KTAL
Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
KTBS
Passenger in stolen SUV shot on Stoner Ave
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police were searching for a suspect after a man was shot at the Triple J gas station on the 500 block of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport on Sunday, Aug. 28. The incident, which happened around 1 p.m., started under unusual circumstances. The victim, a 25-year-old male,...
Shreveport Bartender Assaulted by Unidentified Man (VIDEO)
Some serious moments at a local bar, when a male suspect acts a fool and assaults a bartender. According to employees and patrons at Ernie's on Wall Street in Shreveport, two females and one male showed up at to the bar in a dark red Chrysler. Some time after these three showed up, an altercation flared-up between the male suspect and the bartender.
KTBS
Shooting investigation in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a domestic shooting in the city's Werner Park neighborhood Monday evening. The call came in from a home on Walker Street between Dupont and Regent streets. Shreveport police say a couple got into an argument and the boyfriend shot his...
KSLA
Woman shot several times on Walker Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health after having been shot several times in a domestic incident, Shreveport police report. A police spokesman described her condition as stable. The shooting happened at 8:01 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 in the 400 block of Walker Road,...
KSLA
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four juveniles are in the custody of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex that happened early Tuesday morning (Aug. 30). CPSO officials say they got calls about shots being fired just after 4:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the...
KTAL
Bossier Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying porch pirate
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police is asking the community to help find the person caught on video stealing packages off the owner’s property. Bossier Crime Police Property Crime Division says neighbors in the 2300 block of Belle Grove reported seeing someone stealing packages in the area a few days before this incident. Surveillance video captured this person stealing from a residence on Aug. 23.
KTAL
Mystery fire destroys vehicle near Oil City
Deputies are looking for answers after a car was engulfed in flames near Oil City late Sunday night. Bossier Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying …. Police searching for escaped prisoner in Cass Co. Boozman in Magnolia. Police investigating domestic shooting in Ingleside. Goats take over deputy’s car, eat his...
K-9 Officer Assist in Arrest of Suspect Wanted for Drug, Firearm, and Other Charges
K-9 Officer Assist in Arrest of Suspect Wanted for Drug, Firearm, and Other Charges. Shreveport, Louisiana – Shreveport Police Department reported on August 29, 2022, that on August 24th, 2022, at about 12:30 a.m., Shreveport Police K-9 officers responded to assist the Shreveport Narcotics Unit in locating a suspect who allegedly ran from a vehicle on foot.
KSLA
Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a handmade knife to escape from the Cass County Jail about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, authorities report. No injuries have been reported. An active search for the Louisiana...
KTAL
Missing Keithville boy found; CPSO investigating
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy last seen late Saturday night was found late Sunday afternoon, 11 hours after he went missing. According to CPSO, the pre-teen was last seen near his home in the 6800 block of Colquitt Road...
westcentralsbest.com
BPSO warns of phone scam
BENTON, La. -- The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a telephone scam targeting the area. The sheriff's office has received complaints from residents saying they've gotten calls from BPSO employees. The calls are originating from 501-343-0355 and the caller is posing as “Sgt. Josh Cathcart” from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
KSLA
Man shot in arm in a stolen vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper right arm was found in a vehicle in a convenience store parking lot. “That victim was in a stolen vehicle,” Shreveport police Lt. Peter Darcy said. The shooting happened at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug....
westcentralsbest.com
FBI arrests Bossier City police officer
BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police officer is behind bars following his arrest Sunday afternoon by federal agents. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford Jr., 52, was booked into the Caddo Correction Center as an in-state fugitive for the U.S. Marshals Service. There was no information about...
KTBS
Woman stabbed inside Shreveport apartment for special needs living
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman was stabbed in the neck inside a residence on the 2700 Block of Stanberry Drive. Shreveport Police say the incident took place during the mid-morning on Saturday, Aug. 27. The victim is a 36-year-old female, who was transported to a local hospital with possibly life...
KSLA
Scam artists are getting more creative to get in your wallet, Caddo Sheriff’s Office warns
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’ve all received a scam call before, and I think it’s safe to say we don’t like them. Some of us have even fallen for one of these scams and lost money because of it. Well, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office tells...
KTAL
Affidavit: Bossier City officer illegally purchased pain pills
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City police sergeant and police union president arrested Sunday by the FBI is accused of fraudulently obtaining controlled dangerous substances (CDS), according to information revealed in court documents Monday. BCPD Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford, who also has occasionally served as a spokesman...
Bienville Parish Car Accident Claims One Life
On Monday, August 29, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 154, just west of LA Hwy 507. This crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Bridgette Dauzat, of Jamestown, who was not restrained. The initial...
KSLA
Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors. Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt. LSP says...
q973radio.com
WATCH: Thieves Caught Stealing From Shreveport Business On Camera
YIKES! This happened early Friday morning at Quality Pre-Owned and Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Rd. If you any have information that can help lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Shreveport police. There is a reward. ((featured image Photo Credit: CANVA PRO))
Comments / 2