Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
One person trapped in car after crash on Trask Pkwy
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Two people were injured early Tuesday morning following a car wreck. Burton emergency crews responded to the intersection of Trask Parkway and Parker Drive. Emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a van and a car. The driver of the car was injured...
Crash on Trask Pkwy leaves drivers seriously injured, 1 trapped in vehicle
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A two-vehicle crash left drivers seriously injured, and one person trapped in a car this morning in Burton. Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, emergency officials responded to a reported motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Parker Drive. Both Burton and Beaufort County emergency crews arrived on the scene […]
GSP: Driver arrested for DUI in car vs. train collision in Garden City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A car collided with a train Tuesday morning in Garden City. At around 6:57 a.m., Garden City police officers responded to a train and car crash on Smith Avenue, near Main Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), a 2012 Lexus RX350 was traveling east on Smith Avenue when the […]
WJCL
South Carolina Highway Patrol: 1 pedestrian dead after Jasper County crash
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following an early morning crash in Jasper County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC 46 near SEC 304 at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. SCHP said a 2003 Ford SUV hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck. Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
SPD officer killed in traffic collision
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced in a tweet that Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, died in a traffic collision on the way home from work. According to a news release from SPD, Brannan was traveling home from work at around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. This […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Tip leads to arrest in Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a community tip led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man wanted in a July shooting. Raul Francisco Doporto was wanted for attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace, deputies said. Deputies said a community tip led to his arrest Monday night in Beaufort.
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash
EDEN, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Effingham County. According to a post on the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Traffic Unit responded to a crash that involved a single motorcycle in the 200 block of Old River Road in Eden just before 7 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
WTGS
Teen arrested in shooting death of Savannah toddler: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police detectives said they arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died when a tree fell across the road near the Adam’s Run area. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday morning from blunt force injuries.
WJCL
Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Savannah police searching for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teenager today who was last seen on Pennsylvania Ave. According to police, Alyssa Milton, 16 was last spotted leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave just a few days ago. Police say that she was wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and blue […]
Inmate identified: Death investigation at Abbeville County Detention Center
Abbeville County Coroner's Office and SLED are investigating an inmate death that happened at the county detention facility Friday evening.
Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to a shooting that left a 2-year-old girl dead. Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton, 2, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to […]
cbs17
SC car wash owner with nickname ‘Baby’ arrested after report of drug activity
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office has arrested the owner of a car wash after a report of drug activity in the Burton area. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in June after police said that they received a complaint about drug activity taking place at a local car wash.
WJCL
Motorcycle crash claims the life of a Rincon man
A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a sedan in Effingham County. Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, said the accident happened at the intersection of Stillwell Road and Log Landing Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to McDuffie, two motorcyclists were traveling east on...
WJCL
Have you seen her? Savannah police searching for missing girl
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl. Fourteen-year-old Pamela Carson-James was last seen on W. 39th Street, according to SPD. She is described as weighing around 125 lbs. with brown hair with a bleached area in the back.
live5news.com
Man dies after tree falls on car near Adams Run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a man died early Thursday morning when a tree fell across the road. The incident happened at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Old Jacksonboro Road near Mitchell Road when a southbound Ford pickup truck struck a tree that was falling across the road, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
16-year-old Georgia boy arrested after police say he shot a 2-year-old girl to death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah teen is facing charges after shooting a toddler, according to police. On Tuesday, Savannah police said detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl Monday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police...
Comments / 0