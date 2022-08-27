PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in several years, families seeking free or reduced-price meals at South Dakota schools must apply for the program. Education officials say this is a change from the past few years when school districts could serve free meals to all students due to COVID-19. Instead, families will do what they did before the pandemic. Schools will take applications and use family income to qualify students for free, reduced-price, or paid meals.

