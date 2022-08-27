Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
TODAY.com
Frightening video shows wheel fall off of moving school bus
A school bus driver’s quick-thinking saved lives in Jacksonville, Florida, after the wheel of their moving school bus fell off. It marked the second time in the same week that a wheel fell off a bus in the Duval County School District.Aug. 29, 2022.
Deputies: 14-year-old students charged after destroying Palatka middle school, causing $100,000 in damages
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Three 14-year-olds have been arrested after causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Palatka Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in...
News4Jax.com
Body found in Jacksonville house under renovation: police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday inside a house under renovation on the city’s Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a vacant home undergoing construction on East 24th Street near Danese Street after workers who were hired for the project found a body inside.
Parent arrested at Jacksonville elementary school after allegedly 'making threats'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statement from the principal of Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School in Jacksonville says that a parent was arrested at the school after "making threats" in the front office Monday morning. The school went into a 'Code Yellow,' meaning students were under lockdown, after the incident.
First Coast News
JFRD: Body found on Jacksonville's Eastside
A body was found on Jacksonville's Northside at the 1700 of East 24th Street, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain Eric Proswimmer confirmed. JFRD responded and is on the scene. A group who gathered at the crime scene told First Coast News they worked with the man who was found dead who was renovating the home.
Jacksonville police: Body found in home under construction on the Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was found in a home under construction on the Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The home is near the intersection of Danese and East 24th streets. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police said the unidentified person did not live...
'Definitely foul play,' deputies say about an unidentified body found in vacant house on Jacksonville's Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "Definitely foul play, " Jacksonville Sergeant Steve Rudlaff said about an unidentified body discovered Tuesday morning in a vacant house on the Eastside. A coworker at the scene said the victim's car, phone and wallet are missing. Around 9:20 a.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block...
Nassau police asking for community help locating missing man
HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 56-year-old Laurence Whittemore, who has been missing since May 7. According to his missing person report, Whittemore was last seen 4:17 a.m. on May 7 leaving the Dayspring Senior Living Center in...
News4Jax.com
Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
News4Jax.com
Lawsuit filed against Westside Jacksonville day care alleges child sustained injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lawsuit has been field against a day care on Jacksonville’s Westside. The allegations stem from a complaint made by a mother, who said her child suffered a black eye, busted lip and an injury to the head -- later diagnosed as a concussion. The...
News4Jax.com
Greenhouse Bar owners say mobile plant shop trailer was stolen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is upset after they say their greenhouse trailer was stolen from in front of their home Saturday in the Avondale neighborhood. Jennifer Ness and Lauren Henry own the Greenhouse Bar mobile plant shop. They said it’s the first mobile plant shop in Jacksonville.
Catalytic converters snatched from vehicles, becoming persistent problems for vehicle owners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sawed off and snatched in a matter of seconds. Catalytic converters are catching the eyes of criminals. "I started the vehicle and as soon as I heard and felt that vehicle shaking and making that noise that it was making, I knew immediately," said one man who did not want to be identified.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his own brother on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A man has been charged with the attempted murder of his own brother after an argument over possessions earlier this month, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the Noah Harper, 24, was charged with attempted murder...
Driver fatally crashes into tree in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — At around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pickup truck traveling eastbound on River Road in Nassau County crashed into a tree. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The truck ran off the road to the left resulting in...
‘We had absolutely no intentions of breaking the law’: Cyclists caught in illegal traffic zone
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local cyclist is warning others after her riding group was ticketed for riding through a “road closed to through traffic” zone in St. John’s County. “We’re all being very polite and respectful to him, and we definitely did not get that same...
JSO: Man arrested in connection to Westside stabbings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Monday in connection to stabbings that left one dead and one injured in the 9400 block of 103rd Street. The incident happened on August 13. When officers responded they found one woman dead from an unspecified number...
mycbs4.com
Car crash leaves a person dead in Lake City
One person died on the scene after a single car crash in Lake City on Sunday, according to the Lake City Police Department. LCPD says the car crash happened at the intersection of US 90 and NW Lake City Avenue around 5:51 am. Officials said the car hit a concrete pole which brought down the traffic lights causing a traffic delay at the intersection.
dcwitness.org
Document: Murder Suspect Apprehended in Florida
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old woman that was murdered in July 19, on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. At approximately 1:24 p.m., officers found Audora Williams suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Aug. 29, 34-year-old Wonell Jones Jr., was located in Jacksonville, Florida and was charged with first-degree murder while armed.
End of mission: Retired Putnam County K-9 Officer dies peacefully at 11
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Retired Putnam County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Zeke passed away in his sleep Sunday. Zeke lived out the last four of his 11 years at home with the officer who was his partner, Sgt. Vieria. "Zeke will be missed by those who he left behind....
News4Jax.com
Family Fun: Free or affordable Jacksonville family activities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines, or expensive hotel rooms, but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about. But before the longer days slip away, Consumer Reports says it’s not too late to make some lasting memories on a budget.
