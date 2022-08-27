ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS Run Back to School

Milwaukee Public Schools students are running back to school. The annual MPS Run Back to School 5K has been a tradition for 15 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Free haircuts for students in West Allis/West Milwaukee schools

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - How do you feel after a fresh haircut? Confident, attractive, maybe ready to take on the world. That is the feeling many West Allis and West Milwaukee kids felt on Monday, Aug. 29 at the "Cuts for Kids" event. Getting that fresh cut for the first...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UW-Milwaukee move-in day; 3K+ students bunk in 5 residence halls

MILWAUKEE - Monday, Aug. 29 is move-in day for more than 3,000 students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). Those 3,300 students will be bunking in one of five residence halls on the campus. "We’re really excited we’re really happy students are back on campus and brings the energy back...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
MIX 108

Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October

Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Family fun at Thompson Strawberry Farm

BRISTOL, Wis. - Berries, sunflowers and family fun! Brian Kramp is at Thompson Strawberry Farm is Bristol, where they've been growing produce for over 100 years.
BRISTOL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#K12#Fox6
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Weakland funeral; former Milwaukee archbishop with complicated legacy

MILWAUKEE - A funeral will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 for former Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland. Weakland was defamed for protecting priests who sexually assaulted children. He served as Milwaukee archbishop for 25 years – and died at 95 last week. The Weakland funeral will be held at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

At-home COVID testing kits; changes on the horizon

MILWAUKEE - There are changes on the horizon on how you will get your hands on an at-home COVID-19 test. Dr. Mike Cirigliano from the FOX Medical Team joined the WakeUp News team with what you need to know.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

7th Chris Kegel's Slow Roll hits the trails, streets

MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of people will hop on their bikes and take part in the 7th annual Chris Kegel's Slow Roll – a Milwaukee bike ride for a great cause. FOX6's Brhett Victory breaks down why there is such great support for this event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bristol's Thompson Strawberry Farm; more than just berries

BRISTOL, Wis. - Looking for a spot to pick fresh berries, flowers and pumpkins? Thompson Strawberry Farm is loaded and ready for you to come and pick their crop. Brian Kramp is in Bristol with a family has been growing produce in Kenosha County for more than 100 years. Pumpkins...
BRISTOL, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man accused of using weapon outside a school

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a security scare at a school. It happened Monday morning at Bruce Guadalupe Community School near Ninth and Mineral streets. Bruce Guadalupe is a K3-8th charter school connected to the United Community Center. Milwaukee police said a 29-year-old man came to the school...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee private ambulance response times; new policy

MILWAUKEE - If you need an ambulance in the city of Milwaukee, you could wait up to an hour. FOX6 News discovered a new policy that doubles the time allowed for private ambulances to respond to less serious calls. FOX6 News first started asking questions when viewer Mike Reed reached...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy