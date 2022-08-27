Read full article on original website
Drainage project underway near Lake Charles Memorial emergency entrance
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Groundbreaking for one of the most crucial segments of Lake Charles’ drainage improvement project kicked off Monday. Construction is underway at Second Avenue alongside Lake Charles Memorial Hospital’s emergency entrance. Thomas Chapman, director of facilities at LCMH, said they’re working closely with the...
Lake Charles Residents Trash Pickup Will Be Altered For Labor Day
The Labor Day holiday is coming up this weekend and people will be out and about having fun cooking out, having get-togethers with friends and family, and enjoying the three-day weekend. Because this Monday, September 5th is a national holiday, banks along with the mail and other entities will be...
Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
Volunteers the heart of Food for Seniors
On the third Friday of each month, a Southwest Louisiana business or a group of Sulphur officials volunteer at the Sulphur Senior Center. “These volunteers commit to two-and-a-half hours once a year,” said Tommy Little. “Companies bring a team of five or six, load the food boxes and then serve the seniors who have qualified for the Food for Seniors Program as they drive through. With today’s rising food prices, it’s my hope that more seniors find out about the program and more companies volunteer to help in whatever way they can.”
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Lake Charles
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Lake Charles, LA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer. On August 26, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are attempting to locate Mirandia Garlington, of Singer, Louisiana. According to authorities, Mirandia was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 pm. It is believed she could...
Dolphins Spotted Swimming in Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Someone working in the Lake Charles area spotted a few dolphins swimming in a local body of water. The dolphins were reportedly spotted in a body of water that "was salty" and you can see a few dolphins surface in the video below. Apparently, dolphin sightings aren't that rare in...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth victim in a drowning on the Sabine River last week has been found, Beauregard officials said. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed Bently Lane Fountain, a four-year-old boy, was found between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. today. Herford said three adults drowned trying to...
Food Truck Court Coming to Lake Charles “The Corner”
Announced over the weekend on the Lake Area Food Truck Alliance Facebook page, "The Corner" is coming to Lake Charles. Why has this idea not been put into action years ago? Who cares, it's here now!. The idea behind "The Corner" is to have a place for various food trucks...
UPDATE: Drowning victims identified, divers will resume search today for boy
The search will continue Monday for the fourth and youngest victim of this weekend’s tragic drowning in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville. On Sunday, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identified the three adult victims as Troy M. McCollough of Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.
Navy veteran angry and frustrated about Laura damage at his home
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Many people are enjoying the fruits of the hard work it takes to recover from a hurricane. One day before the two-year anniversary of Laura they are almost feeling back to normal. Yet there are others who didn’t have insurance and didn’t really get enough...
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Theft on West Parish Road in Sulphur
Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a white 2000 Dodge three-quarter-ton that occurred in the 200 block of West Parish Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, between August 25th at 7 PM and August 27th at 6 PM. CPSO is...
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 27, 2022. Quajae D Boutte, 26, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; general speed law; driving on roadway laned for traffic. Kristopher Mcquint Harmon, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; turning movements and required signals; violations...
Major construction on I-10 over US 165 starting soon
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Drivers anticipate major roadwork happening soon on a portion of I-10 just east of Lake Charles. Tens of thousands travel Interstate 10 each day. “All the time I mostly use I-10 when I’m going back to baton rouge to see my girlfriend on weekends like today on a Friday when I’m off early I travel back and forth on I-10,” driver Chester Siner said.
Water Outage | Some Port Arthur residents may have low water pressure, no water for a few hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents and businesses in areas of Port Arthur might be experiencing trouble with their water pressure. Those residing on Atlanta Avenue to Austin Avenue between 13th and 15th Streets may experience low water pressure or no water for the next four to six hours. The...
Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient involved in an accident
The Texas Department of Public Safety says fortunately there were no injuries when an Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient from the Jasper area to a Beaumont hospital was involved in an accident very early Sunday morning in Hardin County. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, at about 5:30 the...
Bobbie L. Cart
The world as we know it, will never be the same. Our matriarch, our guiding light, our mother has left this earthly place and gone on before us. We’ll get past this loss, and we will live our best lives, because that’s what she taught us to do.
