Blue’s Clues riding toy sold only by Walmart recalled after injuries to kids’ faces

A toy designed for toddlers to walk, roll and ride has caused some kids to suffer facial damage. That’s why Huffy has recalled about 28,550 Blue’s Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toys sold exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

READ MORE: Here’s why nuts were recalled from Walmarts in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The ride-on toy can tip forward when a young child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards to children.”

And, the alert says, Huffy knows about 19 forward falls, 18 of which resulted in injuries to kids’ faces. The toy is meant for children from 18 months to 3 years old.

Huffy Blues Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toy for toddlers. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This covers model No. 55061 with date codes 15221, 15921, 19921, 21021, 22321, 23721, 26821, 28821 or 29421. Those numbers are under the toy, near where Blue’s tummy would be.

Huffy’s not offering refunds, although if you want to take the toy back to Walmart and point out it’s being recalled as a safety hazard, you can probably get your money back. What Huffy is offering is a stop bar installation kit.

To reach Huffy about that or if you have questions or comments about this recall, email service@huffy.com or call 800-872-2453, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Eastern time.