FEMA awards Provo $50 million for aquifer recharging project
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced award recipients for more than $2.3 billion in grant funding through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program. The BRIC program is only in its second year and communities must apply for a chance at receiving grant funding. The state of Utah...
Free fares on all Utah Transit Authority operations on Thursday and Friday
The wheels on the bus continue to go around at the Utah Transit Authority, but now folks who ride are going to get a financial reprieve and keep the air clean at the same time as UTA holds Free Fare for Clean Air days this Thursday and Friday. The fare...
Letter: An open letter to students, families
Students are heading back to school in Utah and that means it is time to start thinking about ensuring success for another school year. Last year Utah students found success in a variety of educational platforms from traditional public school, to public charter, online, homeschool and private school options. Regardless...
Utah Department of Workforce Services hosting free statewide virtual job fair
The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a statewide virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in celebration of Workforce Development Month. Approximately 100 Utah employers are participating in the free online event with thousands of open positions. Full-time and part-time job openings are available in...
Guest opinion: Response to Burgess Owens’ Sutherland speech
The U.S. Department of Education is set to deploy $122 billion to K-12 schools across the nation — it is the remaining third of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools (ARP ESSER) funds. Fortunately for Utah schools, the first two-thirds of ESSER funds in the amount of $67,821,787 were judicially dispersed in 2021 across districts with educator input.
Utah ranks as state with lowest student debt as Biden announces relief plan
According to the Department of Education, at the end of the first quarter of 2022, total outstanding college-loan balances stood at nearly $1.61 trillion, which averages out to $37,000 for each of the 43.4 million borrowers in the United States. As President Joe Biden unveiled his plan for student debt...
Patient rights group: Work to be done with price transparency law compliance
In January 2021, a federal law was passed requiring all hospitals to post their pricing online, but according to a new report issued by a patient advocacy group earlier this month, only 16% of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed are fully compliant. According to the third semi-annual report, Utah is doing...
Letter: Disappointed in reaction to new legislation
The reaction to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by the Utah Congressional delegation is extremely disappointing. Climate Change is threatening our water supply, drying the Great Salt Lake, creating poisonous dust clouds, devastating Utah agriculture, increasing severe forest fires, and threatening the long-term viability of the snow sport industry.
Sanchez: Every vote in America is now about abortion
The pro-choice jubilation that overtook the state of Kansas is beginning to subside, as all victorious celebrations eventually do. What’s less clear is if the revelers fully grasp that they’re still running against howling headwinds. This is despite the overwhelming support Kansans showed for reproductive rights in the...
UDOT warns drivers about safety, road projects before holiday
For those who are taking their last summer vacation or are going out into the heat for some sun and recreation, the Utah Department of Transportation is offering weekend travel advice to get around road projects. UDOT recommends drivers plan ahead for travel delays along the Wasatch Front this Friday...
Lowry: No, Liz Cheney isn’t Abraham Lincoln
“It’s a slip, not a fall,” Abraham Lincoln said after his loss in his legendary 1858 Illinois Senate contest against Stephen Douglas. Liz Cheney apparently has the same attitude after her nearly 40-point wipeout in her primary the other night. In lieu of a traditional concession speech, the Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of the former vice president delivered a picturesque, made-for-TV call to arms invoking Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant.
