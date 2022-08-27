Good samaritans in the right place at the right time at Whitefish Dunes State Park may have helped emergency personnel save the lives of two men. Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Door County Emergency Services, Door County Sheriff’s Department, Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, and Sevastopol Emergency Responders were notified of a possible young girl in the water at Whitefish Dunes State Park that may have been pulled under due to the riptide. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department called in assistance from the Jacksonport Fire Department, but along the way, responding emergency personnel was notified that an individual was out of the water and that CPR may have been used. Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered a teenage man and an adult man on the rocky shores of the north end of the beach being tended to by Good Samaritans. According to Door County EMS Director Aaron LeClair, the men were alert and oriented, and no CPR was performed by emergency personnel. LeClair notes that at the time of the incident, the National Weather Service did issue a beach hazard statement for the shores of Lake Michigan.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO