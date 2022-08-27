ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Private island up for sale in northern Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Local woman dedicated to helping dogs in need works to bring a happy ending to Scrappy and Jakita’s story

A dog may be man’s best friend, but for a dog in need, Carol Vorous is undoubtedly a dog’s best friend. Mrs. Vorous, a long-time library media specialist at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School in Front Royal, is well-known for her efforts to help dogs and their owners navigate tough times. Her Facebook page, “All Dogs Matter,” is often a resource for those who feel they have nowhere else to turn. A recent call regarding a bonded pair of chihuahuas abandoned in an apartment for several days prompted Carol to action.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: What’s next for Dulles Airport as it turns 60

Dulles Airport head sets course on eve of airport’s 60th anniversary. The Washington Post spoke with Dulles Airport head Richard Golinowski on his vision for the airport as it approaches its 60th anniversary. He emphasized the new concourse and other renovations, along with looking forward to having Metro service at the airport. (Lori Aratani / Post)
DULLES, VA
Inside Nova

VSP asks public's help fatal crash in Fauquier County

The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a crash that left a Bealeton motorcyclist dead in Fauquier County. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Rt 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Rt 17.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax medical cannabis dispensary will open this week near GMU

Another medical cannabis dispensary is opening this week in Fairfax. Beyond/Hello will open its second local dispensary at 10521 Fairfax Blvd in the City of Fairfax. The new location will begin serving patients on Wednesday (Aug. 29) at 10 a.m. Beyond/Hello, owned by Flordia-based Jushi, is one of the only...
FAIRFAX, VA
NBC 29 News

Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

Stanley Fire Department respond to a major house fire

Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit reports by email that Stanley Fire Fighters responded to a major house fire. Six units and 29 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Susan Lane area of the Roundhead Mountain Subdivision. Because of its remote location there was...
STANLEY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Multiple crashes, DUI charge in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing a serious accident on Kings Highway on Sunday. On August 28th at 5:45 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. The investigation revealed 19-year-old Brayden Taylor of Stafford was westbound on Kings Highway in a green Ford Fusion. Witnesses reported Taylor passed through the red traffic signal at the Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra.
STAFFORD, VA

