Article by Grant Mollett, Photos by Dave Worthington. The East Ridge High School girls cross country team opened the 2022 season, as they competed in the Whispering Pines Invitational at Whispering Pines Park in Inverness, Florida. It was an overcast Central Florida morning, and the temperature hovered around the mid-70s with the fog being trapped amidst the trees of the park. The morning’s conditions were humid, but a bit of a reprieve from the scorching heat of afternoon practices the past few weeks. This was the fourth time that the Knights had competed at the Whispering Pines Invitational. Last season East Ridge’s girls’ varsity team was the invitational champion, placing first out of eleven teams. So this season they were back to defend and attempt to reclaim their title!

INVERNESS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO