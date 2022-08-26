ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL

Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
NAPLES, FL
helpmechas.com

Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
WINKNEWS.com

Travel outlook at Southwest Florida International Airport

Traveling the last couple of years has been up and down. As in, let’s see if my plane goes up and if these prices ever come down. Along the way, something unusual happened. For two months in a row, air travel at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) was off by a lot, about 20% year over year.
FORT MYERS, FL
dailyadvent.com

Consistent pool servicing prevents chemical harm

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Keeping your pool balanced is much more important than you might think. “Especially in the hot temperatures…the chlorine does get evaporated pretty quickly so your pool can go bad within a day or two” said Chris McNeillie, a Pool Scouts Franchise Owner. In the State of Florida,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business
WINKNEWS.com

Confusing construction fixing Fowler St. in Fort Myers

Construction on Fowler St. began Monday, confusing drivers over the lack of communication from the Florida Department of Transportation and the city of Fort Myers about when and where the closure is happening. Fowler St. is closed from Alicia Steet and Fowler St. all the way to Lafayette Street and...
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Know: SunPass savings, deadly wrecks, more

1. SunPass Savings program could help some motorists save money. 8 things you should know. Changes are coming to Florida’s toll roads. Starting Sept. 1, SunPass Savings will provide discounts to some motorists who use Florida’s Turnpike System and any toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation.
FLORIDA STATE
florida-backroads-travel.com

27 OLD FLORIDA TOWNS ON US-17

US-17 is known as the Coastal Highway because for much of its length it travels a route close to the Atlantic Coast. It begins in Winchester, Virginia, and has its southern end in Punta Gorda, Florida. For most of its distance in Florida, it does not run along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

City of Fort Myers says businesses were warned ahead of Fowler closure

Drivers are ignoring closed road signs on a busy street. And that’s because there’s no other way to get to the businesses along the closed stretch of Fowler in Fort Myers. It’s shut down between Alicia and Lafayette for two weeks for construction and it’s causing headaches. The stretch of Fowler where work is being done is also the same stretch that floods, but the sewer pipe construction crews are replacing has nothing to do with the flooding.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Marconews.com

SWFLA To DO List: Funny Shorts Live! in Bonita, Carlos Mencia at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $29 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. SEPTEMBER. Jim Breuer at Off the Hook. The comedian performs standup Sept. 1-3 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Captiva restaurant space sells for $6 million

SHM Pineland LLC purchased a restaurant space at 4401 Point House Trail and property at 4421 Point House Trail on Captiva from Island Bar LLC for $6 million. The property last sold in 2019 for $1.15 million.
CAPTIVA, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Craft Beer Week, free zoo visits, more

A series of events and specialty beer releases at Southwest Florida breweries, starting 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, with a kick-off party at HeadPinz Fort Myers. The Sept. 1-5 celebration is organized by The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce. Admission to most events is free. For participating breweries and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda

There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda, including a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a “quality of life” expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 million and $300 million. “We’ve seen a...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 women wanted as suspects in Estero check fraud investigation

Deputies need help identifying two women suspected of cashing a fraudulent check at an Estero bank in March. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the women, seen pictured inside a vehicle, are suspected of cashing the fraudulent check on March 7 at a TB Bank located at 8660 Corkscrew Road.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman killed in SUV crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County

A woman was killed in an SUV crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County early Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 37-year-old Naples woman was traveling north on Santa Barbara Boulevard, just north of Davis Boulevard, around 3:10 a.m. As she approached a curve, her SUV went off the roadway and collided with a traffic signal pole.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy