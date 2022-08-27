ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

CMPD: 4-year-old hurt after shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in southeast Charlotte Monday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at the Wallace Woods apartments just off Independence Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 29. When officers arrived, they found a young child who had been shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 485 are back open in south Charlotte after a deadly crash caused major delays and backups Tuesday morning. Medic was called to a crash on the inner loop of I-485 just past Exit 65 for South Boulevard and North Polk Street around 6 a.m. Officials confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect in custody after shooting at east Charlotte condo complex, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a shooting on Langford Court, near the Devonshire Court condos, which are just off Albemarle Road near Waverly Lake around 10:30 a.m. Medic confirmed the victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating shooting in east Charlotte that

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wallace Road, police say. More information will be provided when available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
State
South Carolina State
WRAL News

NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Accused Of Shooting At CMPD Officers In South Charlotte Identified

Police have identified the woman accused of firing shots at officers after they were attempting to serve an involuntary commitment order. Brenda Donahue, 61, was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Graham after she fired a weapon towards three CMPD officers, striking one officer in the chest, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte

The victim's name has not been released at this time. One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. near Billy Graham Pkwy. in west Charlotte. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. One killed in motorcycle crash on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

1 dead after crash on I-485 Inner in south Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near I-77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on I-485 Inner near Exit 66 for South Boulevard just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#The Steele Creek Division#Cmpd News
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
WCNC

Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Silver Alert issued for missing Gaston County woman

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County has prompted state officials to issue a Silver Alert. On Sunday, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Brenda Brackett Thomas, 81, of Gaston County. Thomas was last seen at 109 Fites Creek...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Man arrested, charged after deadly shooting at Lancaster racetrack

This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. Some parents in the pick up line today at Brawley Middle wouldn’t usually be here. They tell me they’re child’s afternoon route was canceled.
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy