A dog may be man’s best friend, but for a dog in need, Carol Vorous is undoubtedly a dog’s best friend. Mrs. Vorous, a long-time library media specialist at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School in Front Royal, is well-known for her efforts to help dogs and their owners navigate tough times. Her Facebook page, “All Dogs Matter,” is often a resource for those who feel they have nowhere else to turn. A recent call regarding a bonded pair of chihuahuas abandoned in an apartment for several days prompted Carol to action.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO