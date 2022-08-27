Read full article on original website
Tomlin still mum on starting QB as Steelers add LB, lineman
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin is in no hurry to announce a starting quarterback. Publicly anyway. The way the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach figures it, placing either Mitch Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett atop the depth chart serves no real purpose. Not well more than a week to go before Pittsburgh opens the season in Cincinnati on Sept. 11. So while Tomlin knows he’s going to keep getting asked, he is just fine with keeping things to himself. For now. “Who’s to say it’s not settled?” Tomlin said Tuesday. “I’m just not making any announcements.”
Raiders trade CB Trayvon Mullen to Cardinals for draft pick
The Las Vegas Raiders traded former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen on Tuesday to the cornerback-needy Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick. Agent Kevin Conner confirmed the move that gives Mullen a fresh start after he fell behind other cornerbacks on the Las Vegas roster with a new regime in charge. ESPN first reported the trade and said the Raiders will receive a 2023 seventh-round pick that could be upgraded to a sixth-rounder based on Mullen’s playing time this season. The Raiders drafted Mullen 40th overall in 2019 and he became a starter his rookie season. He started 31 games in three seasons with four interceptions and 28 passes defensed. He played only five games last year because of a foot injury that also forced him to miss the offseason program and the start of training camp.
WATCH: Charles Woods Previews Pitt
Cornerback Charles Woods discusses the Backyard Brawl
