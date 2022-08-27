ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzonia, MI

recordpatriot.com

Beulah’s Cold Creek Bridge Walk set for Sept. 5

BEULAH — The seventh annual Cold Creek Bridge walk is scheduled to take place on Labor Day. The event will be held rain or shine at Beulah Village Park. The walk across the 23.5 foot bridge will begin at 10 a.m., followed by games, refreshments and prize drawings. Archibald...
BEULAH, MI
