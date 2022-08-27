Read full article on original website
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
14-Year-Old Accused Of Igniting Car Fire In Stamford
A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended for starting a car fire in Fairfield County with stolen fireworks. The fire took place in Stamford on Sunday, June 5, in the parking lot of 587 Elm St. According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, firefighters responded to the scene and...
Police: Ax-wielding person menaces police while state official serves eviction at Norwalk residence
Police say two people were arrested, one for wielding an ax and allegedly menacing police officers while a state marshal attempted to serve an eviction notice at a Norwalk residence today.
Register Citizen
Police: Wilton woman charged with violating restraining order
WILTON — Police have charged a woman with violating a restraining order after they say she was involved in a car accident outside the home of the person she is legally obligated to avoid. Wilton authorities were called to a Danbury Road apartment complex for an accident involving a...
newcanaanite.com
ID Theft, Larceny Charges for 22-Year-Old Man
Police last week arrested a 22-year-old Bridgeport man by warrant and charged him with third-degree identity theft, sixth-degree larceny and illegal use of a payment card. Last August, officers took a complaint regarding the unauthorized use of a credit card by an unknown suspect, according to a police report. Through...
Harrison police officer charged with petit larceny
Harrison police say 51-year-old Sokolj Biberaj was charged with petit larceny. Biberaj allegedly took a skylight worth $500 from a loading dock at New Castle Building Projects on Aug. 5.
bronx.com
Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
1 Suspect Nabbed, Another At Large After Robbery Near Milford Convenience Store
One suspect has been apprehended and another remains at large after a robbery near a Connecticut convenience store. The robbery happened on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27 in Milford at Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Rd. Two Black male suspects held the victim at gunpoint with a facsimile firearm in his...
House Fire Breaks Out In Port Chester
Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a Westchester County home over the weekend. Firefighters responded to a house fire on North Main Street in Port Chester at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Port Chester Fire Department said. Authorities found heavy fire that had traveled...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2nd Overnight Shooting
#Bridgeport CT– On August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a report of several shots fired at the BP Gas Station located at 1464 Fairfield Avenue. No victim(s) were located at the scene or at area hospitals immediately following the incident. Patrol Officers discovered more than 20 shell casings at the gas station and submitted them into evidence.
SEE IT: Thieves steal $12K Rolex off man’s wrist in Chelsea
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thieves on motorized bikes rode up to a man in Chelsea and stole a Rolex watch from his wrist in a robbery caught on surveillance video. The robbery happened in front of 208 West 23rd Street around 12:50 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. The 64-year-old victim was walking on the […]
Danbury man arrested on fentanyl possession, intent to sell charges: PD
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was arrested on Friday for fentanyl-related drug charges, police said. According to the Danbury Police Department, the arrest came after a several-month long investigation into illegal drug sales within the city. The target of the investigation was identified as 41-year-old Jose Reynaldo Melendez, and police received three court-authorized […]
fox5ny.com
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
UPDATE: Passenger Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 287
A back-seat passenger died following a chain-reaction crash on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said. The elderly victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, responders said.She succumbed to her injuries, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota said.
Officials: Fire consumes multifamily, 3-story home in Port Chester; all residents safe
According to reports, there was heavy fire that started just before 10 p.m. on the second and third floors of the multifamily, three-story home.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Car On Its Side
2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor arrested again for punching boy, 17, in Fairfield
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor was arrested earlier this month in an alleged road rage incident in Fairfield where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face. Fairfield police said the latest incident took place in front of Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Aug. 13....
NBC New York
Trio Turn Themselves in After Leaving NYC Woman, 69, to Die at Red Light T-Bone Crash
Three men accused of stealing catalytic converters were arrested late Thursday after turning themselves in for the early morning deadly crash outside the front gates Yankee Stadium. Police say that just after 5 a.m., a woman two blocks from her home was driving on River Avenue with the green light...
fox5ny.com
Long Island man shot to death while answering knock on front door
NEW YORK - The Suffolk County Police Department says it is investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday night. Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, was shot when he answered a knock at the front door of his East 12th Street in Huntington Station at 11:35 p.m., police said. Villalba-Jimenez...
Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say
Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
