ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman thought she was getting into a rideshare in Minneapolis when driver abducted her

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 25-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly abducting a woman in downtown Minneapolis and driving south of the Twin Cities, where the victim escaped and called for help, prompting a series of police chases. Daquairus Black, of Minneapolis, is charged in Goodhue County with felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment, fleeing police, and illegal gun possession. According to a criminal complaint, the story starts at a Cannon Falls gas station, where an officer responded Saturday morning to a woman crying in the bathroom of a Casey's General Store, saying she'd been abducted.The woman told police that she had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mother Jones

The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Security guards at Abbott Northwestern exchange gunfire with suspect

MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in custody after an exchange of gunfire outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis overnight.According to Minneapolis police, the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday between hospital security and an "unwanted person on the property." The suspect left the scene following the shooting, but was later located and arrested, police said. A gun was also recovered. RELATED: 'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safetyThe hospital said security guards encountered an armed man "who they observed to be under the influence of a controlled substance" on campus. A window of the Courage Kenny...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Armed robbery outside Children's Minnesota prompts brief lockdown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital.Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, put officials say "their personal items were stolen."A "Code Yellow alert" soon went into effect for about 30 minutes, with staff members urged to avoid windows and doors until an "all clear" announcement was made on the hospital's P.A. system.Last week, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota

A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
KIMT

California man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A California man receives a deferred judgment after getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Davon James Conley, 28 of Riverside, CA, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and given a civil penalty of $1,025. Conley was arrested on November 7,...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
CANNON FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime#Viridian
fox9.com

Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting. Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
willmarradio.com

More than 40,000 Minnesota vets eligible for a new bonus from State of MN

(St. Paul, MN) -- More than 40-thousand Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between 600 and two-thousand dollars, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16-thousand veterans have already applied for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at m-n-veteran-dot-org.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus

(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

MN Street Gang Members Sentenced for Carjacking, Other Crimes

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five members of a Twin Cities-based street gang were sentenced for their role in three carjackings that occurred in August 2020 and other crimes. In an announcement made Thursday detailing the sentences, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said the men were part of a gang known as...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man convicted in hit-and-run death of Mary Preciado, killed while working in her Mounds View yard

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Coon Rapids man was found guilty of murder in connection to the 2021 hit-and-run death of an 82-year-old woman, who was struck while working in her Mounds View yard.Donald Harris, 63, was convicted Friday of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and a fifth-degree drug charge.Mary Preciado was killed while doing yard work on May 25, 2021. A witness said she saw Harris's speeding SUV hit Preciado, and he didn't slow down after the impact. Other witnesses then saw his damaged SUV swerve and drive against traffic before he struck a street sign and landed in a ditchHarris's sentencing date has yet to be set.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
kfgo.com

Carjacking gang member sentenced in Minn.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A suburban Minneapolis man is the fifth of six people facing federal prison time for a string of armed carjackings in 2020 and 2021. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Isaiah Alstad of Columbia Heights received a sentence of just over nine years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Court documents say he was a member of the ‘Top 5’ street gang.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy