Laclede Record
JAY R. NEAS JR.
Jay R. Neas Jr., 89, of Springfield, formerly of Conway, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Sunterra Springs in Springfield. He was born Feb. 26, 1933, in Conway, Mo. Jay graduated from Conway High School in 1951 and worked with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), retiring in 1993. He was...
Laclede Record
SHARON LEE WHITBECK
Sharon Lee Whitbeck, 76, of Lebanon, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. She was born March 13, 1946, in Denver, Colo. to Larrry and Carol French. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence (Larry) and Carol. She volunteered at L-life, a local food pantry until she was too weak...
lakeexpo.com
345 & 347 Lucy Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Wonderful Lakefront Duplex with Cove Protection at the 3MM, Lake of the Ozarks! This turnkey home has a great open floor plan, private parking area, and with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms on each side, there is plenty of room for everyone. An excellent investment property with Four Years of short term rental history. IT GROSSED $36,000 in 2021, $40,000+ in 2022 and could bring so much more. Bring the entire family and friends or Rent One Side for Extra Income. There are private upper and lower decks on each side with central stairs or connected by a middle deck. Stroll down to the Dock with 2 Boat Slips, 1 PWC Lift, dock locker and sink. Brand NEW structurally engineered state of the art septic, as well as a NEW Roof & Railings have been secured, making this the perfect purchase. This Duplex sits in a great location on HH and has endless opportunities, don't let this one get away!
lakeexpo.com
1442 Nichols Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
You don't want to miss this beautifully updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo at Heron Bay Condominiums! This Turn-Key condo comes with all the furnishings, decor, and electronics you need and is ready for you to enjoy the rest of summer/fall! Also included is the 10x20 boat slip! The vaulted ceilings make this unit feel large and the walkout deck allows for plenty of natural light and outdoor entertainment! Fully updated in 2020 with a full-size kitchen, new flooring & paint, remodeled bathroom, bar, and so much more. Located in the Heart of Osage Beach at the 21MM, this condo offers easy access to some of the Lakes best Attractions. This unit would make the perfect rental or weekend getaway. Being one of the most affordable condos on the market, be sure to schedule your showing Today so you don't miss your opportunity!
Laclede Record
ROSEMARY KNAPP
Rosemary Knapp, 96, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lebanon. She was born June 21, 1926, in Conway, Mo. to Samuel and Millie Jane Downing Clark. On Dec. 10, 1946, she was united in marriage to Raymond H. Knapp, and to...
Laclede Record
DAVID TROUTMAN
David “Dave’’ Troutman, 90, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. He was born Jan. 28, 1932, to Leonard Briscoe Troutman and Izora Belle Brown. Dave and his wife Kay were married Jan. 1, 1955. He was preceded in death by...
Camdenton Woman Injured in LOTO Boating Accident
A Camdenton woman was injured in a boating accident that occurred Sunday on the Big Niangua at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a downstream 28-foot 2002 Chapparal SSI 280, driven by 72-year-old George R. Weber of Camdenton, was at the .2 mile marker of the Big Niangua around 6:45 p.m., when the boat struck a large wake, causing 70-year-old Debra A. Weber to impact the vessel, injuring her back.
houstonherald.com
Department responds to Houston structure fire
The Houston Rural Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The blaze was at 9411 Highway E, north of Houston.
Laclede Record
MYLAH FAYE PERRY
Mylah Faye Perry, 19-day-old daughter of Hayden and Shelby Perry of Seymour, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Covenant Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. She was born Aug. 4, 2022, in Snyder, Texas to Hayden and Shelby Perry. Mylah was preceded in death by her great-grandparents,...
lakeexpo.com
35200 Olathe Drive, Lebanon, Missouri 65536
An absolute staggering piece of property that has everything YOU want/need! Gated entrance & blacktop to your front door, 5beds/5.5baths, 6,000sqft, 7 car garage, shop w/ living quarters, stocked pond w/ dock, pool, playground, basketball, frisbee golf course, 76 acres, fenced & X-fenced. Attention to detail throughout; mature landscaping, irrigation, wrap around porch w/ composite decking, vaulted ceiling w/ solid wood beams, hand scraped hickory floors, stone gas fireplace, screened in porch, immaculate kitchen w/ custom cabinets, copper sinks, large formal dining area & so much more.New 50yr roof, furnace, inground pet fence & STARLINK internet just installed.Main lvl living & lower level features a wet bar, large family/movie room, expanded office, bonus room(currently a workout room) & 5th bedroom(non-conforming).Pool area features stamped concrete, stone wood-burn FP, screened in kitchenette, HUGE hot tub & 3 car garage on back side. Home only 10min from Hwy 54 exit in Camdenton!
KRMS Radio
Former Longtime Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott Remembered
A fitting tribute as members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Department were joined over the weekend by family and friends as well as State Representative Mike and Misses Bernskoetter to remember longtime former Sheriff Bill Abbott. The get-together near the department featured the dedicating of a stone and a tree in the honor of Abbott. Abbott served as the sheriff for more than 16 years until his retirement in 2016 and his death, blamed on Covid-19, in January of last year.
2 dead, 3 injured following UTV crash in Gravois Mills
Two people and three others were injured in a UTV crash Friday evening in Gravois Mills.
Waynesville City Council seeks to oust mayor in latest vote
WAYNESVILLE, Mo.– City Council members of Waynesville met for a few minutes this afternoon for an unusual purpose— to impeach the mayor of the city. Dr. Jerry Brown’s removal from office is included in the proposed Resolution 1422, and had already been censured by City Council once before. The vote wasn’t unanimous, though— members voted […]
Laclede Record
Stoutland Picnic draws crowd for community fun
An annual tradition locally, the Stoutland Picnic, brought music and fun to town Saturday. This was the 150th picnic celebration for the town and one of the largest in recent years. One of the event’s organizers, Debra Helbig said “We were extremely blessed this year, our crowd was large,” she said. For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
DONAVIN RUEBEN KNAPP
Donavin Rueben Knapp, 58, of Lebanon, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Pittsburg, Mo. He is survived by his son, Shawn Knapp and his wife Julie of Lebanon; two sisters, Pamela Knapp Lewis of Lebanon, and Sharon Fay Knapp Counts of Lebanon; a brother, Larry Knapp of Joplin; two sons, Jess Nyman and his wife Kelsey of Lebanon, and Robert Nyman of Lebanon.
krcgtv.com
Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County
Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatal UTV crash in Camden County
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweet Friday evening about an investigation of a fatal UTV crash in Camden County. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fatal UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Passengers stranded for hours in Jefferson City after Greyhound bus breaks down
More than a dozen people were stranded in a Texas Roadhouse parking lot for hours after their Greyhound bus broke down. The post Passengers stranded for hours in Jefferson City after Greyhound bus breaks down appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City
A Linn man suffered serious injuries when an SUV hit him while he was trimming grass in Jefferson City on Thursday. The post Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
