Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Related
CMPD: 4-year-old hurt after shooting in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in southeast Charlotte Monday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at the Wallace Woods apartments just off Independence Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 29. When officers arrived, they found a young child who had been shot.
Medic: 1 killed in I-485 crash in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 485 are back open in south Charlotte after a deadly crash caused major delays and backups Tuesday morning. Medic was called to a crash on the inner loop of I-485 just past Exit 65 for South Boulevard and North Polk Street around 6 a.m. Officials confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Suspect in custody after shooting at east Charlotte condo complex, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a shooting on Langford Court, near the Devonshire Court condos, which are just off Albemarle Road near Waverly Lake around 10:30 a.m. Medic confirmed the victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
WBTV
Police investigating shooting in east Charlotte that
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wallace Road, police say. More information will be provided when available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Accused Of Shooting At CMPD Officers In South Charlotte Identified
Police have identified the woman accused of firing shots at officers after they were attempting to serve an involuntary commitment order. Brenda Donahue, 61, was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Graham after she fired a weapon towards three CMPD officers, striking one officer in the chest, according to CMPD.
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
The victim's name has not been released at this time. One dead, one injured in crash on I-85 S. near Billy Graham Pkwy. in west Charlotte. That crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Billy Graham Parkway. One killed in motorcycle crash on...
fox46.com
1 dead after crash on I-485 Inner in south Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near I-77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on I-485 Inner near Exit 66 for South Boulevard just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found fatally shot at apartments in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte Monday afternoon. Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to an apartment complex on Sharon Road West near South Boulevard. At the scene, police found a man who had been shot. MEDIC confirmed he died at the scene. Police...
'I was terrified': Mom pulls daughter from Charlotte day care after troubling video on TikTok
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte day care center is facing allegations of abuse after parents shared videos on social media that they say show staff members hitting a child and slamming another on the ground. Alyssa Stillwell, who lives in Raleigh, said her 3-year-old daughter was enrolled at Tutor...
Missing Gaston County woman with dementia found safe in Columbia, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 81-year-old Mount Holly woman with dementia who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found safe in Columbia early Monday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said Brenda Brackett Thomas was reported missing by family members after she was last seen leaving her home around 4 p.m. […]
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
Silver Alert issued for missing Gaston County woman
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County has prompted state officials to issue a Silver Alert. On Sunday, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Brenda Brackett Thomas, 81, of Gaston County. Thomas was last seen at 109 Fites Creek...
Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
WBTV
Man arrested, charged after deadly shooting at Lancaster racetrack
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. Some parents in the pick up line today at Brawley Middle wouldn’t usually be here. They tell me they’re child’s afternoon route was canceled.
WBTV
Parents file reports with police, state agency after watching livestream inside Charlotte day care center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local daycare center teacher was caught on camera reprimanding young children in a way that upset some parents. Parent Alyssa Stillwell tells WBTV she started recording the live stream in her child’s class at Tutor Time daycare in Steele Creek after she saw what was happening.
Suspect arrested after Jan. 2022 killing in Villa Heights, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — After months of investigation, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced an arrest in a suspected murder that happened earlier this year in the Villa Heights area. Officers said a home near Woodside and Leigh avenues was shot into on Jan. 29, and police got word that three gunshot...
WCNC
Student aimed gun during fight at middle school, Rock Hill police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 14-year-old student is now in juvenile custody after the Rock Hill Police Department said the teen aimed a gun at other students during a fight Tuesday morning. This is now the second time within a week a gun was found on a Rock Hill campus.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0