Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Body found in Jacksonville house under renovation: police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday inside a house under renovation on the city’s Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a vacant home undergoing construction on East 24th Street near Danese Street after workers who were hired for the project found a body inside.
First Coast News

JFRD: Body found on Jacksonville's Eastside

A body was found on Jacksonville's Northside at the 1700 of East 24th Street, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain Eric Proswimmer confirmed. JFRD responded and is on the scene. A group who gathered at the crime scene told First Coast News they worked with the man who was found dead who was renovating the home.
News4Jax.com

Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
News4Jax.com

Greenhouse Bar owners say mobile plant shop trailer was stolen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is upset after they say their greenhouse trailer was stolen from in front of their home Saturday in the Avondale neighborhood. Jennifer Ness and Lauren Henry own the Greenhouse Bar mobile plant shop. They said it’s the first mobile plant shop in Jacksonville.
mycbs4.com

Car crash leaves a person dead in Lake City

One person died on the scene after a single car crash in Lake City on Sunday, according to the Lake City Police Department. LCPD says the car crash happened at the intersection of US 90 and NW Lake City Avenue around 5:51 am. Officials said the car hit a concrete pole which brought down the traffic lights causing a traffic delay at the intersection.
dcwitness.org

Document: Murder Suspect Apprehended in Florida

Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old woman that was murdered in July 19, on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. At approximately 1:24 p.m., officers found Audora Williams suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Aug. 29, 34-year-old Wonell Jones Jr., was located in Jacksonville, Florida and was charged with first-degree murder while armed.
News4Jax.com

Family Fun: Free or affordable Jacksonville family activities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines, or expensive hotel rooms, but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about. But before the longer days slip away, Consumer Reports says it’s not too late to make some lasting memories on a budget.
