doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash
A 43-year-old Sturgeon Bay man is behind bars after striking a woman with his car Saturday evening. The incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. when the man, who was driving westbound on Gordon Road in the Town of Sevastopol, hit a 71-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman. He lost control of his vehicle after that, crossing the eastbound lane before entering a ditch and hitting a fence at a nearby orchard.
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
WNCY
The State Takes Over Oshkosh Boating Hit & Run Case
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is taking over the case of an Oshkosh hit-and-run boat crash. The department confirmed with FOX 11 that it will be taking over the case involving Jason Lindemann, a prominent community figure, and any potential prosecution. The department did not provide a reason for taking over for the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.
doorcountydailynews.com
Two men transported to hospital after water rescue
Good samaritans in the right place at the right time at Whitefish Dunes State Park may have helped emergency personnel save the lives of two men. Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Door County Emergency Services, Door County Sheriff’s Department, Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, and Sevastopol Emergency Responders were notified of a possible young girl in the water at Whitefish Dunes State Park that may have been pulled under due to the riptide. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department called in assistance from the Jacksonport Fire Department, but along the way, responding emergency personnel was notified that an individual was out of the water and that CPR may have been used. Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered a teenage man and an adult man on the rocky shores of the north end of the beach being tended to by Good Samaritans. According to Door County EMS Director Aaron LeClair, the men were alert and oriented, and no CPR was performed by emergency personnel. LeClair notes that at the time of the incident, the National Weather Service did issue a beach hazard statement for the shores of Lake Michigan.
Fond du Lac County girl in stable condition after hay bale accident
A hay bale fell on a nine-year-old in Fond du Lac County this week, causing serious injuries. She was brought to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and is now in stable condition.
wtaq.com
Artstreet Moves To A New Home
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Artstreet is back in Northeast Wisconsin, but for the first time in it’s 40 year history, it’s not in downtown Green Bay. So far, organizers have heard mixed reviews about the new location in Ashwaubomay Park. As Artstreet officials and visitors alike begin...
wtaq.com
Door County Hit & Run Leaves One Woman Dead
DOOR COUNTY (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Door County Saturday evening. On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 5:31pm the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of vehicle-pedestrian crash on CTH BB in the town of Sevastopol. Responding units found that a 71-year-old...
wtaq.com
Winnebago County DA: Social Media Rumors Spurred Investigation Change in Fox River Hit-and-Run
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — Social media rumors about who was on a boat allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on the Fox River created the appearance of a conflict of interest, resulting in state prosecutors taking over the case. That’s according to a memo written by District Attorney Eric Sparr...
wtaq.com
Gov. Evers Announces $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program Grant for the Port of Manitowoc
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), today announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc. The grant will help construct new rail platform extensions at the City Centre LLC property to support the manufacturing, assembly, and shipping of cranes for the U.S. Navy.
wtaq.com
Behind The Scenes Prep Work For The Fox Cities Marathon
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Nearly 50 volunteers were putting together goodie bags Monday for the 31st annual Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Every participant in every race — from the full marathon to the kids’ fun run — will receive a bag. Items in the bags...
wtaq.com
As School Year Starts, Police Warn Drivers to Watch Out
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The school year is starting this week in Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh, along with many other districts in the area. That means kids crossing streets and active school zone speed limits. “I think it’s always important that drivers are paying attention and slowing...
denmark-wi.org
Reminder: Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer
Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer provided for grass clippings. There is a garbage can next to the trailer for garbage bags. The farmer that takes the yard waste, does not want bags in the yard waste, and we do not want to abuse or lose the use of this site.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
947jackfm.com
Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Shawano County
TOWN OF RICHMOND, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – There was a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 29 in Shawano County on Wednesday. It happened around 12:30pm in the eastbound lanes near County Road MMM. An accident report says a pick-up truck was crossing Highway 29 when the biker hit the side...
seehafernews.com
Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Family Dollar in Fond du Lac
The suspect involved in a weekend shooting at a Family Dollar store in Fond du Lac has been apprehended. Officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department had responded to the store in the 500 block of West Johnson Street just after 8:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting involving two vehicles.
Fox11online.com
ATM destroyed in drive-thru at Allouez bank
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A Chase Bank ATM is surrounded in caution tape in Allouez. The bank on Libal Street is currently without a working drive-thru ATM after its current machine appears to have been destroyed. The incident occurred sometime Thursday morning. FOX 11 has reached out to the Brown County...
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Fox Valley Humane’s longest-term resident, Ash, ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Ash is a sweet, two-year-old mixed breed that is going on five months at the Fox Valley Humane Association. This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a shelter and would love to move in with you as your only pet. He is an active, fun-loving boy that enjoys playtime in the yard followed by lots of cuddles after he runs off his energy.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
