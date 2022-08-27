The Las Vegas Raiders traded former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen on Tuesday to the cornerback-needy Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick. Agent Kevin Conner confirmed the move that gives Mullen a fresh start after he fell behind other cornerbacks on the Las Vegas roster with a new regime in charge. ESPN first reported the trade and said the Raiders will receive a 2023 seventh-round pick that could be upgraded to a sixth-rounder based on Mullen’s playing time this season. The Raiders drafted Mullen 40th overall in 2019 and he became a starter his rookie season. He started 31 games in three seasons with four interceptions and 28 passes defensed. He played only five games last year because of a foot injury that also forced him to miss the offseason program and the start of training camp.

