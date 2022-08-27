ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

Stolen truck spiked near Daybreak, ends in fiery crash

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police from multiple agencies arrested two men accused of stealing a diesel truck after a fiery crash in South Jordan. Authorities were informed of a stolen diesel truck and spotted it Tuesday, when officers attempted to pull over the truck, pulling a cargo trailer, it took off and officers did […]
ABC4

SLCPD recovers guns, heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone pills

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested two people Monday, recovering three guns and “several illegal drugs,” police say. The investigation started at approximately 2 p.m. when officers stopped a car near 275 West Paxton Ave. Officers reportedly knew the driver of the car, who has been […]
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
kjzz.com

Utah County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who stole RV

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing an RV from a storage area in Eagle Mountain. Officials said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, roughly model year 2007, without any license plates, entered...
slcpd.com

SLCPD Conducts Operation to Address Illegal Street Racing

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department, with the assistance of the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) conducted a coordinated operation to stop illegal street racing, which resulted in 6 arrests and 11 towed cars. The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes UHP, the SLCPD Pioneer Bike...
kjzz.com

Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
Gephardt Daily

Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
PROVO, UT

