Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.Fatim HemrajPartlow, VA
King George Supervisors say their car taxes are high too, open to look at solutionsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
University of Mary Washington received $250,000 to boost h quality internshipsWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Prepare for lengthy overnight delays on I-95 near Quantico exitWatchful EyeQuantico, VA
Related
Augusta Free Press
UVA releases depth chart for season opener: Perris Jones wins starting tailback job
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. We know who won the battle in UVA football training camp for the starting tailback job: congratulations, former walk-on Perris Jones. Head coach Tony Elliott released the depth chart for Saturday’s season opener with Richmond on Tuesday,...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond loses on Sunday, drops four of six on road trip in Akron
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Richmond Flying Squirrels had a few opportunities smothered in a 5-2 loss against the Akron RubberDucks Sunday afternoon at Canal Park. The Flying Squirrels (57-62, 17-33) were held to six hits and went 1-for-10 with runners...
Augusta Free Press
Best ACC Pregame Experiences: Virginia ranks 10th, which might be generous
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The list, from writer Dan Kilbridge, notes the low-key drive on gamedays, another way of saying, the lack of fans – we barely break 40,000 in the 61,500-seat Scott Stadium most weeks – makes for fewer in the way of traffic snarls.
Squirrels’ Brett Auerbach makes No. 1 play on SportsCenter Top 10
During the bottom of the sixth inning of a Friday night game in Akron against the Rubber Ducks, Flying Squirrels catcher Brett Auerbach ran after a fly ball headed for foul territory behind home plate, and jumped into the netting that protects the crowd in order to make the catch to end the inning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
UVA basketball picks up No. 1 vote in anonymous college basketball coaches poll
Virginia brings back every starter from last year’s team that missed the NCAA Tournament but won 21 games. And for one college basketball coach, that means the Cavaliers project as the nation’s best team for 2022-23. As part of CBS Sports’ annual Candid Coaches series, “roughly 100” college...
Highland Springs atop CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Davin Cosby Completes Official Visit
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. took an official visit to UVA this weekend
Decision on Mechanicsville football program expected Monday
Mechanicsville school officials are expecting a decision on the football program from the central school office Monday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC12
Top 5 worst hurricanes to hit Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is still expecting above-normal activity to close out the season. History shows more than 50 hurricanes have impacted Virginia. Let’s look at the five that have left...
msn.com
He came for cigars but left a Virginia convenience store with a lottery jackpot prize
A man who went to a convenience store for cigars on a Friday evening kicked off his weekend with more than tobacco, according to an Aug. 26 Virginia Lottery news release. Sherod Hawkins stopped at Fas Mart in Palmyra, Virginia — about 65 miles northwest of Richmond — and decided to buy a Payday Bonus lottery ticket on a whim.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Museum of History & Culture announces inaugural Virginia Distilled festival
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The event will feature a sampling of spirits produced by distillers from around the Commonwealth. Food trucks and live music will be on hand for guest to enjoy as they learn about the variety of liquors produced across the state from distillery experts.
Augusta Free Press
Motorcyclist killed in Richmond wrong-way crash
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. At approximately 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to the 1300 block of Cary Street in Richmond to investigate a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. A 2019 Harley Davison 114 motorcycle was driving the wrong...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIST: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor.
How a civil war victory by Black soldiers led to the fall of Richmond
In 1864, Black Union soldiers won a key victory over confederate forcesoutside of Richmond. Now, an archeological study could shed new light on the battlefield.
fox5dc.com
Private island up for sale in northern Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
Inside Nova
50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan
A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Be the first to tour an unearthed Civil War battlefield in Virginia
The National Park Service will conduct tours of a pivotal Civil War battlefield for the first time this September, marking the 158th anniversary of the battle of New Market heights.
aspiremetro.com
Inside A Historic Virginia Home Renovated And Restored For Today
Nestled on Richmond’s leafy Three-Chopt Road, this charming 1920s residence was lovingly brought to the modern era by Anne Hulcher Tollett and her Hanover Avenue team. A distinct blend of eclectic architectural details, including its curved roofline and pronounced key entry, this gem of the Near West End was in need of an overhaul to make it liveable for an active family with teenagers. Utilizing existing pieces in the client’s art and furniture collection – a mélée of antiques and contemporary paintings – the end result is a well-lit balanced interior of old and new.
Three Stafford minors nabbed for John Deere joyride
Three juveniles in Stafford were caught joyriding a stolen utility vehicle Sunday night, and promptly turned over to their parents.
NBC12
Teen, man dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-64
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager and a man are dead, and multiple people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on I-64 west. According to state police, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the 196-mile marker in Henrico County when a Jaguar hit a Lexus. A Honda Civic then hit the Jaguar, which caused the Jaguar to crash into the Lexus again.
Comments / 0