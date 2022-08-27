Read full article on original website
MPS Run Back to School
Milwaukee Public Schools students are running back to school. The annual MPS Run Back to School 5K has been a tradition for 15 years.
Free haircuts for students in West Allis/West Milwaukee schools
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - How do you feel after a fresh haircut? Confident, attractive, maybe ready to take on the world. That is the feeling many West Allis and West Milwaukee kids felt on Monday, Aug. 29 at the "Cuts for Kids" event. Getting that fresh cut for the first...
Senior Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo: Seniors get in free Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who says the zoo is just for kids? Wednesday, Aug.31 is a senior celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All seniors, ages 55 and up, are invited to enjoy a day of free fun!. In honor of the senior celebration, seniors will get into the zoo...
UW-Milwaukee move-in day; 3K+ students bunk in 5 residence halls
MILWAUKEE - Monday, Aug. 29 is move-in day for more than 3,000 students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). Those 3,300 students will be bunking in one of five residence halls on the campus. "We’re really excited we’re really happy students are back on campus and brings the energy back...
Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October
Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
Family fun at Thompson Strawberry Farm
BRISTOL, Wis. - Berries, sunflowers and family fun! Brian Kramp is at Thompson Strawberry Farm is Bristol, where they've been growing produce for over 100 years.
Gov. Evers announces second round of Diverse Business Assistance Grants
Earlier this year, over $50 million was awarded to organizations across the state supporting minority-owned businesses.
Milwaukee appeals against former Columbia Hospital demolition as university prepares to tear down building | The Daily Reporter
The City of Milwaukee filed an appeal to keep the original Columbia Hospital from being torn down as the state university system began the demolition process. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site. Your subscription includes one...
Philanthropist Isabel Bader dies at 95 in Milwaukee
Philanthropist Isabel Bader died at the age of 95 in Milwaukee on Sunday. She and her late husband Alfred Bader, founded Bader Philanthropies, Inc., a charitable foundation based in Milwaukee.
Weakland funeral; former Milwaukee archbishop with complicated legacy
MILWAUKEE - A funeral will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 for former Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland. Weakland was defamed for protecting priests who sexually assaulted children. He served as Milwaukee archbishop for 25 years – and died at 95 last week. The Weakland funeral will be held at...
At-home COVID testing kits; changes on the horizon
MILWAUKEE - There are changes on the horizon on how you will get your hands on an at-home COVID-19 test. Dr. Mike Cirigliano from the FOX Medical Team joined the WakeUp News team with what you need to know.
Shannon Sims and Charles Benson to anchor TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.
TMJ4 News is happy to announce that Shannon Sims and Charles Benson have been named the new anchors for TMJ4 News at 10 p.m.
7th Chris Kegel's Slow Roll hits the trails, streets
MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of people will hop on their bikes and take part in the 7th annual Chris Kegel's Slow Roll – a Milwaukee bike ride for a great cause. FOX6's Brhett Victory breaks down why there is such great support for this event.
Bristol's Thompson Strawberry Farm; more than just berries
BRISTOL, Wis. - Looking for a spot to pick fresh berries, flowers and pumpkins? Thompson Strawberry Farm is loaded and ready for you to come and pick their crop. Brian Kramp is in Bristol with a family has been growing produce in Kenosha County for more than 100 years. Pumpkins...
Milwaukee man accused of using weapon outside a school
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a security scare at a school. It happened Monday morning at Bruce Guadalupe Community School near Ninth and Mineral streets. Bruce Guadalupe is a K3-8th charter school connected to the United Community Center. Milwaukee police said a 29-year-old man came to the school...
Chris' Slow Roll bike ride welcomes hundreds for 7th year
Rain or shine, Chris' Slow Roll must ride on. The Milwaukee bike ride hit the streets and trails for the seventh year on Sunday.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Milwaukee
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Milwaukee private ambulance response times; new policy
MILWAUKEE - If you need an ambulance in the city of Milwaukee, you could wait up to an hour. FOX6 News discovered a new policy that doubles the time allowed for private ambulances to respond to less serious calls. FOX6 News first started asking questions when viewer Mike Reed reached...
Evers, Michels, Barnes and Johnson — the competition for Milwaukee-area votes heats up
The candidates for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate continue to make their pitches for Milwaukee-area votes. They were in the region over the weekend, and more events are expected here this week. On Sunday, the 53rd Chicken Burn picnic, an annual gathering of conservatives, was held in Wauwatosa. Patriotic songs...
Gender reveal on Hoan Bridge; FOX6's Suzanne Spencer's expecting a...
MILWAUKEE - It was a special weekend for FOX6's Suzanne Spencer. Suzanne and her husband, Paul, had a gender reveal for their expected child -- and they did it in a big way -- with lights on Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge. Family and friends got in on the act too!. Yes,...
