ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Pyramid

FEMA awards Provo $50 million for aquifer recharging project

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced award recipients for more than $2.3 billion in grant funding through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program. The BRIC program is only in its second year and communities must apply for a chance at receiving grant funding. The state of Utah...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Letter: An open letter to students, families

Students are heading back to school in Utah and that means it is time to start thinking about ensuring success for another school year. Last year Utah students found success in a variety of educational platforms from traditional public school, to public charter, online, homeschool and private school options. Regardless...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Pyramid

Guest opinion: Response to Burgess Owens’ Sutherland speech

The U.S. Department of Education is set to deploy $122 billion to K-12 schools across the nation — it is the remaining third of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools (ARP ESSER) funds. Fortunately for Utah schools, the first two-thirds of ESSER funds in the amount of $67,821,787 were judicially dispersed in 2021 across districts with educator input.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Letter: Disappointed in reaction to new legislation

The reaction to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by the Utah Congressional delegation is extremely disappointing. Climate Change is threatening our water supply, drying the Great Salt Lake, creating poisonous dust clouds, devastating Utah agriculture, increasing severe forest fires, and threatening the long-term viability of the snow sport industry.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Normalization#K12#Davis School District#Doj
Pyramid

Sanchez: Every vote in America is now about abortion

The pro-choice jubilation that overtook the state of Kansas is beginning to subside, as all victorious celebrations eventually do. What’s less clear is if the revelers fully grasp that they’re still running against howling headwinds. This is despite the overwhelming support Kansans showed for reproductive rights in the...
KANSAS STATE
Pyramid

UDOT warns drivers about safety, road projects before holiday

For those who are taking their last summer vacation or are going out into the heat for some sun and recreation, the Utah Department of Transportation is offering weekend travel advice to get around road projects. UDOT recommends drivers plan ahead for travel delays along the Wasatch Front this Friday...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Lowry: No, Liz Cheney isn’t Abraham Lincoln

“It’s a slip, not a fall,” Abraham Lincoln said after his loss in his legendary 1858 Illinois Senate contest against Stephen Douglas. Liz Cheney apparently has the same attitude after her nearly 40-point wipeout in her primary the other night. In lieu of a traditional concession speech, the Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of the former vice president delivered a picturesque, made-for-TV call to arms invoking Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant.
WYOMING STATE
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy