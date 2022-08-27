ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: New driver of the #9 car for the 2023 season?

With Noah Gragson set to move to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, will JR Motorsports replace him behind the wheel of the #9 Chevrolet?. A long-rumored announcement was made earlier this month when Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Noah Gragson is set to join the team as the full-time driver of the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Gragson currently competes part-time in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports.
Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling

Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling. Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR. "Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being...
Video: Denny Hamlin Blames NASCAR for 'Big One' at Daytona That Could Decide Playoff Field

Rain and NASCAR both took their share of the blame for a huge crash on Lap 139 of the 160-lap Coke Zero 400 NASCAR Cup race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. The crash, which occurred just as rain was hitting the track, collected several cars, including those of Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Hemric, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Harrison Burton, Bubba Wallace, Justin Haley, Ty Dillon, Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cody Ware, Noah Gragson and Daniel Suarez.
Look: Kelley Earnhardt Is Very Frustrated On Sunday Afternoon

Kelley Earnhardt's fears were confirmed on Sunday. After tweeting her frustration about the rain messing with her plans to have little brother Dale Jr. attend her 50th birthday party, Earnhardt sent out a follow-up post:. "This tweet has not aged well." Her tweet got some replies from NASCAR fans. "Maybe...
Look: NASCAR Driver Announced His Engagement Saturday

Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday. Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night. Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd...
NASCAR Cup race at Daytona rained out, moved to Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for Sunday. The 400-mile race, the regular-season finale that will decide the last two playoff spots, will now begin at 10 a.m. EDT. It will air on CNBC. Weather forecasts call for 40% chance in the morning, increasing to 70% in the afternoon. Fifteen drivers remain in the hunt for the postseason. Two spots are still open, although one of them will go to Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr. Aric Almirola, Chris Buescher, Harrison Burton, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Todd Gilliland, Justin Haley, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Bubba Wallace need to win to get into the 16-driver playoff field.
NASCAR: First points leader of 2022 is out of the playoffs

All but one of the drivers who have occupied the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings this year have qualified for the playoffs. In the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the first driver to sit atop the point standings failed to qualify for the playoffs. Richard Childress Racing’s...
NASCAR: Another Joe Gibbs Racing announcement coming?

Joe Gibbs Racing still have a seat open for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, but the driver for one of them should be considered a lock. Joe Gibbs Racing announced in June that reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion and current points leader Sammy Smith is set to drive the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in eight of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. His schedule has since been expanded to nine races.
NASCAR World Reacts To Austin Dillon's Win On Sunday

Austin Dillon got a massive win on Sunday afternoon in Daytona. Dillon won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and officially clinched his spot in the NASCAR Playoffs. It was a must-win for him and he delivered in a big way. Dillon was the leader heading into the final 21 laps...
NASCAR World Reacts To Old Opinion On Danica Patrick

An old opinion on Danica Patrick from Skip Bayless is going viral on social media on Sunday. Patrick, who raced IndyCar and NASCAR, had a close finish at the Daytona 500 back in 2013. Former ESPN personality Skip Bayless believes NASCAR should've gone out of the way to let Patrick...
