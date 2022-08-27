Read full article on original website
WBOC
The National Folk Festival Packs Up
SALISBURY, Md. - As the National Folk Festival packs up it's fifth and final year, the Maryland Folk Festival is something to look forward to. The Maryland Folk Festival will continue as the same extravagant and free event as the National Folk Festival. Local Manager of the National Folk Festival,...
wineindustryadvisor.com
Celebrate the 38th Maryland Wine Festival in Carroll County This September
Celebrate local wine and music at the Carroll County Farm Museum. More than two dozen Maryland wineries will gather for the 38th celebration of the Maryland Wine Festival. This two-day event, hosted at the Carroll County Farm Museum, will take place on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are invited to explore and taste a variety of Maryland-made wines. Wine Explorer Passes and Main Field Tasting Passes may be purchased in advance via the Maryland Wine Festival website and Eventbrite.
talbotspy.org
Trippe Gallery Presents Exhibition Paying Homage to Joe Mayer
“Every time I pick up the brush it’s a brand new experience,” Joe Mayer was fond of saying. Joe had been painting and teaching art since 1959 up until his passing in 2020. “After thirty-five years devoted to watercolor landscapes I find my work keeps leaning more and more towards non-objective paintings in oils, acrylics and watercolor. My recent exhibit reflects my attempts to create a perfect balance between a minimal number of shapes. I call it aesthetic homeostasis.”
WMDT.com
“We are just having a ball:” 81st National Folk Festival returns to downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- This weekend, the 81st National Folk Fest made its return to downtown Salisbury. It’s the fourth year the city as hosted the free event that celebrates the arts from across the U.S. “You see people smiling and having a great time and that just makes my day....
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's next concert venue is quietly going up
It's been a long time coming, but the Paramount Baltimore music hall is on track to host concerts and other live acts within the next year. The venue, under construction at 1300 Warner St. near the Horseshoe Casino and the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, is slated to be complete by next summer, according to an official involved in the project. Paramount Baltimore Director Robert Goldstein said he hopes the opening will happen "earlier in the summer" of 2023.
talbotspy.org
SOS Sink or Swim Hits Record Numbers
In partnership with Talbot County Parks and Recreation, SOS Sink or Swim provided a total of 1,128 free swim lessons this summer. “We are thrilled so many children and some adults learned such an important life skill this summer,” says SOS Sink or Swim Co-Founder and Council President Elizabeth Moose.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach to hold Piping Out Boardwalk parade
Rehoboth Beach’s historic tradition of Piping Out the Summer on Labor Day with a joyous musical parade on the Boardwalk is again being led by the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum. Revelers with musical instruments of any and all varieties are asked to gather on the Boardwalk at...
talbotspy.org
Out and About (Sort of): Striving to Trust by Howard Freedlander
Two Sundays ago, I listened to a friend, a Lutheran pastor, preach at a notably small church in Pasadena in Anne Arundel County. His words mattered; so did his presence with 24 parishioners, including ones on zoom. Before exploring my friend’s message about trusting God to provide grace at crucial...
Fleet Week returning to Baltimore next week with new flyovers, festivities
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover returns as an in-person event to Baltimore's Inner Harbor next week. The event is packed with flyovers and some of the most impressive vessels to set sail.Visitors will be able to tour vessels from the United States, British and Canadian navies, as well as ships from the US Coast Guard, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and Army Corps of Engineers.The Danmark, a training ship run by the Danish Maritime Authority, will also be there. On the weekend of Sept. 9-11, military aircraft, including F-18s and A-10s, will conduct hourly flyovers between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. over...
Nottingham MD
Budweiser Clydesdales to appear at THE AVENUE in White Marsh in September
WHITE MARSH, MD—The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance on THE AVENUE at White Marsh. The event will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14th. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to...
talbotspy.org
Oxford Museum New Exhibit: “Rooted in the Land: A Tribute to Eastern Shore Farmers”
Recently the Oxford Museum unveiled its latest exhibit celebrating farmers and farms on the Eastern Shore. Rooted in the Land: A Tribute to Eastern Shore Farmers showcases poignant images by renowned photographer Edwin Remsberg. Edwin’s career as a photographer started at a young age through his connection to the agricultural community in Maryland. His first projects were with 4-H, the national agricultural youth organization, which allowed him to expand his family’s generational roots in agriculture and apply them to a new discipline. Edwin’s utilization of the camera as a way to communicate with the world lead him through a rich and varied photography career, as diverse as his skillsets. From sport to fine art, and even combat photography, Edwin has worked in 40 countries and all 50 states. He has become a storyteller with his imagery and keeps the themes and relationships he’s picked up along the way reflective of the photographer, the photojournalist, and the artist he has become.
“The Coming Coast”
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is pleased to announce a new special exhibition arriving soon at its St. Michaels, Md., campus, The Coming Coast. Opening Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, the exhibition will feature works by Michael O. Snyder on display both in a traditional gallery setting in CBMM’s Van Lennep Auditorium and in a larger scale outdoors on its campus.
Cape Gazette
The Larry David of Sussex County
It's sometimes a juggling act to think up paintings and columns at the same time. I had a running list of ideas for awhile, and usually something will come up or happen to churn the windmills of my mind. I get my best ideas when I first wake up in the morning, after a night of my vivid dreams following a melatonin chew.
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest. A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries. The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff,...
delawarepublic.org
Coworking space in Rehoboth Beach offers ocean front studios for work and sightseeing
There’s a new business in Rehoboth Beach that allows people to rent space to work and stare at the ocean - all at the same time. Since the COVID pandemic, working from home has become the new normal for many. Jared Bowers recognized that and decided to open CoWork...
WMDT.com
Community holds candlelight vigil to honor loved one
SALISBURY, Md. – The community coming together to spread love and support. This happens after the recent hit and run resulting in the death of Colin Lin, the son of the owner of Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Event organizer, Amanda Furniss stresses this is not about the restaurant closing....
WBOC
Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies
With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
Bay Net
Traffic Anticipated During Labor Day Weekend; See Best Times To Travel In Maryland
NEWBURG, Md. – At the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge between Charles County in Maryland and King George County in Virginia, more than 90,000 vehicles are expected to cross between Friday, September 2, and Monday, September 5. The best times to travel during the Labor Day holiday period include:
Talbot County schools delay opening by 90 minutes due to fog
BALTIMORE -- Heavy fog conditions on the Eastern Shore early Monday morning is impacting the start of the school year for thousands of Talbot County students.Talbot County Public Schools announced all of its schools will open 90 minutes late due to the conditions.
msn.com
The world is their oyster! Md. middle schoolers make rare freshwater find
A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday. The...
