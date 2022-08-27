ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket, as a result of the July drawing, was purchased in Watertown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota officials announce 2022-23 school meal assistance program guidelines

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in several years, families seeking free or reduced-price meals at South Dakota schools must apply for the program. Education officials say this is a change from the past few years when school districts could serve free meals to all students due to COVID-19. Instead, families will do what they did before the pandemic. Schools will take applications and use family income to qualify students for free, reduced-price, or paid meals.
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota. With many dispensaries built, the key...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Highschoolsports#Corsica#Milbank#Kimball White Lake#Sioux Falls#Clark Willow Lake 28#Gayville Volin#Colman Egan 20#Elk Point Jefferson#Newell 0#Britton Hecla#Waverly South Shore#Wolsey Wessington#Dell Rapids#Hitchcock Tulare#Faulkton#Sunshine Bible Academy
Black Hills Pioneer

South Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winter

SPEARFISH – The Farmers’ Almanac has long been a go-to for folks looking to get a broad bead on the coming year’s astrological and meteorological predictions. While the information contained in its pages is largely anecdotal, it paints a broad stroke picture of the year to come, and sometimes, the science coincides.
ENVIRONMENT
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
REAL ESTATE
performance-radio.com

South Dakota State Fair Know Before You Go

HURON, S.D. – The South Dakota State Fair begins Thursday, September 1, bringing, carnival rides, grandstand entertainment, livestock shows, and more. To make the best of your trip, fairgoers are encouraged to plan for their day at the fair. First, purchase your single day gate tickets in advance at...
HURON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
B102.7

South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.

And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Rapid Valley Structure Fire Held to a Single Alarm

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 4700 block of Greenfield Ln , Rapid Valley, unincorporated, Pennington County, South Dakota. First arriving Firefighters found a free burning fire, with a heavy smoke condition, in the...
RAPID VALLEY, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD man sentenced for role in January 6 capital attack

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man will spend six months behind bars for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Knutson will spend 12 months on supervised release. He entered the Capitol through a window and recorded video of the riot that...
MITCHELL, SD
B102.7

South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals

By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
POLITICS
B102.7

Rare Rabbit Killing Disease Detected In Iowa

The first outbreak of a deadly lethal rabbit disease has now been detected in Iowa. To some people, they are little furry lawn friends. To others, rabbits are nuisance rodents. But whatever camp you are in you will find it concerning that the first outbreak of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus...
IOWA STATE
kbhbradio.com

Brand Board offering $5,000 reward for information leading to recovery of stolen cattle

SELBY, S.D. — Reports of cattle rustling continue across South Dakota, including a recent case of ‘almost.’. Selby rancher Vaughn Thorstenson notified authorities that sometime between Friday, August 19 and Saturday August 20, someone cut the top two wires of the fence surrounding one of his pastures. Last year, the same thing happened and the ranch lost between 12 and 14 calves.
SELBY, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy