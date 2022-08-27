ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

floridapolitics.com

‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map

The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Jury seated in first Seminole County ‘ghost candidate’ trial

SANFORD, Fla. – Jury selection began Monday in the first of three criminal trials related to Seminole County’s so-called “ghost candidate” scheme to influence a 2020 Florida senate election. A jury was seated Monday afternoon, including six people and two alternates. Opening statements are set to...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Local Florida Republican Party HQ Vandalized by Anarchists

A few months ago, the United States saw a spike in vandalism against pro-life facilities such as crisis pregnancy centers after the leaked Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Now, there has been an episode of vandalism in Seminole County, Florida, at the Seminole County GOP office, just days after President Joe Biden (D) called the ‘MAGA,’ pro-Trump Republicans ‘Semi-fascists’ at a fundraiser.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Cowles Can’t Count: Supervisor of Elections Changes Vote Totals

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, a Democrat, has done nothing to address the ongoing election integrity crisis caused by his office changing vote totals multiple times in County Commission District 6. There are now more serious questions being raised by candidates in the race as well as Orange County residents that could demand Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ election integrity task force gets involved in Orlando.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida ghost candidate will testify in court Monday

A former substitute teacher is expected to testify in court Monday that she was recruited for a vote-siphoning scheme by the Seminole County GOP Chairman. Jestine Iannotti is expected to testify in court that Seminole County GOP Chairman Ben Paris asked her to run as an independent in the District 9 Senate race back in 2020.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Brevard County attorney defends clients, supports community

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Alton Edmond is the founder of Edmond Law, LLC. He says he chose to open his own business because “I wanted to have the control over my own destiny.”. That destiny focuses largely on making a positive impact on kids in Brevard County. [TRENDING:...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.30.2022 — Florida Republicans Vandalized as 'Fascists'— Rep. Webster Very Sick, Expected to Quit Congress— More...

The embattled Seminole Republican Executive Committee, whose chairman Benjamin Paris was recently arrested on a misdemeanor related to elections, had their office vandalized this past weekend. The vandals, presumably anarchists, spray painted a vulgarity across the group’s office’s window sign. Republicans, both at the state and federal levels, came out to denounce the vandalism, but Democrats stayed silent. READ MORE.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Development board set to introduce downtown Orlando advancement project

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando city officials are working to bring a seven-year vision to life to advance downtown Orlando. The City of Orlando Downtown Development Board is set to introduce Project DTO 2.0, which is the next stop following its previous Project DTO. DDB Assistant Director David Barilla said...
ORLANDO, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Voters’ Message to Poison Peddlers

Cops love to call the local druggies they round up “poison peddlers.” But a two-bit druggie you’ll never hear of again is nothing compared to the poison peddlers of politics who run campaigns and get elected while trafficking in lies, bigotries and ideological toxins long enough to ruin lives and smear communities before their mendacity catches up to them–before our notoriously comatose electorate flickers back to life long enough to vote them the hell out.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

