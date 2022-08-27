ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newwaysministry.org

Hospital Acquisition by Catholic Entity Protested Over LGBTQ Healthcare Concerns

The prospect of losing access to gender-affirming health care is an issue of particular concern to transgender and non-binary patients. According to The Journal Inquirer, the Save Day Kimball Hospital group formed this summer to give input to state officials on the proposed ownership transfer of the hospital located in the town of Putnam. Organizers of the group said that discussions about the hospital’s future have gone on with “little to no community input.”
PUTNAM, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Students head back to school in Enfield

Police addressed violent crime in New Haven. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rising food costs impacting schools, rise in auto part thefts. Rising food costs are causing schools across the U.S. to cut back on lunch options and State Farm is seeing a rise in auto part thefts. 3 Things You Need...
ENFIELD, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale pre-orientation program draws criticism for clearing local homeless encampment

Yale’s FOCUS orientation program is changing its New Haven partnerships after a local site leader instructed students to remove people’s belongings from a recently-cleared homeless encampment. FOCUS on New Haven, one of the University’s five “Camp Yale” orientation programs for incoming first-year students, is centered around community service...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Connecticut’s annual garlic festivals: What you need to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you're a fan of the pungent seasoning or simply like to keep away vampires, garlic is a plant that has ingrained itself in the worlds of both culinary and culture. Garlic is so cherished that Connecticut offers not only one, but two different garlic festivals in the fall.
BETHLEHEM, CT
i95 ROCK

The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night

Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Fleeing Retaliation in Colchester Schools, Student Faces Legal Hardball

COLCHESTER — The father of a Bacon Academy student who lodged a sexual harassment complaint against several members of the Colchester football team said that his daughter has nowhere to attend school this fall. Brian Hurlock, the father, released emails from interim Superintendent Timothy McDowell that show the district...
COLCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Saint Mary’s Hospital opens serenity suite

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The new serenity suite is a room for staff to take care of their mental health. This is a much needed resource after what they have been through during the pandemic. Molly Fallon saw the brunt of Covid-19 from the frontlines at Saint Mary’s. She...
WATERBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day

Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
NEW MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Troopers investigate crash on I-84 East in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut troopers are investigating a crash between three cars on I-84 East Bound in West Hartford. According to a police report, the first car was traveling on I-84 East before exit 41, in the left of three lanes. The second car was traveling directly behind the first car.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

At the Sign of the Yellow Dragon: Hartford’s First Chinese Restaurants

While most European immigrants to the United States landed on the East Coast and made their way west across the continent, Chinese immigrants primarily arrived on the West Coast and traveled east. The first Chinese restaurant in America opened in San Francisco in 1849 to serve Chinese miners and laborers drawn by the gold rush. Almost 50 years later, in 1898, the first Chinese restaurant opened in Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Y gets $10,000 grant for tech tools

NEW BRITAIN – The Y will be expanding its technology offerings thanks to a recent grant award. Cox Communications recently presented the New Britain-Berlin-Meriden YMCA with a $10,000 Tech Boost to help the organization invest in new technology equipment and services to help fulfill its mission.. “I am thrilled...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich

The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Crews respond to fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews are investigating the cause of a fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven on Thursday night. Officials say the fire happened near the KFC and Advance Auto Parts between Quinnipiac Avenue and Old Foxon Road. A supervisor told News 8 that fire crews were originally called out for a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits Central High School

2022-08-28@8:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Students will be welcomed to the first day of school Monday to a modified facade at Central High School at 1 Lincoln Boulevard. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Had the brick column not stopped the car the damage to the school could have been much worse.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

