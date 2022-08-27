ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WNCT

Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes ‘defund the police’

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation’s most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen current and former law enforcement […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Mississippi governor declares state of emergency due to water scarcity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Monday due to Jackson’s water shortage. Reeves said the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is also working to prepare an emergency order due to little or no water pressure in the city. This comes...
JACKSON, MS
WNCT

Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign begins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officers across the state are stepping up their efforts to keep impaired drivers off the roads as part of the state’s Booze It and Lose It campaign. The campaign began Aug. 29 and runs through Sept. 11. Mark Ezzell, director of NC Governor’s Highway Safety program, said the goal […]
