Body Turnovers are to be expected in the opening game of a football season, and they were a major part of the story in Friday’s Ponca City Wildcats’ opener. Guthrie won the game 35-23, and it was turnovers that played a major part in the contest. Turnovers helped the Wildcats to jump out to a 10-0 lead and it was turnovers that contributed to Guthrie being able to take the lead for the first time right before the half.

GUTHRIE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO