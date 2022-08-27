Read full article on original website
Charges: Woman thought she was getting into a rideshare in Minneapolis when driver abducted her
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 25-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly abducting a woman in downtown Minneapolis and driving south of the Twin Cities, where the victim escaped and called for help, prompting a series of police chases. Daquairus Black, of Minneapolis, is charged in Goodhue County with felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment, fleeing police, and illegal gun possession. According to a criminal complaint, the story starts at a Cannon Falls gas station, where an officer responded Saturday morning to a woman crying in the bathroom of a Casey's General Store, saying she'd been abducted.The woman told police that she had...
Pair charged in connection to Mall of America shooting jailed in Minnesota after Chicago arrests
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Editor's note: The vide above originally aired on KARE 11 on Aug. 11, 2022. Two men accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America, prompting an hours-long lockdown and nationwide manhunt, are back in Minnesota, according to the Hennepin County Jail roster. Jail records show...
The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
Security guards at Abbott Northwestern exchange gunfire with suspect
MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in custody after an exchange of gunfire outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis overnight.According to Minneapolis police, the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday between hospital security and an "unwanted person on the property." The suspect left the scene following the shooting, but was later located and arrested, police said. A gun was also recovered. RELATED: 'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safetyThe hospital said security guards encountered an armed man "who they observed to be under the influence of a controlled substance" on campus. A window of the Courage Kenny...
Armed robbery outside Children's Minnesota prompts brief lockdown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital.Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, put officials say "their personal items were stolen."A "Code Yellow alert" soon went into effect for about 30 minutes, with staff members urged to avoid windows and doors until an "all clear" announcement was made on the hospital's P.A. system.Last week, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct...
Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota
A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
KIMT
California man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – A California man receives a deferred judgment after getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Davon James Conley, 28 of Riverside, CA, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and given a civil penalty of $1,025. Conley was arrested on November 7,...
KIMT
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
fox9.com
Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting. Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man convicted of burglarizing car dealerships faces new charges
New charges filed in two counties allege that a St. Paul man who was convicted of breaking into car dealerships and maintenance facilities returned to his old habits after being released from jail in May and placed on supervised probation. Adam William Klemmer, who has been convicted of 24 felonies...
Authorities Pursue Abduction Suspect Throughout SE Minnesota (Update)
Update 8/28 12:30 p.m. Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man is in custody for false imprisonment and for fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota. A news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department says officers responded to Casey’s General Store around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the...
willmarradio.com
More than 40,000 Minnesota vets eligible for a new bonus from State of MN
(St. Paul, MN) -- More than 40-thousand Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between 600 and two-thousand dollars, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16-thousand veterans have already applied for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at m-n-veteran-dot-org.
voiceofalexandria.com
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis; woman arrested
A man has died and a woman arrested after an argument ended in gunfire in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Cole Ave SE at 12:10 p.m., when they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.
MN Street Gang Members Sentenced for Carjacking, Other Crimes
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five members of a Twin Cities-based street gang were sentenced for their role in three carjackings that occurred in August 2020 and other crimes. In an announcement made Thursday detailing the sentences, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said the men were part of a gang known as...
Minneapolis Police investigating fatal shooting that neighbors say was a domestic dispute
Minneapolis’$2 60th homicide this year may have stemmed from domestic violence according to neighbors. Police were at the scene of the fatal shooting Monday afternoon. It happened in the Como Park neighborhood around 1:00 p.m.
bulletin-news.com
Over twenty arrested in joint federal/local investigations in Minneapolis
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger stated on Friday that 25 arrests linked to narcotics and violent offenses were made on Thursday in the Twin Cities and Rochester as a result of a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and federal authorities. Ten of those arrests took place in Rochester, and each...
Man convicted in hit-and-run death of Mary Preciado, killed while working in her Mounds View yard
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Coon Rapids man was found guilty of murder in connection to the 2021 hit-and-run death of an 82-year-old woman, who was struck while working in her Mounds View yard.Donald Harris, 63, was convicted Friday of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and a fifth-degree drug charge.Mary Preciado was killed while doing yard work on May 25, 2021. A witness said she saw Harris's speeding SUV hit Preciado, and he didn't slow down after the impact. Other witnesses then saw his damaged SUV swerve and drive against traffic before he struck a street sign and landed in a ditchHarris's sentencing date has yet to be set.
kfgo.com
Carjacking gang member sentenced in Minn.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A suburban Minneapolis man is the fifth of six people facing federal prison time for a string of armed carjackings in 2020 and 2021. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Isaiah Alstad of Columbia Heights received a sentence of just over nine years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Court documents say he was a member of the ‘Top 5’ street gang.
