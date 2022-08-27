ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Drainage project underway near Lake Charles Memorial emergency entrance

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Groundbreaking for one of the most crucial segments of Lake Charles’ drainage improvement project kicked off Monday. Construction is underway at Second Avenue alongside Lake Charles Memorial Hospital’s emergency entrance. Thomas Chapman, director of facilities at LCMH, said they’re working closely with the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Fort Polk, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Lake Charles American Press

Volunteers the heart of Food for Seniors

On the third Friday of each month, a Southwest Louisiana business or a group of Sulphur officials volunteer at the Sulphur Senior Center. “These volunteers commit to two-and-a-half hours once a year,” said Tommy Little. “Companies bring a team of five or six, load the food boxes and then serve the seniors who have qualified for the Food for Seniors Program as they drive through. With today’s rising food prices, it’s my hope that more seniors find out about the program and more companies volunteer to help in whatever way they can.”
SULPHUR, LA
KPEL 96.5

Dolphins Spotted Swimming in Lake Charles [VIDEO]

Someone working in the Lake Charles area spotted a few dolphins swimming in a local body of water. The dolphins were reportedly spotted in a body of water that "was salty" and you can see a few dolphins surface in the video below. Apparently, dolphin sightings aren't that rare in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
kalb.com

Body of fourth drowning victim found

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth victim in a drowning on the Sabine River last week has been found, Beauregard officials said. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed Bently Lane Fountain, a four-year-old boy, was found between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. today. Herford said three adults drowned trying to...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Drowning victims identified, divers will resume search today for boy

The search will continue Monday for the fourth and youngest victim of this weekend’s tragic drowning in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville. On Sunday, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identified the three adult victims as Troy M. McCollough of Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.
MERRYVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Mayor#Cnn#Fox News#Npr
KPLC TV

BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 27, 2022. Quajae D Boutte, 26, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; general speed law; driving on roadway laned for traffic. Kristopher Mcquint Harmon, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; turning movements and required signals; violations...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Major construction on I-10 over US 165 starting soon

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Drivers anticipate major roadwork happening soon on a portion of I-10 just east of Lake Charles. Tens of thousands travel Interstate 10 each day. “All the time I mostly use I-10 when I’m going back to baton rouge to see my girlfriend on weekends like today on a Friday when I’m off early I travel back and forth on I-10,” driver Chester Siner said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
kjas.com

Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient involved in an accident

The Texas Department of Public Safety says fortunately there were no injuries when an Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient from the Jasper area to a Beaumont hospital was involved in an accident very early Sunday morning in Hardin County. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, at about 5:30 the...
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Bobbie L. Cart

The world as we know it, will never be the same. Our matriarch, our guiding light, our mother has left this earthly place and gone on before us. We’ll get past this loss, and we will live our best lives, because that’s what she taught us to do.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy