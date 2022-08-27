In a heartbreaking rescue story, this dog was chained up for years and found in the middle of nowhere in Greece. When her rescuers arrived, she was so happy for human contact and to be freed from the heavy chain. For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this poor girl. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to her story!

