NASCAR: New driver of the #9 car for the 2023 season?
With Noah Gragson set to move to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, will JR Motorsports replace him behind the wheel of the #9 Chevrolet?. A long-rumored announcement was made earlier this month when Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Noah Gragson is set to join the team as the full-time driver of the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Gragson currently competes part-time in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports.
Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling
Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling. Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR. "Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being...
Kyle Busch Gets Hit With a Truth Bomb From a Key NASCAR Figure
The top Toyota racing executive says Kyle Busch has to accept some responsibility for his ongoing contract saga. The post Kyle Busch Gets Hit With a Truth Bomb From a Key NASCAR Figure appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Video: Denny Hamlin Blames NASCAR for 'Big One' at Daytona That Could Decide Playoff Field
Rain and NASCAR both took their share of the blame for a huge crash on Lap 139 of the 160-lap Coke Zero 400 NASCAR Cup race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. The crash, which occurred just as rain was hitting the track, collected several cars, including those of Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Hemric, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Harrison Burton, Bubba Wallace, Justin Haley, Ty Dillon, Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cody Ware, Noah Gragson and Daniel Suarez.
Look: Kelley Earnhardt Is Very Frustrated On Sunday Afternoon
Kelley Earnhardt's fears were confirmed on Sunday. After tweeting her frustration about the rain messing with her plans to have little brother Dale Jr. attend her 50th birthday party, Earnhardt sent out a follow-up post:. "This tweet has not aged well." Her tweet got some replies from NASCAR fans. "Maybe...
Look: NASCAR Driver Announced His Engagement Saturday
Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday. Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night. Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd...
MASSIVE wreck collects almost the entire field at Daytona
As rain approaches, the front two cars get loose and a wreck collects the almost the entire field at Daytona International Speedway. Austin Dillon makes it through.
NASCAR Cup race at Daytona rained out, moved to Sunday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for Sunday. The 400-mile race, the regular-season finale that will decide the last two playoff spots, will now begin at 10 a.m. EDT. It will air on CNBC. Weather forecasts call for 40% chance in the morning, increasing to 70% in the afternoon. Fifteen drivers remain in the hunt for the postseason. Two spots are still open, although one of them will go to Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr. Aric Almirola, Chris Buescher, Harrison Burton, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Todd Gilliland, Justin Haley, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Bubba Wallace need to win to get into the 16-driver playoff field.
NASCAR: First points leader of 2022 is out of the playoffs
All but one of the drivers who have occupied the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings this year have qualified for the playoffs. In the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the first driver to sit atop the point standings failed to qualify for the playoffs. Richard Childress Racing’s...
NASCAR: Another Joe Gibbs Racing announcement coming?
Joe Gibbs Racing still have a seat open for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, but the driver for one of them should be considered a lock. Joe Gibbs Racing announced in June that reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion and current points leader Sammy Smith is set to drive the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in eight of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. His schedule has since been expanded to nine races.
Squatters Tried to Swipe Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s $16 Million North Carolina Mansion
Authorities arrested a couple that tried moving into the mansion and 140-acre estate that NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently put up for sale. The post Squatters Tried to Swipe Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s $16 Million North Carolina Mansion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR World Reacts To Austin Dillon's Win On Sunday
Austin Dillon got a massive win on Sunday afternoon in Daytona. Dillon won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and officially clinched his spot in the NASCAR Playoffs. It was a must-win for him and he delivered in a big way. Dillon was the leader heading into the final 21 laps...
Austin Dillon wins Daytona by bumping Cindric; Blaney in, Truex out of playoffs
Austin Dillon won the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway to snatch a NASCAR Cup Series playoff spot, taking the lead by shoving Austin Cindric aside with three laps remaining. Ryan Blaney secured the final playoff spot on points, and Martin Truex Jr. was eliminated. In scoring his fourth career...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Opens Up On The Loss Of His Father And Dale Sr.’s Leadership: “I Had This Odd, Strange Feeling Of Being Freed”
February 18th, 2001 was a dark day in NASCAR history. It was the day Dale Earnhardt Sr. tragically passed away after being killed on impact during the final lap at the Daytona 500. And his son, Hall of Fame driver and now-broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently opened up about how...
NASCAR World Reacts To Old Opinion On Danica Patrick
An old opinion on Danica Patrick from Skip Bayless is going viral on social media on Sunday. Patrick, who raced IndyCar and NASCAR, had a close finish at the Daytona 500 back in 2013. Former ESPN personality Skip Bayless believes NASCAR should've gone out of the way to let Patrick...
Huge NASCAR crash as rain falls at Daytona (Video)
Watch the video as most of the field wrecks in the rain at near 200mph. The NASCAR Cup Series was scheduled to race on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. Rain moved into the Daytona Beach area and pushed the race to Sunday morning. Watch the NASCAR crash video below.
Chase Elliott’s Southern 500 car has special design, meaning
When 16-year-old Dani (Gamel) Cuevas pondered how to capture her stay at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a design of Chase Elliott’s Cup car, she quickly found inspiration. “When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time with therapy dogs,” Dani told NBC Sports.
Ty Dillon remains ‘very positive’ about his unsure NASCAR future, evaluating best landing spots
Ty Dillon continues to be "very positive" about his future in NASCAR while he works through options for 2023. What organizations would make sense for Dillon?
