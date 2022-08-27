ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

newyorkbeacon.com

Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles

Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 1 in custody after Fairfax Co. shooting

One person was shot and killed and another has been arrested after a shooting in the Hybla Valley area of Alexandria on Tuesday afternoon, Fairfax County, Virginia, police said. According to a tweet from FCPD, officers were responding to reports of a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. on...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Leesburg, VA
Virginia State
Virginia Crime & Safety
Community, VA
Leesburg, VA
WTOP

Gaithersburg man dies after crashing car into town houses

A Gaithersburg man, who crashed a BMW into town houses Monday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland, has died. Victor Cascella, 62, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after the fiery crash and later died, Montgomery County Fire and EMS Spokesperson Pete Piringer said Tuesday morning. The crash happened...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies

Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
FREDERICK, MD
alxnow.com

JUST IN: Suspect arrested in Braddock neighborhood shooting

The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in the Braddock neighborhood this weekend. The shooting occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 8:21 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fayette Street, police said in a release. “APD has arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Vienna Police cite pickleball players for making racket at Glyndon Park

Pickleball has evidently become a hot nighttime activity in the Town of Vienna. Vienna police have issued six noise violations this year for players hitting the courts at Glyndon Park (300 Glyndon Street) after hours, according to the department. The most recent issues were reported on Aug. 20 and 24,...
VIENNA, VA
WUSA9

Thief caught on camera using tow truck to snatch car in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Lyndon Bilal only had his Honda Accord Hybrid Sport for six weeks before it was stolen from in front of his home. Bilal’s Nest camera caught the deed at 4:18 a.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King AVE Southeast, D.C. It only took 120 seconds for his car to be gone. An apparently unmarked tow truck hooked Bilal’s car in such a hurry the Honda dropped off the towing mechanism, possibly damaging the car, and leaving a streak of oil on the pavement.
WASHINGTON, DC

