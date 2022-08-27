Read full article on original website
Pair charged in connection to Mall of America shooting jailed in Minnesota after Chicago arrests
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Editor's note: The vide above originally aired on KARE 11 on Aug. 11, 2022. Two men accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America, prompting an hours-long lockdown and nationwide manhunt, are back in Minnesota, according to the Hennepin County Jail roster. Jail records show...
The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
Security guards at Abbott Northwestern exchange gunfire with suspect
MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in custody after an exchange of gunfire outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis overnight.According to Minneapolis police, the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday between hospital security and an "unwanted person on the property." The suspect left the scene following the shooting, but was later located and arrested, police said. A gun was also recovered. RELATED: 'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safetyThe hospital said security guards encountered an armed man "who they observed to be under the influence of a controlled substance" on campus. A window of the Courage Kenny...
Trial for former MPD Officer Brian Cummings delayed to next May
MINNEAPOLIS -- The former Minneapolis police officer charged in connection to a fatal high-speed collision that killed Leneal Frazier last year will now have his trial next spring.Originally set to begin in a couple weeks, Brian Cummings' trial is now scheduled to tentatively begin on May 1, 2023. The judge delayed the trial during a hearing Monday afternoon. Cummings faces second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges in the deadly crash. He pleaded not guilty in December. In April, the judge denied a motion by Cummings' attorneys to dismiss the charges against him.The complaint says Cummings was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6, 2021 when his marked squad car slammed into the driver's side of Frazier's Jeep at nearly 80 mph. Before the crash, Cummings was following the stolen vehicle at high speeds "at or approaching 100 mph" through numerous stop signs, red lights, and partially obstructed intersections.Cummings is no longer employed by the Minneapolis Police Department.Frazier, 40, was a father of five and the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the viral video of George Floyd's death.
Armed robbery outside Children's Minnesota prompts brief lockdown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital.Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, put officials say "their personal items were stolen."A "Code Yellow alert" soon went into effect for about 30 minutes, with staff members urged to avoid windows and doors until an "all clear" announcement was made on the hospital's P.A. system.Last week, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct...
KIMT
'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America
Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
fox9.com
Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting. Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
Authorities Pursue Abduction Suspect Throughout SE Minnesota (Update)
Update 8/28 12:30 p.m. Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man is in custody for false imprisonment and for fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota. A news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department says officers responded to Casey’s General Store around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man convicted of burglarizing car dealerships faces new charges
New charges filed in two counties allege that a St. Paul man who was convicted of breaking into car dealerships and maintenance facilities returned to his old habits after being released from jail in May and placed on supervised probation. Adam William Klemmer, who has been convicted of 24 felonies...
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
voiceofalexandria.com
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
Man, 61, charged with murder in Maplewood stabbing
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A 61-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing late last month in an eastern Twin Cities suburb. Kevin Dwayne Peterson is charged in Ramsey County with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old Richard Williams. According to a criminal complaint, the stabbing happened on July 29 in a Maplewood apartment building on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East. First responders found Williams at the scene, bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds in his chest. An ambulance brought Williams to Regions Hospital, where he was rushed into emergency surgery. More...
Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis; woman arrested
A man has died and a woman arrested after an argument ended in gunfire in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Cole Ave SE at 12:10 p.m., when they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.
MN Street Gang Members Sentenced for Carjacking, Other Crimes
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five members of a Twin Cities-based street gang were sentenced for their role in three carjackings that occurred in August 2020 and other crimes. In an announcement made Thursday detailing the sentences, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said the men were part of a gang known as...
KAAL-TV
Man faces several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted
(KSTP) – A Minneapolis man is facing several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted by him. As previously reported, Cannon Falls police were called to a Casey’s store at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on a report of a woman crying in the bathroom, saying she’d been abducted.
Minneapolis Police investigating fatal shooting that neighbors say was a domestic dispute
Minneapolis’$2 60th homicide this year may have stemmed from domestic violence according to neighbors. Police were at the scene of the fatal shooting Monday afternoon. It happened in the Como Park neighborhood around 1:00 p.m.
Minnesota Makes Top 10 List For Animal Collisions
Most of us have had a close call while driving in Minnesota. Deer in the road, an occasional bear and of course those suicidal squirrels that can't quite figure out if they want to cross the street or not. I tend to be pretty paranoid about deer when driving, especially...
bulletin-news.com
Over twenty arrested in joint federal/local investigations in Minneapolis
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger stated on Friday that 25 arrests linked to narcotics and violent offenses were made on Thursday in the Twin Cities and Rochester as a result of a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and federal authorities. Ten of those arrests took place in Rochester, and each...
KDHL AM 920
