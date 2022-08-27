Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Man and Woman Shot, Killed in East Granby, Conn.
A man and a woman have died after a shooting in East Granby on Sunday night. Troopers and East Granby police were called to a home on Wynding Hills Road shortly before 6 p.m. after getting 911 calls about gunshots. When they arrived, they said they found a man and...
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in New Haven shooting
One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a Monday afternoon shooting in New Haven. Officers were called to the scene on Thompson Street just before 1:30 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
Deaths of Man, Woman in Wethersfield Being Investigated as Murder-Suicide
The deaths of a man and a woman who were found in a car outside of a home in Wethersfield on Saturday night are being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to police. Police received 911 calls about gunshots on Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police ID Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Parked Car In Wethersfield
Police have identified a man and a woman found shot to death in a parked car outside of a Connecticut residence. The incident took place in Hartford County around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wethersfield on Mountain Laurel Drive. The two were found when Wethersfield Police received 911 calls...
New Haven man dies in midday shooting that concerns police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 26-year-old New Haven man was shot to death Monday afternoon and law enforcement sources said they are concerned about potential retaliation. The city's eighth homicide of the year, according to sources, was likely a result of an argument over a gold chain. At approximately...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Mother and six month old child found safe after being abducted by father. Updated:...
NBC Connecticut
Barricaded Person Taken Into Custody in Ansonia
A person who was barricaded inside of a home in Ansonia since Sunday night has been taken into custody. Police said non-lethal irritants were used to get 34-year-old Gabriel Resto, of Ansonia, out of the house and onto the porch. He then surrendered and was taken into custody shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man injured in Hartford Main Street stabbing: police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a stabbing on Main Street in Hartford on Saturday night, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to a reported stabbing around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 755 Main St. and located a man in his twenties suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was […]
North Haven police arrest residential burglar
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
New Haven police chief on latest homicide: ‘Do not retaliate’
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Thompson Street in New Haven Monday afternoon.
Pedestrian struck in car crash on Queen Street in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car on Queen Street on Monday, according to officials. Motorists will not be able to access the portion of Queen Street from Loperstreet to Lanning Street while officers investigate the crash, police say. Police are asking drivers to utilize alternative […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
amherstbulletin.com
Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst
AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
NBC Connecticut
1 Taken Into Custody After Argument, Shots Fired Incident in Waterbury
One person has been taken into custody after an argument and shots fired incident in Waterbury early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Elizabeth Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint. When police arrived, they said they found evidence of shots fired. There were no reported victims...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2nd Overnight Shooting
#Bridgeport CT– On August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a report of several shots fired at the BP Gas Station located at 1464 Fairfield Avenue. No victim(s) were located at the scene or at area hospitals immediately following the incident. Patrol Officers discovered more than 20 shell casings at the gas station and submitted them into evidence.
Eyewitness News
Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 29th. Police investigation in Ansonia, 'suspicious death' in East Granby, two found dead in Wethersfield, and NASA postpones its rocket launch. Updated: 16 hours ago. Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on...
Barricaded man surrenders after 12-hour standoff in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police said they have arrested the man who barricaded himself in his home on Elm Street with a gun on Sunday. Police first stated in a Facebook post on Sunday night that Elm Street had been closed off due to an investigation. Officials confirmed Monday morning the investigation was an […]
westernmassnews.com
3 charged, gun seized following car break-in call in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are facing charges after police responded to a report of car break-ins over the weekend. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers went to a gun call with three suspects trying to break into cars on Demond Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police...
2 years later, Bridgeport mother waits for answers in son’s homicide case
It's just days away from the two-year anniversary of when a Bridgeport mother lost her son in a fatal shooting – and she is still waiting for answers.
Waterbury PD arrest man who barricaded himself in his house, shot at others hours earlier
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in his house several hours after he shot at other individuals amid a fight, police say. The fight escalated to the point where shots were fired, drawing police to the scene when complaints were made. Investigators concluded David Hernandez, 50, was […]
Comments / 1