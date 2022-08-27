Recently the Oxford Museum unveiled its latest exhibit celebrating farmers and farms on the Eastern Shore. Rooted in the Land: A Tribute to Eastern Shore Farmers showcases poignant images by renowned photographer Edwin Remsberg. Edwin’s career as a photographer started at a young age through his connection to the agricultural community in Maryland. His first projects were with 4-H, the national agricultural youth organization, which allowed him to expand his family’s generational roots in agriculture and apply them to a new discipline. Edwin’s utilization of the camera as a way to communicate with the world lead him through a rich and varied photography career, as diverse as his skillsets. From sport to fine art, and even combat photography, Edwin has worked in 40 countries and all 50 states. He has become a storyteller with his imagery and keeps the themes and relationships he’s picked up along the way reflective of the photographer, the photojournalist, and the artist he has become.

OXFORD, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO