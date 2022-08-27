Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man’s ineligible voter info received month after election, Orange County elections supervisor says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles is speaking out after News 6 showed him our story about Peter Washington, who was arrested following accusations of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Washington told News 6 he thought he was eligible to vote during that...
floridapolitics.com
‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map
The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
click orlando
Jury seated in first Seminole County ‘ghost candidate’ trial
SANFORD, Fla. – Jury selection began Monday in the first of three criminal trials related to Seminole County’s so-called “ghost candidate” scheme to influence a 2020 Florida senate election. A jury was seated Monday afternoon, including six people and two alternates. Opening statements are set to...
click orlando
Orange County commissioners unanimously approve plan to help struggling renters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Orange County unanimously approved a new plan to help residents who are struggling to make rent. During a meeting on Tuesday, commissioners discussed the federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Program. Through the new plan, Orange County officials said there are fewer requirements,...
floridianpress.com
Local Florida Republican Party HQ Vandalized by Anarchists
A few months ago, the United States saw a spike in vandalism against pro-life facilities such as crisis pregnancy centers after the leaked Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Now, there has been an episode of vandalism in Seminole County, Florida, at the Seminole County GOP office, just days after President Joe Biden (D) called the ‘MAGA,’ pro-Trump Republicans ‘Semi-fascists’ at a fundraiser.
westorlandonews.com
Cowles Can’t Count: Supervisor of Elections Changes Vote Totals
Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, a Democrat, has done nothing to address the ongoing election integrity crisis caused by his office changing vote totals multiple times in County Commission District 6. There are now more serious questions being raised by candidates in the race as well as Orange County residents that could demand Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ election integrity task force gets involved in Orlando.
wmfe.org
Central Florida ghost candidate will testify in court Monday
A former substitute teacher is expected to testify in court Monday that she was recruited for a vote-siphoning scheme by the Seminole County GOP Chairman. Jestine Iannotti is expected to testify in court that Seminole County GOP Chairman Ben Paris asked her to run as an independent in the District 9 Senate race back in 2020.
click orlando
Brevard County attorney defends clients, supports community
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Alton Edmond is the founder of Edmond Law, LLC. He says he chose to open his own business because “I wanted to have the control over my own destiny.”. That destiny focuses largely on making a positive impact on kids in Brevard County. [TRENDING:...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.30.2022 — Florida Republicans Vandalized as 'Fascists'— Rep. Webster Very Sick, Expected to Quit Congress— More...
The embattled Seminole Republican Executive Committee, whose chairman Benjamin Paris was recently arrested on a misdemeanor related to elections, had their office vandalized this past weekend. The vandals, presumably anarchists, spray painted a vulgarity across the group’s office’s window sign. Republicans, both at the state and federal levels, came out to denounce the vandalism, but Democrats stayed silent. READ MORE.
sltablet.com
Lake County Supervisor of Elections Announces 2022 Primary Elections-Official Results & Post-Election Audit
The results of Lake County 2022 Primary Elections have been certified official by the Lake County Canvassing Board and are posted at www.LakeVotes.gov. To view the official results, visit www.LakeVotes.gov and select the Election Night Result Button on the home page. “The contributions, support, and dedication of the Canvassing Board...
click orlando
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
‘Mr. Mike, I got you’; Scott eeks out win in drama-filled recount in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It was the quintessential example of “every vote matters.”. Three days after voters went to the polls to choose a new slate of Orange County Commissioners, District 6 citizens still didn’t know who would appear on the November ballot to replace outgoing Commissioner Victoria Siplin.
palmcoastobserver.com
Most Palm Coast City Council members favor keeping current tax rate
Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin pulled a Garfield the cat plush toy out of a bag and placed it on a miniature three-legged stool on the dais at an Aug. 30 City Council budget workshop. “Let’s do something truly right for our citizens now and for generations to come in...
click orlando
Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
click orlando
Development board set to introduce downtown Orlando advancement project
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando city officials are working to bring a seven-year vision to life to advance downtown Orlando. The City of Orlando Downtown Development Board is set to introduce Project DTO 2.0, which is the next stop following its previous Project DTO. DDB Assistant Director David Barilla said...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Voters’ Message to Poison Peddlers
Cops love to call the local druggies they round up “poison peddlers.” But a two-bit druggie you’ll never hear of again is nothing compared to the poison peddlers of politics who run campaigns and get elected while trafficking in lies, bigotries and ideological toxins long enough to ruin lives and smear communities before their mendacity catches up to them–before our notoriously comatose electorate flickers back to life long enough to vote them the hell out.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Sheriff’s Cpl. Rob Myers, Who’d Been Drinking and Driving, Demoted Following Heated Stop
Flagler County Sheriff’s Cpl. Rob Myers, a nine-year veteran of the agency, was demoted to deputy and placed on 18 months’ internal probation following an internal investigation that found he had been drinking and driving and drove alarmingly close to a deputy who was conducting an unrelated traffic stop.
click orlando
Hundreds of thousands of visitors leave disappointed after Artemis scrub
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your...
WATCH: Large waterspout forms off Volusia County coast
PONCE INLET, Fla. — A Channel 9 viewer shared video of a waterspout off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Volusia County. Randy Wilkins said he was outside on his balcony when he spotted the waterspout around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It...
