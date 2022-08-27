Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
Augusta Free Press
Inspector General report: Virginia wasn’t, but should’ve been, prepared for Jan. 3-4 snowstorm
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Lessons learned from a 2018 snow event near Bristol were not applied by Virginia leaders before the disaster on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area earlier this year. This is according to an independent review from the...
fox5dc.com
Private island up for sale in northern Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
royalexaminer.com
Local woman dedicated to helping dogs in need works to bring a happy ending to Scrappy and Jakita’s story
A dog may be man’s best friend, but for a dog in need, Carol Vorous is undoubtedly a dog’s best friend. Mrs. Vorous, a long-time library media specialist at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School in Front Royal, is well-known for her efforts to help dogs and their owners navigate tough times. Her Facebook page, “All Dogs Matter,” is often a resource for those who feel they have nowhere else to turn. A recent call regarding a bonded pair of chihuahuas abandoned in an apartment for several days prompted Carol to action.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: What’s next for Dulles Airport as it turns 60
Dulles Airport head sets course on eve of airport’s 60th anniversary. The Washington Post spoke with Dulles Airport head Richard Golinowski on his vision for the airport as it approaches its 60th anniversary. He emphasized the new concourse and other renovations, along with looking forward to having Metro service at the airport. (Lori Aratani / Post)
Inside Nova
VSP asks public's help fatal crash in Fauquier County
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a crash that left a Bealeton motorcyclist dead in Fauquier County. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Rt 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Rt 17.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Traffic Advisory: Ongoing work affecting driving this week
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The existing pedestrian tunnel to/from the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street will be closed until late September. The detour route will be along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax medical cannabis dispensary will open this week near GMU
Another medical cannabis dispensary is opening this week in Fairfax. Beyond/Hello will open its second local dispensary at 10521 Fairfax Blvd in the City of Fairfax. The new location will begin serving patients on Wednesday (Aug. 29) at 10 a.m. Beyond/Hello, owned by Flordia-based Jushi, is one of the only...
Man robs Subway customer at knife-point, according to Fredericksburg Police
Police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a customer at a Subway sandwich shop in Fredericksburg.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting death
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving members of a multi-jurisdictional US Marshal’s Task Force in Albemarle County on Monday night. The task force located a wanted fugitive driving eastbound on the US...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County
It was determined that a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both heading north on Route 17 when the two collided. The motorcyclist, a 77-year-old Bealeton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
Bay Net
ADVISORY: “VERY LOUD NOISE” May Be Produced From NSWC Dahlgren Division Range Testing This Week
DAHLGREN, Va. – NSWC Dahlgren will conduct range testing Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing has potential to produce VERY LOUD NOISE in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone (MDZ), as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.
Father charged after car with child inside it stolen; police looking for thief
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a car owner was facing a charge after someone stole his car with a child inside it. The charge against Gregory Morris, 38, of Falls Church, Va. was Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The Arlington County Police Department said Morris flagged down officers around […]
fox5dc.com
Manassas residents protest over noise pollution from Amazon data center
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Manassas residents say they're angry about the noise pollution coming out of the new Amazon data center with some holding a press conference Monday to urge the county board of supervisors to do something about it. The center is about two minutes...
theriver953.com
Stanley Fire Department respond to a major house fire
Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit reports by email that Stanley Fire Fighters responded to a major house fire. Six units and 29 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Susan Lane area of the Roundhead Mountain Subdivision. Because of its remote location there was...
Augusta Free Press
Burrito fans rejoice! Waynesboro Chipotle to open for business on Wednesday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first Waynesboro location on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and the first 50 customers will walk away with more than just their entrée. The first people in line at Chipotle on Wednesday...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police make arrest in Aug. 10 burglary at ice cream shop
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Waynesboro Police have made an arrest in the Aug. 10 burglary reported at Willy’s Ice Cream on West Main Street. Jerry Marcus Kesterson II, no age given, with no fixed address, is being held at Middle...
fredericksburg.today
Multiple crashes, DUI charge in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing a serious accident on Kings Highway on Sunday. On August 28th at 5:45 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. The investigation revealed 19-year-old Brayden Taylor of Stafford was westbound on Kings Highway in a green Ford Fusion. Witnesses reported Taylor passed through the red traffic signal at the Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra.
WTOP
Prince William Co. protesters say noise from Amazon data center hurting quality of life
Activists in Prince William County, Virginia, who say they are subjected to constant noise from the Amazon Data Center in Manassas, plan to protest outside the facility Monday afternoon, amid concerns the “area is being overrun with data center development.”. At 2 p.m., outside the Amazon Web Services facility...
