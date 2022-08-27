Read full article on original website
sltablet.com
Pig On The Pond Coming Oct 14-16
Presented by the City of Clermont and AdventHealth. 3-day family-friendly festival, including a carnival, live entertainment, pig racing, kids zone, fireworks and much more!
sltablet.com
CWC Members Attend Indigo Village Tea Party
Members of the Clermont Woman’s Club recently attended a fundraising “tea” held by Indigo Village which is a 501c3 non-profit organization in Clermont. Indigo Village’s mission is to provide affordable housing, services, and education to seniors 65+ who are on a limited income to improve their standard of living.
Villages Daily Sun
Hiring event offers part-time positions
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is welcoming new part-timers into its ranks. The department hopes to bring in more people from the community to serve as recreation assistants, fitness assistants and facility specialists. Two events will offer on-the-spot interviews and same-day hiring opportunities from 9 a.m. to noon Sept....
Villages Daily Sun
Suleimans apply their culinary touch to the Angler’s Club
David Suleiman has been operating restaurants for 12 years in The Villages, and he recently added another one to his plate. Suleiman, who has 20 years of experience in the industry, came to The Villages from upstate New York in 2010 and quickly made a name for himself in the community. He and his cousin, George Suleiman, own Prima Italian Steakhouse in Brownwood, Havana Country Club and Legacy Restaurant at the Nancy Lopez Country Club.
mynews13.com
Osceola High teacher making a splash in the classroom
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola High School teacher Andrew Hayes encourages his students to take a deep dive into marine science. Andrew Hayes is a science teacher at Osceola High School in Kissimmee. Thanks to his work securing grants, the school has an aqua culture and genetics program. Hayes said...
Orlando to open new Luminary Green Park on Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s newest gathering space is getting ready to open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at Luminary Green Park. The new park is in downtown Orlando’s Creative Village near the corner of West Amelia Street and North Terry Avenue. Read: Received...
sltablet.com
Lake County Rowing Association Bring Home The Gold!
Lake County Rowing Association (LCRA) recently won two gold medals at the United States Rowing Association’s (USRowing) Masters National Championships. The USRowing Championship, held at world-class racing venue Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota this year, attracts the best rowers in the country for ages 27 and above. LCRA’s Men’s...
villages-news.com
Villager stepping down from leadership post at foundation serving seniors
Lady Lake-based AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens, has announced the appointment of Joleen Teninty of Mascotte to the position of executive director. Teninty assumes the leadership of the organization following the retirement of Villages resident Gerald Hafer,, who has headed the Foundation since...
sltablet.com
Compassionate Health of Clermont, Where Wellness Works
On Saturday, August 27, at 8:30 am, the doors of Compassionate Health of Clermont opened and members of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce were there to officiate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Dr. Marla Velasquez and Jhenelle Lawson, NP celebrated good health and wellness with those attending. The office offers...
twicetoldtale.org
Old Restaurants Bring a New Feel
Though Orlando is a relatively newer city, “The City Beautiful” quickly became a commercial hotspot in Florida and is now home to thousands of businesses. However, only a few small businesses have had the pleasure of catering to generations of Floridians and newcomers, as new “modern” businesses drove the old ones to closure. The withstanding establishments have had to adapt to new technology and the massive growth of Orlando. It is necessary to highlight and celebrate the authenticity and legacy that these businesses leave behind.
sltablet.com
Foodie Spotlight Shines On Donna’s Real Pit Barbeque
Revamped, re-branded and remodeled, the old Brodus Bar-B-Que in Groveland has come back to life; only now it’s Donna’s Real Pit Barbeque. The location is the same place it has always been, on the south side of State Road 50, at 103 Taylor Avenue, just a couple of blocks east of the SR 33 – SR 50 intersection.
sltablet.com
ERHS Girls Cross Country Opening Season Begins
Article by Grant Mollett, Photos by Dave Worthington. The East Ridge High School girls cross country team opened the 2022 season, as they competed in the Whispering Pines Invitational at Whispering Pines Park in Inverness, Florida. It was an overcast Central Florida morning, and the temperature hovered around the mid-70s with the fog being trapped amidst the trees of the park. The morning’s conditions were humid, but a bit of a reprieve from the scorching heat of afternoon practices the past few weeks. This was the fourth time that the Knights had competed at the Whispering Pines Invitational. Last season East Ridge’s girls’ varsity team was the invitational champion, placing first out of eleven teams. So this season they were back to defend and attempt to reclaim their title!
Historic DeLand church to become yet another food hall
Would it be too much to say that food halls have become a new religion among Central Florida's property developer set? Exhibits A through Z are on display in DeLand where a historic church is in the process of being converted into a food hall. The circa 1927 building just outside of Stetson University was the long-time home of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
orangeobserver.com
New Ocoee subdivision clears density hurdle
The Isaak Malka Planned Unit Development Project calls for 48 single-family homes. The Ocoee City Commission paved the way for a new 48-home subdivision during its Aug. 16 meeting. Commissioners approved an increase in residential density for the Isaak Malka Planned Unit Development Project. The property is located at 2199...
villages-news.com
Someone has to pay for those new roofs
Like car insurance, if you file a claim your premium will go up. If you scammed your insurance company for a new roof you should have to pay but, the rest of us who paid for own roofs should not have to pay for yours. We dropped Progressive in The Villages because the only reason they could give was, “someone has to pay for those new roofs.”
villages-news.com
14 acres listed at $5.1 million at corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road
Fourteen acres of pastureland have been listed at $5.1 million at the corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road in Fruitland Park. Signs went up this week at the property where cows and donkeys are still grazing. The property is listed by Catherine Hanson Real Estate Inc. The...
Goodwill Industries to host hiring events; here’s how to apply
ORLANDO, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida announced they will be hosting two hiring events for its Orange Blossom Trail location. The events will be held at the Goodwill store located at 7531 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WCJB
Marion County road will be temporarily closed for construction
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Marion County is temporarily closed for construction. Construction will happen on NE 42nd Place. This is from the NE 27th Court intersection to the NE 30th Court intersection. The road closure will start at 7 a.m. Monday and go until September 5. Crews...
