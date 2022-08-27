ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'

The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Plea to help identify Hull fly-tippers caught on camera

People are being asked to help catch fly-tippers caught on camera. Hull Council has released video footage of people they want to track down after dumping rubbish on the city's streets. The authority spent more than £500,000 cleaning up 955 tonnes of fly tipped waste in the year up to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Human remains found in skip at Tipton Cemetery

Human remains have been found inside a skip at a cemetery. The discovery was made at Tipton Cemetery in the West Midlands on Saturday evening. West Midlands Police is investigating and said the remains will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis. The area has been cordoned off for further searches but...
U.K.
BBC

Chris Dawson: Husband in podcast-famous case guilty of murder

An Australian man who became the subject of a popular crime podcast has been found guilty of his wife's murder - 40 years after she went missing. Chris Dawson's trial followed decades of speculation about the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Lynette. A judge ruled Dawson killed his wife so...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Three parents on the 'black hole' of child suicide

When three fathers set off to walk 300 miles in memory of their daughters, they hoped to raise a few thousand pounds for charity. They ended up raising more than £800,000, and also helped many other bereaved parents. The BBC has spoken to a mother and two fathers who reached out to them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Staffordshire family's bid to take son on one last holiday

The family of a boy with a life-limiting condition are appealing for help to take him on a final holiday as they raise awareness of the condition. Mason, 12, from Stafford, requires 24-hour care for his hypoplastic left heart syndrome, with doctors telling his mother he does not have long to live.
HEALTH
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: PC scooped up girl and ran, inquest told

A police officer "scooped" up Olivia Pratt-Korbel and ran with her to try and save her life after she was shot at her home, an inquest has heard. Olivia was fatally shot as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering her Liverpool home on 22 August. Liverpool senior coroner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stephen Port murders: Families of victims receive Met pay-outs

The families of four men murdered by serial killer and rapist Stephen Port say they have been "caught off guard" by the Met Police announcing it has settled pay-outs with some of them. Port murdered Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor between 2014-15 in east London. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dog escapes Addingham kennels: Moor search for pet

A dog owner is searching moorland for her pet, which managed to escape from the kennels it was staying at while she went on a family holiday. Becky Roberts took her lurcher-greyhound cross, Betsy, to Wharfedale Kennels and Cattery on Addingham Moorside, West Yorkshire, on Saturday. Half an hour later,...
PETS
BBC

Tributes to father-of-six killed in Worcestershire bridge crash

Tributes have been paid to a man killed in a collision on a bridge. Father-of-six Harry Smith died when two cars, a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra, collided on Eckington Bridge, near Pershore, in Worcestershire, at about 04:45 BST on Friday, leaving the BMW submerged in the River Avon.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Scarborough: Arrest after seagull killed on pavement

A man has been arrested after a seagull was attacked and killed on a pavement in Scarborough. The incident happened outside Ako Kebab and Waterhouse Bar on St Thomas Street at 02:22 BST on 13 August, North Yorkshire Police said. Officers attended the scene and one man was arrested on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cwmbran death: Family's tribute to Susan Moore

The family of a woman who died after being found unresponsive at a home in Torfaen say she was a "proud daughter and mother of three" who "lived her life to the full". Susan Moore, 53, was found by police at a property on Redbrook Way, in Cwmbran, at 07:25 BST on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Teesside: The boy who was tortured by his mum for being gay

Richie Barlow knew he was gay at a young age but did not have the vocabulary to express or understand his sexuality. The 40-year-old, originally from Nottinghamshire but now living on Teesside, says his religious mother acted on "the wrong advice" and attempted to "punish the gayness" out of him.
SOCIETY
BBC

The Beatles: John Lennon's family home to go under the hammer

The home of John Lennon's mother, which was dubbed the House of Sin, is expected to fetch £250,000 at auction. The three-bedroom house on Blomfield Road in Liverpool played a significant role in both Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney's musical development, Omega Auctions said. The pair, who would become...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Cameron House: Final day of evidence over fatal fire

A fatal accident inquiry into a fatal fire at Cameron House hotel has finished hearing evidence. The December 2017 fire at the Loch Lomond hotel claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38 - a couple from London who were on holiday. An architect told the inquiry...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Severn Valley Railway: Switch to diesel services over fire risk

A heritage railway is to switch to diesel-fuelled services after a spate of lineside fires, it said. Severn Valley Railway said the fires were started by sparks or cinders from one of its steam locomotives. Most of the fires took place in the Eardington Bank area, it said, between Bridgnorth...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Driver with child in car was four times over drink-drive limit

A woman was found to be four times over the drink-driving limit while driving with a child on a motorway, police say. Cheshire Police said they received "numerous reports from members of the public" while she was driving a silver BMW on the M6 near Knutsford at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

