BBC
Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'
The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
BBC
Greek dog attack: Family 'looked death in the face' on mountain
A family has described the horror of being attacked by a pack of wild dogs on a mountain trail while on holiday in Greece. Greek national Stamatis, 52, his son Danny, nephew Teddy and niece Roxy, had gone to see a dormant volcano to the west of Athens on 13 August.
BBC
Plea to help identify Hull fly-tippers caught on camera
People are being asked to help catch fly-tippers caught on camera. Hull Council has released video footage of people they want to track down after dumping rubbish on the city's streets. The authority spent more than £500,000 cleaning up 955 tonnes of fly tipped waste in the year up to...
BBC
Human remains found in skip at Tipton Cemetery
Human remains have been found inside a skip at a cemetery. The discovery was made at Tipton Cemetery in the West Midlands on Saturday evening. West Midlands Police is investigating and said the remains will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis. The area has been cordoned off for further searches but...
BBC
Norfolk: Family trapped by rising tide at Scolt Head Island rescue
A family was rescued from a Norfolk nature reserve after becoming cut off by the incoming tide. A lifeboat crew from RNLI Wells launched from Holkham Bay to help two adults and a child on Scolt Head Island at about 16:15 BST on Friday. They were on trapped on a...
BBC
Chris Dawson: Husband in podcast-famous case guilty of murder
An Australian man who became the subject of a popular crime podcast has been found guilty of his wife's murder - 40 years after she went missing. Chris Dawson's trial followed decades of speculation about the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Lynette. A judge ruled Dawson killed his wife so...
BBC
Three parents on the 'black hole' of child suicide
When three fathers set off to walk 300 miles in memory of their daughters, they hoped to raise a few thousand pounds for charity. They ended up raising more than £800,000, and also helped many other bereaved parents. The BBC has spoken to a mother and two fathers who reached out to them.
BBC
Staffordshire family's bid to take son on one last holiday
The family of a boy with a life-limiting condition are appealing for help to take him on a final holiday as they raise awareness of the condition. Mason, 12, from Stafford, requires 24-hour care for his hypoplastic left heart syndrome, with doctors telling his mother he does not have long to live.
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: PC scooped up girl and ran, inquest told
A police officer "scooped" up Olivia Pratt-Korbel and ran with her to try and save her life after she was shot at her home, an inquest has heard. Olivia was fatally shot as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering her Liverpool home on 22 August. Liverpool senior coroner...
BBC
Stephen Port murders: Families of victims receive Met pay-outs
The families of four men murdered by serial killer and rapist Stephen Port say they have been "caught off guard" by the Met Police announcing it has settled pay-outs with some of them. Port murdered Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor between 2014-15 in east London. The...
BBC
Leeds: Footage shows teenagers throwing bike on rail line at Cross Gates
Network Rail has released CCTV footage showing two teenagers throwing a bike onto a railway line near Leeds. Recorded at Cross Gates station in June, the clip shows one teenager abandon the bike on the platform edge, before another throws it onto the line. The company, which manages the UK's...
BBC
Dog escapes Addingham kennels: Moor search for pet
A dog owner is searching moorland for her pet, which managed to escape from the kennels it was staying at while she went on a family holiday. Becky Roberts took her lurcher-greyhound cross, Betsy, to Wharfedale Kennels and Cattery on Addingham Moorside, West Yorkshire, on Saturday. Half an hour later,...
BBC
Tributes to father-of-six killed in Worcestershire bridge crash
Tributes have been paid to a man killed in a collision on a bridge. Father-of-six Harry Smith died when two cars, a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra, collided on Eckington Bridge, near Pershore, in Worcestershire, at about 04:45 BST on Friday, leaving the BMW submerged in the River Avon.
BBC
Scarborough: Arrest after seagull killed on pavement
A man has been arrested after a seagull was attacked and killed on a pavement in Scarborough. The incident happened outside Ako Kebab and Waterhouse Bar on St Thomas Street at 02:22 BST on 13 August, North Yorkshire Police said. Officers attended the scene and one man was arrested on...
BBC
Cwmbran death: Family's tribute to Susan Moore
The family of a woman who died after being found unresponsive at a home in Torfaen say she was a "proud daughter and mother of three" who "lived her life to the full". Susan Moore, 53, was found by police at a property on Redbrook Way, in Cwmbran, at 07:25 BST on Saturday.
BBC
Teesside: The boy who was tortured by his mum for being gay
Richie Barlow knew he was gay at a young age but did not have the vocabulary to express or understand his sexuality. The 40-year-old, originally from Nottinghamshire but now living on Teesside, says his religious mother acted on "the wrong advice" and attempted to "punish the gayness" out of him.
BBC
The Beatles: John Lennon's family home to go under the hammer
The home of John Lennon's mother, which was dubbed the House of Sin, is expected to fetch £250,000 at auction. The three-bedroom house on Blomfield Road in Liverpool played a significant role in both Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney's musical development, Omega Auctions said. The pair, who would become...
BBC
Cameron House: Final day of evidence over fatal fire
A fatal accident inquiry into a fatal fire at Cameron House hotel has finished hearing evidence. The December 2017 fire at the Loch Lomond hotel claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38 - a couple from London who were on holiday. An architect told the inquiry...
BBC
Severn Valley Railway: Switch to diesel services over fire risk
A heritage railway is to switch to diesel-fuelled services after a spate of lineside fires, it said. Severn Valley Railway said the fires were started by sparks or cinders from one of its steam locomotives. Most of the fires took place in the Eardington Bank area, it said, between Bridgnorth...
BBC
Driver with child in car was four times over drink-drive limit
A woman was found to be four times over the drink-driving limit while driving with a child on a motorway, police say. Cheshire Police said they received "numerous reports from members of the public" while she was driving a silver BMW on the M6 near Knutsford at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.
