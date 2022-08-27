ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

Key Beginnings offers personalized early childhood development

If you believe tutoring your child at a young age, in a small setting, is the best way for them to learn, Key Beginnings is right for you. Key Beginnings Early Childhood Development Program, Inc. is a local family day care with a maximum capacity of 10 children, which helps ensure a more personalized developmental program for toddlers ages 18 months to 3 years.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Where to enjoy that perfect Tuesday Key Biscayne meal

Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving some of the best meal-deals on Key Biscayne this next to last day in August. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business. We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps,...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Where to enjoy that Monday healthy meal on Key Biscayne

Enjoy a healthy start to your week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, August 28, 2022. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
islandernews.com

Exciting first day back at school at the K-8 Center

The first day of school is always exciting and for the first time since 2019, the kids went back to the Key Biscayne K-8 Center last Wednesday without the COVID limitations of the previous two years. They were also welcome by a new principal, Julissa Piña, who enthusiastically worked the...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free and cheap things to do on Labor Day weekend

Friday, Sept. 2 is the first Friday of the month and therefore Gables Gallery Night, one of Miami’s longest-running free events. Click here to learn more about this fun art-filled night in Downtown Coral Gables. It includes free entry into the Coral Gables Museum and into most of the art galleries around the neighborhood.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Puro Sound Labs
miamionthecheap.com

How to ride and save on Miami’s Brightline train

Brightline’s trains leave almost hourly seven days a week and connect downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The line is poised to add stops in Aventura and Boca Raton this year and to serve Orlando International Airport in 2023. The private rail puts an emphasis on a...
MIAMI, FL
margatetalk.com

Margate Elementary Now Part of Afterschool Supper Program

Research shows that well-nourished children are healthier, more attentive, and have better mental performance than undernourished children. Broward County Public Schools is adding five new schools to its afterschool Supper Program, including Margate Elementary, for a total of 120 schools serving nutritious suppers to students. The Supper Program ensures that...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
PTSD
worldredeye.com

Growing and Going: Brickell’s Boom

Miami, FL – August 30, 2022 – As transplants flock South and companies set their sights on the Magic City, new development has been sprouting left and right in various pockets of our city – and Downtown Miami’s cozy neighbor Brickell is no different. Twenty years ago, Brickell was a high-rise employment center where most sidewalks and streets were empty at sundown. Today, Brickell ranks 28th amongst the 49 “coolest neighborhoods” in the world, attracting real estate moguls, developers and companies from all over the world.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Key Biscayne Women's Team wins 3.0 USTA Florida title

The final win came against Orange County by a 3-2 count. The Key Biscayne Women's Team will now be representing Florida in the National Championship Tournament in Scottsdale on October 14-17. Team members are: Yamila Porras-Captain, Aneta Kulesza, Luli, Pena, Alexa Gillani, Kristin Stroleny, Elimer Gonzalez, Grace Mead, Isabella Ratti,...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
TripAdvisor Blog

W Miami Pool Pictures & Reviews (FL)

Exceptional Wow Experience⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. I had not visited Miami for several years until now, but I’m so glad I chose the W Miami for my stay. Everything about this hotel is spectacular. Location (Brickell), spa, gym, pool (great scene 👀dining options, room with a view, and the incredible people/staff. From the time I pulled up, to my check in and departure, this warm, friendly, and helpful staff was phenomenal! I’ll definitely be back soon🙌😎
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Waffle House, Casola’s, Norman’s Tavern among 11 places ordered shut

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. As of this publication, Cafe Chung King has not been able to re-open despite several re-inspections. All the other places ordered shut were allowed...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy