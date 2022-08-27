ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

14-Year-Old Accused Of Igniting Car Fire In Stamford

A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended for starting a car fire in Fairfield County with stolen fireworks. The fire took place in Stamford on Sunday, June 5, in the parking lot of 587 Elm St. According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, firefighters responded to the scene and...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Wilton woman charged with violating restraining order

WILTON — Police have charged a woman with violating a restraining order after they say she was involved in a car accident outside the home of the person she is legally obligated to avoid. Wilton authorities were called to a Danbury Road apartment complex for an accident involving a...
WILTON, CT
newcanaanite.com

ID Theft, Larceny Charges for 22-Year-Old Man

Police last week arrested a 22-year-old Bridgeport man by warrant and charged him with third-degree identity theft, sixth-degree larceny and illegal use of a payment card. Last August, officers took a complaint regarding the unauthorized use of a credit card by an unknown suspect, according to a police report. Through...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rye, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Paris, NY
City
Rye, NY
bronx.com

Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

House Fire Breaks Out In Port Chester

Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a Westchester County home over the weekend. Firefighters responded to a house fire on North Main Street in Port Chester at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, the Port Chester Fire Department said. Authorities found heavy fire that had traveled...
PORT CHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Crime#Coned#Hispanic#Pps#Grace Church Street
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 2nd Overnight Shooting

#Bridgeport CT– On August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a report of several shots fired at the BP Gas Station located at 1464 Fairfield Avenue. No victim(s) were located at the scene or at area hospitals immediately following the incident. Patrol Officers discovered more than 20 shell casings at the gas station and submitted them into evidence.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

SEE IT: Thieves steal $12K Rolex off man’s wrist in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thieves on motorized bikes rode up to a man in Chelsea and stole a Rolex watch from his wrist in a robbery caught on surveillance video. The robbery happened in front of 208 West 23rd Street around 12:50 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. The 64-year-old victim was walking on the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WTNH

Danbury man arrested on fentanyl possession, intent to sell charges: PD

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was arrested on Friday for fentanyl-related drug charges, police said. According to the Danbury Police Department, the arrest came after a several-month long investigation into illegal drug sales within the city. The target of the investigation was identified as 41-year-old Jose Reynaldo Melendez, and police received three court-authorized […]
DANBURY, CT
fox5ny.com

Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Passenger Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 287

A back-seat passenger died following a chain-reaction crash on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said. The elderly victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, responders said.She succumbed to her injuries, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota said.
MAHWAH, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Car On Its Side

2022-08-27@8:29pm–#Stratford CT– First responders on the scene of a car crash with a car on its side at Bruce and Stratford Avenue. Everyone is out of the car with no reported injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
STRATFORD, CT
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy