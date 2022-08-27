On the third Friday of each month, a Southwest Louisiana business or a group of Sulphur officials volunteer at the Sulphur Senior Center. “These volunteers commit to two-and-a-half hours once a year,” said Tommy Little. “Companies bring a team of five or six, load the food boxes and then serve the seniors who have qualified for the Food for Seniors Program as they drive through. With today’s rising food prices, it’s my hope that more seniors find out about the program and more companies volunteer to help in whatever way they can.”

SULPHUR, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO