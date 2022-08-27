ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

NECN

Man and Woman Shot, Killed in East Granby, Conn.

A man and a woman have died after a shooting in East Granby on Sunday night. Troopers and East Granby police were called to a home on Wynding Hills Road shortly before 6 p.m. after getting 911 calls about gunshots. When they arrived, they said they found a man and...
EAST GRANBY, CT
WTNH

Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
WATERBURY, CT
Hartford, CT
New Britain, CT
FOX 61

New Haven man dies in midday shooting that concerns police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 26-year-old New Haven man was shot to death Monday afternoon and law enforcement sources said they are concerned about potential retaliation. The city's eighth homicide of the year, according to sources, was likely a result of an argument over a gold chain. At approximately...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Mother and six month old child found safe after being abducted by father. Updated:...
EAST GRANBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Barricaded Person Taken Into Custody in Ansonia

A person who was barricaded inside of a home in Ansonia since Sunday night has been taken into custody. Police said non-lethal irritants were used to get 34-year-old Gabriel Resto, of Ansonia, out of the house and onto the porch. He then surrendered and was taken into custody shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford Main Street stabbing: police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a stabbing on Main Street in Hartford on Saturday night, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to a reported stabbing around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 755 Main St. and located a man in his twenties suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

North Haven police arrest residential burglar

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian struck in car crash on Queen Street in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Queen Street on Monday, according to officials. Motorists will not be able to access the portion of Queen Street from Loperstreet to Lanning Street while officers investigate the crash, police say. Police are asking drivers to utilize alternative […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
amherstbulletin.com

Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst

AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
AMHERST, MA
NBC Connecticut

1 Taken Into Custody After Argument, Shots Fired Incident in Waterbury

One person has been taken into custody after an argument and shots fired incident in Waterbury early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Elizabeth Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint. When police arrived, they said they found evidence of shots fired. There were no reported victims...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 2nd Overnight Shooting

#Bridgeport CT– On August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a report of several shots fired at the BP Gas Station located at 1464 Fairfield Avenue. No victim(s) were located at the scene or at area hospitals immediately following the incident. Patrol Officers discovered more than 20 shell casings at the gas station and submitted them into evidence.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield

3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 29th. Police investigation in Ansonia, 'suspicious death' in East Granby, two found dead in Wethersfield, and NASA postpones its rocket launch. Updated: 16 hours ago. Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Barricaded man surrenders after 12-hour standoff in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police said they have arrested the man who barricaded himself in his home on Elm Street with a gun on Sunday. Police first stated in a Facebook post on Sunday night that Elm Street had been closed off due to an investigation. Officials confirmed Monday morning the investigation was an […]
ANSONIA, CT
westernmassnews.com

3 charged, gun seized following car break-in call in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are facing charges after police responded to a report of car break-ins over the weekend. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers went to a gun call with three suspects trying to break into cars on Demond Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

