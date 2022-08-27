ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mother Jones

The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Security guards at Abbott Northwestern exchange gunfire with suspect

MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in custody after an exchange of gunfire outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis overnight.According to Minneapolis police, the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday between hospital security and an "unwanted person on the property." The suspect left the scene following the shooting, but was later located and arrested, police said. A gun was also recovered. RELATED: 'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safetyThe hospital said security guards encountered an armed man "who they observed to be under the influence of a controlled substance" on campus. A window of the Courage Kenny...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Trial for former MPD Officer Brian Cummings delayed to next May

MINNEAPOLIS --  The former Minneapolis police officer charged in connection to a fatal high-speed collision that killed Leneal Frazier last year will now have his trial next spring.Originally set to begin in a couple weeks, Brian Cummings' trial is now scheduled to tentatively begin on May 1, 2023. The judge delayed the trial during a hearing Monday afternoon. Cummings faces second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges in the deadly crash. He pleaded not guilty in December. In April, the judge denied a motion by Cummings' attorneys to dismiss the charges against him.The complaint says Cummings was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6, 2021 when his marked squad car slammed into the driver's side of Frazier's Jeep at nearly 80 mph. Before the crash, Cummings was following the stolen vehicle at high speeds "at or approaching 100 mph" through numerous stop signs, red lights, and partially obstructed intersections.Cummings is no longer employed by the Minneapolis Police Department.Frazier, 40, was a father of five and the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the viral video of George Floyd's death.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Armed robbery outside Children's Minnesota prompts brief lockdown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital.Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, put officials say "their personal items were stolen."A "Code Yellow alert" soon went into effect for about 30 minutes, with staff members urged to avoid windows and doors until an "all clear" announcement was made on the hospital's P.A. system.Last week, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
WOODBURY, MN
fox9.com

Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting. Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime#Viridian
KDHL AM 920

Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
voiceofalexandria.com

40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus

(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man, 61, charged with murder in Maplewood stabbing

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A 61-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing late last month in an eastern Twin Cities suburb.  Kevin Dwayne Peterson is charged in Ramsey County with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old Richard Williams. According to a criminal complaint, the stabbing happened on July 29 in a Maplewood apartment building on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East. First responders found Williams at the scene, bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds in his chest. An ambulance brought Williams to Regions Hospital, where he was rushed into emergency surgery. More...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Makes Top 10 List For Animal Collisions

Most of us have had a close call while driving in Minnesota. Deer in the road, an occasional bear and of course those suicidal squirrels that can't quite figure out if they want to cross the street or not. I tend to be pretty paranoid about deer when driving, especially...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy