Virginia man arrested after impersonating food delivery driver to assault woman in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested after he impersonated a food delivery driver to assault a woman while she was walking in her car in Loudoun County, Virginia. Officials later identified the suspect as Noureddine Mahdid, 50, of Ashburn following an investigation led by the Loudoun...
WTOP
Family of woman killed in Montgomery Co. raises $100K for bike safety improvements
A tragic crash on River Road in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday killed a longtime diplomat with the State Department. Now, her family is calling for improved bike safety and raising money to advocate for those policies locally and across the nation. Sarah Langenkamp, 42, and her family had just moved...
newyorkbeacon.com
Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles
Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
WTOP
1 dead, 1 in custody after Fairfax Co. shooting
One person was shot and killed and another has been arrested after a shooting in the Hybla Valley area of Alexandria on Tuesday afternoon, Fairfax County, Virginia, police said. According to a tweet from FCPD, officers were responding to reports of a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. on...
WTOP
‘We’ve seen a disturbing trend’: DC leaders stress accountability in wake of football player’s shooting
D.C. leaders spoke Monday following a shooting Sunday that wounded a Washington Commanders player. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday morning that Robinson fought back against one gunman and was shot by a second...
Father charged after car with child inside it stolen; police looking for thief
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a car owner was facing a charge after someone stole his car with a child inside it. The charge against Gregory Morris, 38, of Falls Church, Va. was Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The Arlington County Police Department said Morris flagged down officers around […]
WTOP
Gaithersburg man dies after crashing car into town houses
A Gaithersburg man, who crashed a BMW into town houses Monday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland, has died. Victor Cascella, 62, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after the fiery crash and later died, Montgomery County Fire and EMS Spokesperson Pete Piringer said Tuesday morning. The crash happened...
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
Man robs Subway customer at knife-point, according to Fredericksburg Police
Police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a customer at a Subway sandwich shop in Fredericksburg.
Stafford woman arrested after stealing purse in Walmart, being chased down by witness, police say
A woman was charged with robbery in Stafford County on Monday after her attempt to steal a purse resulted in an on-foot chase through Fredericksburg.
Suspect At Large After Shooting At Maryland Skate Park Leaves One In Critical Condition: Police
A midday shooting at a Maryland skate park left one hospitalized in critical condition in Frederick County, according to police. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the Hill Street Skate Park in Frederick City shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, where there was a reported shooting, investigators said.
wfmd.com
Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies
Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
Man hurt after shooting in Woodbridge, Prince William police investigating
According to the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting took place on the night of Sunday, Aug. 28 on the 13900 block of Richmond Highway. A man was shot and taken to a local hospital before officers got to the scene.
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Suspect arrested in Braddock neighborhood shooting
The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in the Braddock neighborhood this weekend. The shooting occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 8:21 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fayette Street, police said in a release. “APD has arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, a...
ffxnow.com
Vienna Police cite pickleball players for making racket at Glyndon Park
Pickleball has evidently become a hot nighttime activity in the Town of Vienna. Vienna police have issued six noise violations this year for players hitting the courts at Glyndon Park (300 Glyndon Street) after hours, according to the department. The most recent issues were reported on Aug. 20 and 24,...
nbc25news.com
Two Maryland high school students arrested carrying handguns on first day of school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Two Suitland High School students were arrested after handguns were found on them Monday on the first day of school in Prince George’s County. Sources tell 7News that one of the students, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a handgun in his...
Thief caught on camera using tow truck to snatch car in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Lyndon Bilal only had his Honda Accord Hybrid Sport for six weeks before it was stolen from in front of his home. Bilal’s Nest camera caught the deed at 4:18 a.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King AVE Southeast, D.C. It only took 120 seconds for his car to be gone. An apparently unmarked tow truck hooked Bilal’s car in such a hurry the Honda dropped off the towing mechanism, possibly damaging the car, and leaving a streak of oil on the pavement.
Three Stafford minors nabbed for John Deere joyride
Three juveniles in Stafford were caught joyriding a stolen utility vehicle Sunday night, and promptly turned over to their parents.
fox5dc.com
Police search for suspect in 'suspicious event' involving elementary school student in Manassas Park
MANASSAS PARK, Va. - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with what they are calling a "suspicious event" involving an elementary school student in Manassas Park, Virginia. Manassas Park Police say around 9:30 a.m. on Friday officers responded to Manassas Park Elementary School after a student reported she...
21 Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 21 year-old man was shot to death in Northwest D.C. Thursday...
