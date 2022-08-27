Read full article on original website
Related
Ponca City News
Kildare Baptist Church holds back to school event
Students all over Kay County have resumed classes last week and many community areas have come out to support students with fun events and activities with Kildare Baptist Church hosting an event of their own on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Kildare Baptist Church’s new pastor,...
Ponca City News
Fresh Start
INGREDIENTS 1 can (15 ounces) white beans (drained and rinsed) (cannellini, great northern, or navy) 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 tablespoons oil (canola or olive) 2 small cloves garlic, minced 1 teaspoon dried herb (basil, parsley, oregano, rosemary) INSTRUCTIONS 1. Place all ingredients in a blender or food processer. Blend until smooth. 2. Serve right away or refrigerate in a covered container for up to 4 days.
Ponca City News
Shenandoah to appear at NOC Fall Lectureship
Body Tickets are still on sale for Grammy Award winning Shenandoah at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Thursday, Sept. 29, as part of the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. This tour is Shenandoah’s 35th Anniversary Tour. The event is sponsored by the Carl and Carolyn Renfro Endowed Lectureship...
Ponca City News
Mifaunwy Rachel Faw Faw
Mifaunwy Rachel Faw Faw, “Miffy”, aged 59, left this life on August 25, 2022 at OU Medical Center in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was born to Leo and Alma Faw Faw on September 18, 1962 and grew up in Red Rock, Oklahoma where she made her home. She went to Red Rock school where she graduated in 1980.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ponca City News
Services Pending
Terri Chapman, resident of Ponca City passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was 68. Services are pending with Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. Sheila Montgomery, resident of Bartlesville passed away Monday August 29, 2022. She was 73. Services are pending with Trout Funeral Home & Crematory.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
livingnewdeal.org
Blaine Stadium and Fieldhouse – Ponca City OK
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Blaine Stadium and Fieldhouse in Ponca City OK in 1936-1937. The stadium is built with rusticated stone. It is still used by Ponca City High School football. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Aug. 19-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 19-25 include:. Spencer Arkeketa, 18, Ponca City, BIA hold. Crystal Bearchum, 28, BIA hold. Lakota Soioux Boice, 36, Ponca City, domestic abuse in presence of a minor. George David Brady, 34, BIA...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ponca City News
Michael Edward Wilson
Michael Edward Wilson, 55, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on August 26, 2022, in Tulsa, OK. A Rosary Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, August 29, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Ponca Tribal Cemetery, with Father Carson Krittenbrink and Oliver Littlecook officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Aug. 25-28
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At midnight police responded to the 800 block of N. Ash for a report of a prowler. A warrant request was made. At 5:29 a.m. police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a GMC Sierra and Silverado pickup in the 900 block of west Hartford.
1600kush.com
Cushing man arrested Saturday on manslaughter charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man, who was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant in a fatal one-vehicle crash on Jardot Road about 3/10 mile south of Airport Road, 12 feet east of Stillwater on March 2, has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending his arraignment on a first-degree manslaughter charge this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma natural gas plant explosion still under investigation
Investigators are working to determine the cause of last month's massive fire at a natural gas plant in Northern Oklahoma.
Oklahoma man arrested for deadly crash that killed passenger
An Oklahoma man was taken into custody this weekend in connection with a deadly crash that occurred earlier this year.
Ponca City News
Weekly Best Sellers
Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 2. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books) 3. “The Seven...
Pilot, Passenger Of Crashed Plane In Keystone Lake Identified
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released new details regarding a Saturday morning plane crash in Keystone Lake. The OHP said Bruce Forbes, 66, was the pilot and female Bailey Nevill, 19, was a passenger. Forbes was stable when taken to a hospital and Bailey was treated and released. Authorities say...
oklahoma Sooner
Bedlam in Stillwater Canceled
STILLWATER, Okla. — Due to ongoing inclement weather in Stillwater, Sunday's Bedlam match has been canceled. The teams will meet in Norman Oct. 6 for a conference matchup. The Sooners return to action this Thursday at North Texas at 7 p.m. CT. Fans who purchased single-game tickets can receive...
news9.com
New Report: 14-Year-Old Involved In Crash That Killed Osage County Deputy
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver who hit and killed an Osage County Deputy last Friday was a 14 year old girl. Investigators say the girl hit another driver before slamming into Captain Willy Hargraves’ truck. Troopers say a 42-year-old woman was in the passenger seat but she...
Ponca City News
Guthrie prevails in Wildcats’ opener
Body Turnovers are to be expected in the opening game of a football season, and they were a major part of the story in Friday’s Ponca City Wildcats’ opener. Guthrie won the game 35-23, and it was turnovers that played a major part in the contest. Turnovers helped the Wildcats to jump out to a 10-0 lead and it was turnovers that contributed to Guthrie being able to take the lead for the first time right before the half.
Ponca City News
Kremlin defeats DCLA
LAMONT -- The Kremlin-Hillsdale football team got off to an early lead and went on to defeat the Deer Creek-Lamont Eagles 42-0 Thursday night. Kremlin scored a touchdown one minute and two seconds into the game on a 40-yard run by Maddox Myers. It added another touchdown in the first quarter, two in the second period to lead at half 28-0, one in the third period and one in the fourth.
Comments / 0