5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
islandernews.com
Key Beginnings offers personalized early childhood development
If you believe tutoring your child at a young age, in a small setting, is the best way for them to learn, Key Beginnings is right for you. Key Beginnings Early Childhood Development Program, Inc. is a local family day care with a maximum capacity of 10 children, which helps ensure a more personalized developmental program for toddlers ages 18 months to 3 years.
islandernews.com
Where to enjoy that perfect Tuesday Key Biscayne meal
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving some of the best meal-deals on Key Biscayne this next to last day in August. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business. We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps,...
WSVN-TV
Lotus House receives $200,000 from City of Miami in effort to combat homelessness
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is offering some help for the homeless with a donation they hope will go a long way. The Lotus House in Overtown is one of several Miami agencies that will receive federal COVID-19 dollars that is earmarked by the city commission in an effort to fight homelessness.
islandernews.com
Where to enjoy that Monday healthy meal on Key Biscayne
Enjoy a healthy start to your week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, August 28, 2022. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open...
islandernews.com
Exciting first day back at school at the K-8 Center
The first day of school is always exciting and for the first time since 2019, the kids went back to the Key Biscayne K-8 Center last Wednesday without the COVID limitations of the previous two years. They were also welcome by a new principal, Julissa Piña, who enthusiastically worked the...
islandernews.com
’Stories’ podcast spotlights Key Biscayne’s community of friends and neighbors
To say Alejandro Servalli is a man of community is an understatement. The 35-year-old has made it his mission to spread camaraderie and fellowship throughout the island by way of his Key Biscayne Stories Podcast. Servalli emigrated from Peru with his family and arrived in Key Biscayne when he was...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Broward County Homeowner Loses Insurance After Installing Solar Panels
Broward County Homeowner Loses Insurance After Installing Solar Panels. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Visit us on the web and follow us on social media...
miamionthecheap.com
Free and cheap things to do on Labor Day weekend
Friday, Sept. 2 is the first Friday of the month and therefore Gables Gallery Night, one of Miami’s longest-running free events. Click here to learn more about this fun art-filled night in Downtown Coral Gables. It includes free entry into the Coral Gables Museum and into most of the art galleries around the neighborhood.
At Fort Lauderdale Dermatology, skin care takes a conscious effort
Dermatologist Dr. Eric Wilkerson says people, young and old – unlike 30 years ago – now know that the sun damages the skin. They are also aware of preventative measures. So he sets about helping patients choose their best path for their skin condition. “So one thing that’s...
miamionthecheap.com
How to ride and save on Miami’s Brightline train
Brightline’s trains leave almost hourly seven days a week and connect downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The line is poised to add stops in Aventura and Boca Raton this year and to serve Orlando International Airport in 2023. The private rail puts an emphasis on a...
margatetalk.com
Margate Elementary Now Part of Afterschool Supper Program
Research shows that well-nourished children are healthier, more attentive, and have better mental performance than undernourished children. Broward County Public Schools is adding five new schools to its afterschool Supper Program, including Margate Elementary, for a total of 120 schools serving nutritious suppers to students. The Supper Program ensures that...
pointpubs.com
FIRST INDOOR TENNIS CENTER IN BROWARD COUNTY PLANNED FOR POMPANO BEACH
Plans are in the works to build an indoor tennis center on a 9-acre property located at 3100 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. It would be the first indoor tennis facility in Broward County. The project is being developed by partners Neal Feinberg of Parkland and Carl Gordon of...
worldredeye.com
Growing and Going: Brickell’s Boom
Miami, FL – August 30, 2022 – As transplants flock South and companies set their sights on the Magic City, new development has been sprouting left and right in various pockets of our city – and Downtown Miami’s cozy neighbor Brickell is no different. Twenty years ago, Brickell was a high-rise employment center where most sidewalks and streets were empty at sundown. Today, Brickell ranks 28th amongst the 49 “coolest neighborhoods” in the world, attracting real estate moguls, developers and companies from all over the world.
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Women's Team wins 3.0 USTA Florida title
The final win came against Orange County by a 3-2 count. The Key Biscayne Women's Team will now be representing Florida in the National Championship Tournament in Scottsdale on October 14-17. Team members are: Yamila Porras-Captain, Aneta Kulesza, Luli, Pena, Alexa Gillani, Kristin Stroleny, Elimer Gonzalez, Grace Mead, Isabella Ratti,...
islandernews.com
Authentic Chinese arrives on Key Biscayne care of two siblings and a friend
The increase of Cantonese and Chinese restaurants in the US has been notable, and these dining establishments have become some of the most popular around. Interestingly enough, however, this is something the dynamic Key Biscayne restaurant arena has lacked – until now, with the opening of Miss Mui Chinese Bistro.
TripAdvisor Blog
W Miami Pool Pictures & Reviews (FL)
Exceptional Wow Experience⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. I had not visited Miami for several years until now, but I’m so glad I chose the W Miami for my stay. Everything about this hotel is spectacular. Location (Brickell), spa, gym, pool (great scene 👀dining options, room with a view, and the incredible people/staff. From the time I pulled up, to my check in and departure, this warm, friendly, and helpful staff was phenomenal! I’ll definitely be back soon🙌😎
islandernews.com
Real estate broker Paula Sanchez believes the market will stabilize, avoiding a crash
Paula Sanchez is a real estate broker with Unique International Properties, a company she started after working in TV journalism, a media agency and a bank where she focused on real estate. The mother of four –Jose (23) Benjamin (21) Dominga (19) and Olivia (15) – loves to play sports...
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Florida
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
islandernews.com
Stakeholders review final draft of new vision plan before it heads off to Village Council for approval
Following a string of workshops and a survey that collected feedback from citizens, developers and business owners, the 2024 Vision Strategic Plan to help shape the future of Key Biscayne is all but complete. Now the plan will get one last look by the Strategic Vision Plan Board and village...
Click10.com
Waffle House, Casola’s, Norman’s Tavern among 11 places ordered shut
Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. As of this publication, Cafe Chung King has not been able to re-open despite several re-inspections. All the other places ordered shut were allowed...
