ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Italian government offering $14,950 to anyone who moves to Sardinia

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ce0mw_0hXgxqxY00

A nyone who permanently moves to Sardinia, Italy , can receive up to $14,948 toward their home from its government.

Sardinian government officials key-marked nearly $45 million toward this new policy, initiated as an effort to maintain the population of its rural areas. Only homes within municipalities that have fewer than 3,000 people can count for the grant. Recipients only have 18 months from their arrival date to establish permanent residency, thus qualifying them for the grant.

US SERVICEWOMAN ARRESTED IN ITALY AFTER DEADLY CAR CRASH

"Thanks to these contributions to [homebuyers'] first houses, [Sardinia] becomes fertile ground for those who will move there or decide to build a family," Sardinian President Christian Solinas said in a statement. "We have created the conditions for young people to decide to stay and develop the economic fabric of the most fragile territories."

Karl A.Ritter/AP
FILE - In this June 29, 2019 photo, people enjoy the white sand and pristine waters of Chia beach, on the Italian island of Sardinia, Italy. Italian media on Saturday, June 5, 2021 said customs police on the Mediterranean island issued fines of up to 3,000 euro ($3,600) to 41 persons who in recent days tried to leave the island with a total of some 100 kilos (220 pounds) of sand, seashells and beach rocks. (AP Photo/Karl A.Ritter)


Sardinia saw 472,072 arrivals in its ports so far this year, according to a Monday report from Solinas , which is a 3.49% increase from last year. However, it is still under the number of visitors the island saw in pre-pandemic times. The island boasts over 1,000 miles of beach and is Italy's and the Mediterranean Sea's largest island, with ruins that date back to 1,500 B.C.

Its capital, Cagliari, has a population of 431,300 people and makes up a fourth of the island's population, which is 1,639,500. Its next largest city, Sassari, has a population of 222,000, which disqualifies both cities from this new initiative. Still, the island has the lowest population density of all of Italy. Sardinia, with a sheep population double its human population, could become the second least populated European island after Iceland by 2080.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Italy has a country also faces a similar population problem, with a decrease of 0.15% in 2020 and a median age of over 47. While the country was 10th in largest population in 1950, Italy is now ranked 20th in fastest population decline. A historically low birth rate has resulted in an anticipation that the country's population will decrease by 10.1% by 2050.

Comments / 86

Lisa K
2d ago

Sure if you want to live under a fascist government you should go. In fact, all libs should go.

Reply(19)
20
Sala E. Chapman
1d ago

I lived there years ago. A most beautiful place. I would love to go back

Reply
10
MrNoLimits
1d ago

One of the most beautiful places on earth that I’ve ever been to..

Reply(8)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Human Population#Iceland#Population Decline#Italian#Sardinian
The Hill

Five weirdest things exposed by drying lakes and rivers

Falling water levels in lakes and rivers across the globe have caused great concern among climate experts, and they have also led people to stumble upon a range of newly uncovered relics, from sunken ships to human remains. Nearly half of Europe is facing drought warnings, while dry conditions in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
tatler.com

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's South of France superyacht is up for sale

Since her death in August 1997, the late Diana, Princess of Wales's last months have been described as some of her happiest. During the weeks before the tragic car accident that would kill them both, the princess took a blissful tour through the Mediterranean aboard a superyacht with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed. At the time, a photograph of the pair kissing atop the vessel's sun deck made headlines around the world. Now, 25 years on, the multi-million-pound boat, which is loaded with memories of the princess's final summer, is up for sale.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
JAPAN
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
229K+
Followers
69K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy