vidanewspaper.com
Oxnard woman killed, ex-husband to face charges
The ex-husband of an Oxnard woman killed on July 10, 2021 has been accused of killing her and dumping her body near Gaviota in Santa Barbara County. Josefino Cayetano Maldonado has been charged with the murder of Eudelia Gonzalez Rojas, 46, whose body was found on an embankment north of the Gaviota Tunnel on Hwy. 101 in Santa Barbara County.
2 Toddlers Located in Vehicle of Victim Wounded in Double Shooting
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: Two toddlers were found in a gunshot victim’s vehicle and another man was in grave condition after a shooting Tuesday night, Aug. 30,… Read more "2 Toddlers Located in Vehicle of Victim Wounded in Double Shooting"
2 dead, children rescued after shooting in Westlake
Police rescued two young children following a shooting in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles that left two people dead and the suspect injured Tuesday night. The incident began with a dispute inside the Paseo at Californian apartments on West 6th Street near South Bonnie Brae Street and ended with a shooting in the parking […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspect Arrested for Stealing Ambulance
Santa Barbara Police responded to a report of a stolen ambulance in the 1100 block of Garden Street on Saturday evening. John Palminteri reports the empty AMR ambulance was stolen from E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara while emergency personnel were responding to a medical call at a hotel. Shortly...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID second of two motorists killed in Woodland Hills area crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified the second of two motorists killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at...
signalscv.com
LASD to honor deputy who died in fatal shootout in Stevenson Ranch
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies will stand guard at Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian’s memorial located at Poe and Stevenson Ranch parkways for a 24-hour watch, and hold a memorial ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the same location. “Deputy Kuredjian tragically lost his life after...
foxla.com
Robbery of 84-year-old woman in Glendale by 'family of thieves' caught on camera
GLENDALE, Calif. - Glendale police are investigating after the robbery of an elderly woman in broad daylight was caught on camera. The incident happened on Aug. 26. Video shared with FOX 11 from the victim's son shows his 84-year-old mother sitting with a friend in front of a home when a gray SUV pulls up in front of the driveway.
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
Officers ask Oxnard community to help identify fatal hit-and-run driver
The Oxnard Police Department said it opened an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run incident in the Ventura Road and Ninth Street area that left one unidentified man dead. The post Officers ask Oxnard community to help identify fatal hit-and-run driver appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Two pounds of fentanyl recovered in narcotics arrest
Two pounds of fentanyl were recovered during a narcotics-related arrest in Newhall last week, according to law enforcement officials. The arrests, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, stemmed from a traffic stop for reportedly expired registration on Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m. on the 24400 block of Lyons Avenue in Newhall.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
kclu.org
Police looking for driver of car in fatal hit-and-run collision on South Coast
What started as a hit-and-run investigation on the South Coast has now potentially turned into a murder case. Oxnard Police were called to the area of Ventura Road, and Ninth Street around one Monday morning by reports of someone being hit by a vehicle. They found a seriously injured man. He was taken to a hospital, but now, there’s word he died.
kvta.com
Pedestrian Struck By Hit And Run Vehicle In Oxnard Dies
Oxnard police say the pedestrian who was struck by a hit and run vehicle on Ventura Road and 9th Street early Monday morning has died. The adult male had been rushed to VCMC after being found on the roadway shortly after 1 AM Monday morning. Police say he died later...
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Rolling Hills-Area Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed when her vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
Fatal motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara closes lane
A fatal car accident involving a motorcycle on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara shut down the left lane on Wednesday morning. The post Fatal motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara closes lane appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits 30 vehicles parked on street in South LA
A driver lost control of a pickup truck and hit about 30 parked vehicles in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said.
Santa Barbara Independent
Charges Dismissed Against UCSB Student Accused of Planting Hidden Cameras
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has dropped all charges against UC Santa Barbara student Justin Asinobi, who was arrested in February for allegedly planting hidden recording devices in other people’s homes. Isla Vista Foot Patrol (IVFP) arrested Asinobi in his home on February 16, after an...
LA County Sheriff Villanueva faces lawsuit over alleged whistleblower retaliation against sergeant
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is facing yet another whistleblower lawsuit accusing him and the department of corruption and retaliation. A sergeant claims in the lawsuit she was targeted by the sheriff.
Santa Clarita Radio
GoFundMe For Saugus Man Killed In Head-On Crash Raises Over $23,000 In First Day
The GoFundMe set up to pay for the funeral of a 28-year-old Saugus resident who was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday outraised its initial goal in under 24 hours thanks to the generosity of the community. On Sunday, Spencer Thomas and his girlfriend, Ashlynn Vonderau, were taking a...
Young boy dies after being hit by car in Goleta
A child was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon. The post Young boy dies after being hit by car in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
