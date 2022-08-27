ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Passenger in stolen SUV shot on Stoner Ave

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police were searching for a suspect after a man was shot at the Triple J gas station on the 500 block of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport on Sunday, Aug. 28. The incident, which happened around 1 p.m., started under unusual circumstances. The victim, a 25-year-old male,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Bartender Assaulted by Unidentified Man (VIDEO)

Some serious moments at a local bar, when a male suspect acts a fool and assaults a bartender. According to employees and patrons at Ernie's on Wall Street in Shreveport, two females and one male showed up at to the bar in a dark red Chrysler. Some time after these three showed up, an altercation flared-up between the male suspect and the bartender.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shooting investigation in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a domestic shooting in the city's Werner Park neighborhood Monday evening. The call came in from a home on Walker Street between Dupont and Regent streets. Shreveport police say a couple got into an argument and the boyfriend shot his...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KSLA

Woman shot several times on Walker Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health after having been shot several times in a domestic incident, Shreveport police report. A police spokesman described her condition as stable. The shooting happened at 8:01 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 in the 400 block of Walker Road,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four juveniles are in the custody of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex that happened early Tuesday morning (Aug. 30). CPSO officials say they got calls about shots being fired just after 4:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Bossier Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying porch pirate

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police is asking the community to help find the person caught on video stealing packages off the owner’s property. Bossier Crime Police Property Crime Division says neighbors in the 2300 block of Belle Grove reported seeing someone stealing packages in the area a few days before this incident. Surveillance video captured this person stealing from a residence on Aug. 23.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Mystery fire destroys vehicle near Oil City

Deputies are looking for answers after a car was engulfed in flames near Oil City late Sunday night. Bossier Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying …. Police searching for escaped prisoner in Cass Co. Boozman in Magnolia. Police investigating domestic shooting in Ingleside. Goats take over deputy’s car, eat his...
OIL CITY, LA
KSLA

Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a handmade knife to escape from the Cass County Jail about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, authorities report. No injuries have been reported. An active search for the Louisiana...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Missing Keithville boy found; CPSO investigating

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy last seen late Saturday night was found late Sunday afternoon, 11 hours after he went missing. According to CPSO, the pre-teen was last seen near his home in the 6800 block of Colquitt Road...
KEITHVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

BPSO warns of phone scam

BENTON, La. -- The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a telephone scam targeting the area. The sheriff's office has received complaints from residents saying they've gotten calls from BPSO employees. The calls are originating from 501-343-0355 and the caller is posing as “Sgt. Josh Cathcart” from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man shot in arm in a stolen vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper right arm was found in a vehicle in a convenience store parking lot. “That victim was in a stolen vehicle,” Shreveport police Lt. Peter Darcy said. The shooting happened at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug....
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

FBI arrests Bossier City police officer

BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police officer is behind bars following his arrest Sunday afternoon by federal agents. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford Jr., 52, was booked into the Caddo Correction Center as an in-state fugitive for the U.S. Marshals Service. There was no information about...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Woman stabbed inside Shreveport apartment for special needs living

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman was stabbed in the neck inside a residence on the 2700 Block of Stanberry Drive. Shreveport Police say the incident took place during the mid-morning on Saturday, Aug. 27. The victim is a 36-year-old female, who was transported to a local hospital with possibly life...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Affidavit: Bossier City officer illegally purchased pain pills

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City police sergeant and police union president arrested Sunday by the FBI is accused of fraudulently obtaining controlled dangerous substances (CDS), according to information revealed in court documents Monday. BCPD Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford, who also has occasionally served as a spokesman...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors. Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt. LSP says...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA

