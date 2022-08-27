ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim

By JUAN A. LOZANO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1F9H_0hXgvgsS00
1 of 8

HOUSTON (AP) — The faded and weathered construction permits still taped to Houston resident Mal Moses’ front door are reminders of the difficulties he faced in trying to get his mold-infested walls and leaky roof repaired after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

But living in his neighborhood of Trinity-Houston Gardens has always been hard, Moses said. His family endured racial slurs and harassment as some of the first Black residents to move in during the late 1960s. When white residents left, he said, it seemed resources such as consistent trash collection or a properly working drainage system fled as well.

So after Harvey, Moses, 65, expected to be denied government help. And he certainly wasn’t surprised by federal officials’ conclusion this year that the state had discriminated against minorities, particularly Black residents, in how it distributed flood relief money from the hurricane.

“It was just another example (of discrimination) for me. ... I wasn’t shocked that it was being done because I experienced it firsthand growing up,” said Moses, who ultimately got help from local nonprofit West Street Recovery to repair his home.

Texas had faced a Friday deadline to enter into a voluntary agreement to address an investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that in March found the state had violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by causing there “to be disproportionately less funding available to benefit minority residents than was available to benefit white residents” in how it distributed more than $2 billion to fund flood mitigation projects after Harvey. That deadline passed without any resolution to the dispute.

The Texas General Land Office, or GLO, which is in charge of distributing the funding, says its actions were not unlawful. In a letter sent Thursday to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said he did not plan to force the GLO to enter into any agreement because HUD had not proven that the state agency had discriminated based on race or national origin.

“HUD should close this case without following through on the threats made in your letter, which would only slow funding for Texans who truly need disaster mitigation,” Abbott said.

HUD has threatened to refer the matter to the Justice Department for possible legal action.

“We are considering our options and have no further comment at this time,” HUD spokesman Michael Burns said in an email Friday.

The deadline passed amid the five-year anniversary of Harvey, which inundated the Houston area with torrential rain for days, flooding more than 150,000 homes and 300,000 vehicles. The storm, which first made landfall more than 200 miles (321 km) southwest of Houston near Corpus Christi on Aug. 25, 2017, killed 68 people and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas. Many residents still have not recovered.

In an April letter to HUD, the land office’s attorneys defended how the funds were awarded, saying of the 108 projects that received money, 59% served minority-majority populations and of the 1.5 million Texans benefiting from the projects, more than 1 million were Hispanic.

“HUD’s objections are politically motivated and are factually and legally baseless. GLO did not engage in discrimination,” the land office’s attorneys said.

Many Houston-area residents and officials were outraged when they learned the land office’s initial distribution of $1 billion didn’t include one cent for their hard-hit communities. Other cities with large minority populations also flooded by Harvey, including Beaumont, Corpus Christi and Port Arthur along the Texas Gulf Coast, also got no funding.

A Houston Chronicle investigation found the land office’s initial $1 billion distribution disproportionately flowed to inland counties with less damage than coastal communities that bore the brunt of Harvey.

Where the money was spent is “so clearly not where the harm was done and where the risk is for future disasters,” said Ben Martin, research director for Texas Housers, an Austin-based nonprofit that joined Houston group Northeast Action Collective in filing the initial complaint with HUD.

After bipartisan criticism of the lack of funding for the Houston area, the land office awarded $750 million to Harris County, home to the nation’s fourth-largest city, but still nothing for Houston.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Wednesday urged HUD to enforce its ruling against the state, saying the federal agency’s integrity “is on the line.”

Moses, who is part of the Northeast Action Collective, said that after Harvey, he had to live in his home, full of mold and dust, while it was repaired and as he underwent treatment for lung cancer. During the two-year repair process, his mother, who shared the house with him and adored it, had to live elsewhere.

She died four days after she was finally able to return in 2020.

While his house is in fairly good shape now, Moses said many of his neighbors are still struggling to fully restore their homes or recover financially from repairs they paid for themselves. They also worry if enough has been done to protect them from the next storm.

“I’m just holding on, holding on ... and I’m hoping that the (federal) government steps in ... and makes sure the money gets appropriated correctly,” Moses said.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Comments / 26

Stupid You
3d ago

the travesty is the city of Houston had this money in their hands after Hurricane Harvey and did nothing with it. that's why it was taken away from them to begin with. so if you want to blame anybody blame your political figures that you vote for

Reply
9
Just me
3d ago

Why should tax payers money fix these homes. If you didn't have home owner insurance then it's your problem. A world of people always looking for a hand out.

