elite 100 Watchlist
ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University football players TJ Cole and Peyton Stafford have been selected to the D2Football.com Elite 100 Watchlist heading into the 2022 season. Both Cole and Stafford were All-America honorees in the 2021 season. Cole earned All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association, D2Football.com, and...
Mom Prom promises fun for the ladies
Arkadelphia’s Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting a ladies-only dance party to raise funds for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Women 21 and older are invited to “wear something fabulous” and attend Mom Prom — the “mother of all parties” — at 705 Main St. in downtown Arkadelphia (the former Honeycomb restaurant).
EDCCC to hold special-called meeting
The Economic Development Corp. of Clark County will hold a special-called meeting after the Labor Day holiday. The EDCCC will meet at noon Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Fairfield Inn & Suites on Red Hill Road in Arkadelphia. A meeting agenda was not immediately available. The 15-member board and media...
