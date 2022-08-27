Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket, as a result of the July drawing, was purchased in Watertown.
Nebraska Man Sets World Record Floating Down the Missouri in What?!?
There's quirky stories that come down the pike every now and then that you simply cannot love. One recently that caught my eye was a Colorado man rolling a peanut up to the top of Pikes Peak with his nose. This week, the news is out of nearby Nebraska where...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota man invents device to saves lives during active shooter situation
(KORN) — A Mitchell man’s patented invention has the potential to save lives during an active-shooter situation. Jeff Harris is a custodian at Dakota Wesleyan University. He was approached by a faculty member who told him the classroom doors don’t lock…. He filed the patent three...
fox9.com
Tornado in west central Minnesota, late night lightning in Twin Cities
(FOX 9) - Storms developed in western Minnesota and tracked east toward the Twin Cities on Sunday night, with threats of tornadoes, damaging winds and very large hail. A slow-down in the speed of this storm delayed the arrival in the Twin Cities metro until the 10 p.m. hour. Tornado...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota officials announce 2022-23 school meal assistance program guidelines
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in several years, families seeking free or reduced-price meals at South Dakota schools must apply for the program. Education officials say this is a change from the past few years when school districts could serve free meals to all students due to COVID-19. Instead, families will do what they did before the pandemic. Schools will take applications and use family income to qualify students for free, reduced-price, or paid meals.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota. With many dispensaries built, the key...
This South Dakota City is the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of the Entire State
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
Black Hills Pioneer
South Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winter
SPEARFISH – The Farmers’ Almanac has long been a go-to for folks looking to get a broad bead on the coming year’s astrological and meteorological predictions. While the information contained in its pages is largely anecdotal, it paints a broad stroke picture of the year to come, and sometimes, the science coincides.
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
5 of the Very Best ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants in South Dakota
Nothing against big chain restaurants, but there's nothing better than discovering a delicious mom-and-pop place for the first time. And, as it turns out, South Dakota is chalked full of them. In fact, the very best in the Mount Rushmore State is just a hop, skip, and a jump away.
performance-radio.com
South Dakota State Fair Know Before You Go
HURON, S.D. – The South Dakota State Fair begins Thursday, September 1, bringing, carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, livestock shows, and more. To make the best of your trip, fairgoers are encouraged to plan for their day at the fair. First, purchase your single day gate tickets in advance at...
South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.
And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
kbhbradio.com
Rapid Valley Structure Fire Held to a Single Alarm
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 4700 block of Greenfield Ln , Rapid Valley, unincorporated, Pennington County, South Dakota. First arriving Firefighters found a free burning fire, with a heavy smoke condition, in the...
sdstandardnow.com
Noem attended several SD colleges, but conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan seems to be school of choice
Gov. Kristi Noem has a lot of experience at South Dakota universities and colleges. She attended Mount Marty College, Northern State University and South Dakota State University, and took online classes from the University of South Dakota. But her favorite institution of higher education seems to be a small private...
KELOLAND TV
SD man sentenced for role in January 6 capital attack
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man will spend six months behind bars for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Knutson will spend 12 months on supervised release. He entered the Capitol through a window and recorded video of the riot that...
South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals
By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
Rare Rabbit Killing Disease Detected In Iowa
The first outbreak of a deadly lethal rabbit disease has now been detected in Iowa. To some people, they are little furry lawn friends. To others, rabbits are nuisance rodents. But whatever camp you are in you will find it concerning that the first outbreak of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus...
kbhbradio.com
Brand Board offering $5,000 reward for information leading to recovery of stolen cattle
SELBY, S.D. — Reports of cattle rustling continue across South Dakota, including a recent case of ‘almost.’. Selby rancher Vaughn Thorstenson notified authorities that sometime between Friday, August 19 and Saturday August 20, someone cut the top two wires of the fence surrounding one of his pastures. Last year, the same thing happened and the ranch lost between 12 and 14 calves.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Poll shows ballot measure for recreational marijuana in South Dakota will likely fail
(Pierre, SD) -- Could it be a preview for us in North Dakota?. A statewide poll in South Dakota indicates a measure voters will consider this November to legalize recreational marijuana among adults will likely fail. The poll was commissioned by South Dakota News Watch and surveyed 500 registered voters...