Reply(5)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems. Restaurant owner Derek Emerson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that water problems “are making it impossible for us to do business in Jackson, Mississippi.” Emerson and his wife, Jennifer, own the upscale Walker’s Drive-In, and he said they have been spending $300 a day for ice and bottled water in the past month. “I love doing business in Jackson, and I like the people of Jackson,” Emerson said. “I just — I hate dealing with the problems.”
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Illness interrupts O'Rourke campaign for Texas governor

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday. Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said. “While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Beaumont, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
The Associated Press

Investment regulators accuse NC insurance magnate of fraud

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Federal securities regulators on Tuesday formally accused a North Carolina-based insurance magnate, an associate and their investment advisory firm of defrauding clients out of over $75 million through complex schemes involving undisclosed transactions. Attorneys for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil complaint in Durham federal court against Gregory E. Lindberg of Durham, Christopher Herwig of Raleigh and Standard Advisory Services Limited, based in Malta. Lindberg was a founder and chairman of what was then called Eli Global, a Durham-based investment company that ultimately owned hundreds of companies, including insurers. Lindberg has also faced other recent civil and criminal proceedings in North Carolina. A federal corruption case resulted in criminal convictions in 2020 that were recently vacated, letting Lindberg leave a federal prison to await a new trial.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Marcia Fudge
Person
Sylvester Turner
The Associated Press

South Carolina House approves abortion ban with exceptions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House on Tuesday approved a bill that outlaws abortion except in the cases of pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The chamber initially rejected the bill without the exceptions by eight votes. But once Republicans saw the outcome, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and votes to bring the bill back from the brink of failure. The exceptions were added by enough lawmakers shouting “aye” and the bill passed by a vote of 67-38. The bill has one more routine vote before it goes to the Senate, where stricter bans on abortions have seen tougher fights.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Electric battery maker to locate factory in northern WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally was a glass factory that ceased operations in 2009.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

Lawmakers ask about self-sufficiency of New Mexico spaceport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some members of a legislative financial oversight committee asked Monday whether Spaceport America will ever be self-sufficient, and they’ll likely have to wait months for an answer. Public funds bankrolled the years-long construction of the desert outpost in southern New Mexico, and figures presented during a meeting of the New Mexico Finance Authority Oversight Committee showed the Legislature provided about $2 million in general fund dollars for the fiscal year that ended this summer. Another appropriation of state funding is budgeted for the current fiscal year, and executive director Scott McLaughlin told the lawmakers gathered in Truth or Consequences — just west of the spaceport — that the state funds will help to stabilize the budget and allow for hiring additional personnel. McLaughlin said he has never made promises about being revenue neutral but that about 65% of revenue now comes from customer leases and fees and he hopes to grow that number.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Flood Mitigation#Texas Gulf Coast#Trinity Houston Gardens
The Associated Press

Fierce lobbying caps fight over California nuke plant future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is about to send the nation a powerful message on the future of nuclear power — it’s just not clear what it is yet. Legislators in Sacramento are expected to vote this week on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant by up to five years, which he says is needed to ward off blackouts and advance clean-energy goals amid a warming climate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
inforney.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state’s ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks. . The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban, which includes limited exceptions, “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking abortion care” in violation of the Indiana Constitution. It asks for a judge to block the law from going into effect on Sept. 15, arguing the ban “will infringe on Hoosiers’ right to privacy, violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities, and includes unconstitutionally vague language.”
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Associated Press

Judge tosses suit that tried to deem books obscene for kids

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that had sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries. The books in question were “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas. Both books describe or illustrate sexual acts that prompted the lawsuit. In a petition to the court, Tommy Altman, a Virginia Beach tattoo shop owner and former Republican congressional candidate, said the depictions were inappropriate for children under Virginia’s obscenity law. He asked the court to issue a restraining order against distributing, selling or loaning the books to minors. The suit was filed in April and dismissed before it could proceed to trial.
VIRGINIA STATE
Texas Observer

Abbott and ERCOT Keep Texans in the Dark

From selecting a new CEO to an obscure committee report, the governor kept tight control over significant post-storm energy changes. In the two and a half years since the deadly winter power failures of 2021, Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly promised that everything is copacetic regarding Texas’ shaky power grid. He’s even gone so far as to micromanage how often the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s beleaguered independent grid operator, issues public updates on grid conditions. Behind the scenes, he’s also kept a tight grip on the regulatory machinations that have largely taken place behind the scenes with little transparency or public input.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Neighbors, police: Eviction possibly set off fatal shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Robin Ahrens was getting ready to go to work at a doughnut shop in the middle of the night when he heard what sounded like fireworks coming from the back parking lot of his apartment house in southwest Houston. Ahrens, 53, walked down a hall to investigate around 1 a.m. Sunday. He looked out a window and saw one of his neighbors at the complex standing behind a car and firing a shotgun at other neighbors who were fleeing a fire that police say the gunman had started to lure them out of their rooms. Minutes later, Michael James, who had worked late at a restaurant, came home to the apartment house and found his room ablaze. After trying to call 911, James, 62, began walking away when he was shot in the back. The gunman ended up shooting five neighbors, killing three of them. Bleeding, James fled to the front of the apartment house, where he found Houston police. Officers found the gunman across the street in the parking lot of a medical supply store, where he was fatally shot.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy