ksl.com
2nd man was in vehicle shot by officers at American Fork Walmart, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police have confirmed that a car that was involved in a police shooting and was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this month had not one, but two men inside it, and both have since been taken into custody. On Aug. 9, American...
kjzz.com
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
kslnewsradio.com
Two suspects in custody following a car pursuit through Salt Lake County
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Two people are in custody following a car pursuit through parts of Salt Lake County Tuesday night. Police say late Tuesday night a police officer in Millcreek spotted a stolen vehicle and began to follow it. The vehicle in question was a Ford F-350 truck pulling a cargo trailer.
KUTV
Owner films suspect attempting to flee police in stolen truck after it caught fire
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Two men are in custody after a multi-agency police chase involving a stolen truck ended in South Jordan with a fiery crash -- and the owner of the truck was there to record the final moments of the incident. Authorities arrested Trent Kezior, 39,...
slcpd.com
SLCPD Concentrated Patrol Effort Results in 2 Arrests in Liberty Patrol Division
SALT LAKE CITY — As part of an ongoing and coordinated effort to reduce crime and increase community safety, members of the Salt Lake City Police Department conducted a concentrated patrol effort in the Ballpark neighborhood. This operation, held on Tuesday August 31, 2022, included patrol officers, detectives assigned...
ksl.com
Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert
EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
Stolen truck spiked near Daybreak, ends in fiery crash
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police from multiple agencies arrested two men accused of stealing a diesel truck after a fiery crash in South Jordan. Authorities were informed of a stolen diesel truck and spotted it Tuesday, when officers attempted to pull over the truck, pulling a cargo trailer, it took off and officers did […]
SLCPD recovers guns, heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone pills
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested two people Monday, recovering three guns and “several illegal drugs,” police say. The investigation started at approximately 2 p.m. when officers stopped a car near 275 West Paxton Ave. Officers reportedly knew the driver of the car, who has been […]
ksl.com
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Car crashes into West Jordan family's yard
Around 3:30 this afternoon, Belen Giarrusso was at home waiting for her daughter Alexa to come home from school, when she heard a loud boom.
Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation
SALT LAKE CITY — A caller to 911 in Salt Lake City said a man had come into a brewery in his underwear, tried to steal beer and was running […]
ksl.com
West Valley man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 killing
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, admitting to recklessly causing the death of an 18-year-old. Lewis Jensen was shot and killed on May 16, 2020, at Kings Point Park, 1330 W. Rothchild Drive in West Valley City. Two groups went to the...
kjzz.com
Utah County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who stole RV
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing an RV from a storage area in Eagle Mountain. Officials said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, roughly model year 2007, without any license plates, entered...
slcpd.com
SLCPD Conducts Operation to Address Illegal Street Racing
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department, with the assistance of the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) conducted a coordinated operation to stop illegal street racing, which resulted in 6 arrests and 11 towed cars. The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes UHP, the SLCPD Pioneer Bike...
kjzz.com
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
Gephardt Daily
Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist arrested after going 100mph through Millcreek school zone
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he traveled 100 mph through a school zone. They said he was going through the Highland Dr. and Siggard Dr. school zone before he turned on 13th East and a Unified Police officer initiated a traffic stop.
UPDATE: Girl allegedly set up SLC robbery, kidnapping of 17 y/o boy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy became the victim of an aggravated robbery and kidnapping that took place in a Salt Lake City motel on August 29 after police say he was set up by a girl who was working in conjunction with two adult men. The two men involved in this incident, […]
KSLTV
Driver arrested after speeding, crashing into multiple things in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — A driver was arrested Saturday on suspicion of DUI after police say the vehicle crashed into multiple things and was traveling at a high rate of speed in Sandy. The incident happened on 11100 South, near the railroad tracks at 300 East, at approximately 1 a.m.
Stranger found hiding under 7-year-old girl’s bed in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 25-year-old man faces felony charges after he was found hiding under a seven-year-old’s bed in Morgan County, police say. On August 26 at 4:39 a.m., a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene to find the homeowner in a physical fight with the suspect, who has been identified as Garrett […]
