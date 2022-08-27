ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

vidanewspaper.com

Oxnard woman killed, ex-husband to face charges

The ex-husband of an Oxnard woman killed on July 10, 2021 has been accused of killing her and dumping her body near Gaviota in Santa Barbara County. Josefino Cayetano Maldonado has been charged with the murder of Eudelia Gonzalez Rojas, 46, whose body was found on an embankment north of the Gaviota Tunnel on Hwy. 101 in Santa Barbara County.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

2 dead, children rescued after shooting in Westlake

Police rescued two young children following a shooting in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles that left two people dead and the suspect injured Tuesday night. The incident began with a dispute inside the Paseo at Californian apartments on West 6th Street near South Bonnie Brae Street and ended with a shooting in the parking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Suspect Arrested for Stealing Ambulance

Santa Barbara Police responded to a report of a stolen ambulance in the 1100 block of Garden Street on Saturday evening. John Palminteri reports the empty AMR ambulance was stolen from E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara while emergency personnel were responding to a medical call at a hotel. Shortly...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Two pounds of fentanyl recovered in narcotics arrest

Two pounds of fentanyl were recovered during a narcotics-related arrest in Newhall last week, according to law enforcement officials. The arrests, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, stemmed from a traffic stop for reportedly expired registration on Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m. on the 24400 block of Lyons Avenue in Newhall.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kclu.org

Police looking for driver of car in fatal hit-and-run collision on South Coast

What started as a hit-and-run investigation on the South Coast has now potentially turned into a murder case. Oxnard Police were called to the area of Ventura Road, and Ninth Street around one Monday morning by reports of someone being hit by a vehicle. They found a seriously injured man. He was taken to a hospital, but now, there’s word he died.
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Pedestrian Struck By Hit And Run Vehicle In Oxnard Dies

Oxnard police say the pedestrian who was struck by a hit and run vehicle on Ventura Road and 9th Street early Monday morning has died. The adult male had been rushed to VCMC after being found on the roadway shortly after 1 AM Monday morning. Police say he died later...
OXNARD, CA

