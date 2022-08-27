ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny and mid-80s

By Tim Joyce
 3 days ago

Saturday: Mostly sunny & warmer, except lakeside. High 84, mid-70s by the lake.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds and getting muggy. Lows in the mid-60s.

Sunday : Partly sunny & chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs near 90.

Extended outlook calls for heat, humidity and chance of thunderstorms to continue into Monday with highs in the upper 80s. More sunshine and not as warm on Tuesday with lots of sunshine. Milder temps in the upper 70s with lots of August sunshine from Wednesday into next weekend.

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible

Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Brighter afternoon, humid

With an onshore flow Sunday, we'll have more clouds around than yesterday. After a mainly cloudy morning, we should get some brighter breaks heading into the afternoon, especially for inland locations.Once again, much of the area will remain rain-free today, but a stray shower is possible. Highs will be cooler, topping out in the low 80s. Despite that, the humidity is still on the sticky side.If you're headed to the beach, it's not terrible. But plan on less sunshine. There's a moderate risk of rip currents along the south shore. Temps will be in the upper 70s.After another muggy night, the heat returns tomorrow as we climb back to the upper 80s and low 90s. Morning clouds and patchy fog will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon.Our next chance of storms comes Tuesday evening ahead of a cold front. That'll sweep away the humidity and usher in a cooler and more comfortable finish as we begin September.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/29 Monday forecast

Forecast: It will be a sticky day with some morning clouds giving way to sunshine. Expect highs in the 80s with some low 90s inland. It will be partly cloudy and muggy tonight with temps only falling into the 70s. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky with a chance of t'storms, but mainly late in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.Looking Ahead: It will be mostly sunny and less humid Wednesday through Friday. Expect highs in the 80s.
The Weather Channel

Fall Temperature Outlook: Warmer Than Average In West, Northern Tier

Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to prevail across much of the Lower 48 this fall. Parts of the West and Midwest will likely experience the most anomalously warm temperatures. Near-average or slightly cooler conditions are most likely in portions of the South. It may not feel much like fall this year...
